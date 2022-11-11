Kyler Murray-DeAndre Hopkins sideline spat revealed on ‘Hard Knocks’

Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins got into a heated argument during the Cardinals’ 31-21 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

Thanks to HBO and NFL Films’ “Hard Knocks in Season: The Arizona Cardinals” we now know what the argument was about.

The Cardinals’ debut episode featured audio from their fight. After Arizona punted in the second quarter, Hopkins approached Murray on the sideline about why he didn’t get the ball on the previous play.

Warning: Graphic Language

Here’s a taste. The sideline exchange between DHop and Kyler a lot juicier with audio. pic.twitter.com/IXseiKh2Fe — Jody Oehler (@radiojody) November 10, 2022

Hopkins asked Murray, “What you looking at, bro? What you see?”

Murray said he was looking at Hopkins, who replied, “Come on bro, that s–t wide open.”

Hopkins then repeatedly said “I’m trying to win” at Murray who responded, exasperatedly, “I’m gonna get you the ball” including telling Hopkins to “calm the f–k down.”

DeAndrea Hopkins and Kyler Murray got into it on the sideline over targets. Getty Images

After the game, however, Hopkins downplayed their fight.

“That’s who [Murray] is and I love it,” Hopkins said. “Just talking about what we can do and it’s good, I love it. It’s good to have somebody like that who’s emotionally passionate with their craft.”

Hopkins has reason to be disappointed, though. Coming off an 11-win season and a playoff appearance in 2021, the Cardinals are last in the NFC West at 3-6. Hopkins missed six games due to a PED suspension, though Arizona is 1-2 since his return. The team’s struggles are wearing on Murray, who earlier this season, also got heated on the sidelines with coach Kliff Kingsbury .

DeAndre Hopkins and Kyler Murray talk on the Cardinals sideline. Twitter

Murray, Hopkins and the Cardinals can get their season back on track with a win Sunday over their division rival Rams — but if not we might be hearing more heated exchanges between their two stars on “Hard Knocks.”