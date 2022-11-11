Read full article on original website
Popular discount store chain opening another location in Kansas this monthKristen WaltersPittsburg, KS
The historic Boots Court Motel in Carthage, Missouri is restored and will take you back a step in timeCJ CoombsCarthage, MO
Historic 66 Drive-In Theatre in Carthage, Missouri still operatesCJ CoombsCarthage, MO
What is the Joplin Spook Light?Evan CrosbyJoplin, MO
ksmu.org
Explore new cultures during International Education Month
Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU. This semester, more than 1,800 international students are enrolled at Missouri State University,...
fourstateshomepage.com
A sneak peek inside Joplin’s “Cornell Complex”
JOPLIN, Mo. — A few hundred people, maybe more, got a sneak peek inside Joplin’s new “Harry M. Cornell Arts and Entertainment Complex” tonight (11/11). The official grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting will take place tomorrow, Saturday, November 12th starting at noon. The day will...
ksmu.org
Bass Pro Shops gives $7,500 toward Burrell nature therapy program
The coronavirus pandemic showed society’s mental wellness needs in sharp relief. The United Nations estimates that before the pandemic, one in five U.S. residents experienced mental health issues over the course of a lifetime. But last year, some studies showed that as many as four in five Americans were reporting at least one symptom of depression.
ksmu.org
City of Springfield selects Georgia company for housing study
The City of Springfield announced Thursday that it selected a Georgia-based company to perform a citywide housing study beginning later this year. APD Urban Planning + Management will aim to identify housing needs and propose ideas to guide city decision-making. The city says the study will cost $256,000 and will...
ksmu.org
Healing is goal of event for those who have lost loved ones to suicide
An event planned for Springfield next weekend is for survivors of those who have died by suicide. It's designed to help them remember their loved ones in a positive light and to help them move forward. Nearly 46,000 people died by suicide in the United States in 2020, according to...
LIST: Stores closed on Thanksgiving Day in Springfield
Several retailers have announced that their doors will be closed on Thanksgiving this year.
Mojo Burger aka Babe’s aka Taco Tico is coming down
JOPLIN, Mo. — Recently plans have been made to raze the former Mojo Burger location at 702 S Maiden Lane. Big John’s Roll Off and Dumpster have been contracted by the private owners to remove the building. They have been working on the site for a while as they prepare to bring it down. 702 S MAIDEN LANE, JOPLIN MO...
KTUL
Kingpin found guilty of sending over 2,000 pounds of meth to Oklahoma, Missouri
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A federal jury convicted a California drug kingpin of directing a continuing criminal enterprise by organizing and directing at least three separate methamphetamine conspiracies in Oklahoma and Missouri, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. Luis Alfredo Jacobo, 31, of Bakersfield, California, was found guilty of continuing...
Can you use marijuana anywhere in Missouri now?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Recreational marijuana will be legal in Missouri once it’s added to state law in December. Does that mean that people will be able to smoke or use marijuana products anywhere they want? The answer is no. Recreational marijuana use will be restricted in similar ways to alcohol consumption. However, developers in the […]
Construction crew in Joplin hits a gas line, detouring traffic
A construction crew in Joplin hits a gas line, detouring traffic.
Popular discount store chain opening another location in Kansas this month
A popular discount store chain is opening another new store location in Kansas this month. Read on to learn more. On Sunday, November 13, 2022, the popular discount retail chain Marshalls will be opening its newest Kansas store location in Pittsburg.
Why is a forecast for snow so difficult to predict and when will Missourians see the first flakes of the season?
JOPLIN, Mo. – Snow. It’s a four-letter word to some, and to others it’s one of the most admired types of precipitation that our atmosphere provides. When is that first cold season snowfall going to happen in the Four States? I will try to hedge a prediction and say next week. It looks like we […]
ksmu.org
As midterm votes wrap up, Greene County Clerk reviews how elections are certified
Our weekly program Making Democracy Work is a collaboration between KSMU Ozarks Public Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU. Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller discusses certifying...
933kwto.com
Missing Man from Springfield Found by Police
Authorities in Springfield say a missing man has been found. Officers with the Springfield Police Department say 80-year-old Carl Beach went missing from his home Wednesday afternoon near the area of South Hazelnut. Reports say Beach returned back to the home under his own power Thursday morning.
KRMS Radio
Child Dies In Car Accident Outside The Lake Area
A 9 year old boy has died after a one vehicle accident in Polk County. Missouri state troopers say it happened Sunday afternoon at 2:30 when an SUV driven by 29 year old Faith Ryan ran off of East 330th Road just a little south of Humansville, and overturned. The...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Low lake levels show hidden dangers on Table Rock Lake
Lower water levels on Table Rock Lake are giving the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers the opportunity to show residents why they issue warnings about jumping from cliffs along the lake. The decreased water level showed evidence of constructs used in the creation of Table Rock Dam. A path of...
myozarksonline.com
School investigates incident on bus
The Lebanon R-3 School District reported an incident on one of the school buses on Thursday afternoon. According to the district the incident involved two students but they will not disclose any specifics due to student privacy laws. The incident is being investigated to the fullest extent and the safety of students is always the schools highest priority, and steps are being taken to address the situation with appropriate discipline per policy.
KYTV
Firefighters rescue driver 2 days after crash on Ozark Mountain High Road near Branson, Mo.
NEAR BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - A driver is recovering after a crash trapped him for two days near Branson. The rescue happened Tuesday morning on the Ozark Mountain Highroad, a mile west of State Highway 248. They found the driver’s pickup in a creek underneath a tall bridge. Several...
Missouri 'Ghost Town' Resort With Abandoned Million-Dollar Homes Is So Creepy
Apparently someone just bought the place to bring it back to life.
2012 Greene County cold case: Sheriff’s Office asking for new info
The Greene County Sheriff's Office is looking for any new information about the 2012 murder of a father whose body was later f
