ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Webb City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ksmu.org

Explore new cultures during International Education Month

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU. This semester, more than 1,800 international students are enrolled at Missouri State University,...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

A sneak peek inside Joplin’s “Cornell Complex”

JOPLIN, Mo. — A few hundred people, maybe more, got a sneak peek inside Joplin’s new “Harry M. Cornell Arts and Entertainment Complex” tonight (11/11). The official grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting will take place tomorrow, Saturday, November 12th starting at noon. The day will...
JOPLIN, MO
ksmu.org

Bass Pro Shops gives $7,500 toward Burrell nature therapy program

The coronavirus pandemic showed society’s mental wellness needs in sharp relief. The United Nations estimates that before the pandemic, one in five U.S. residents experienced mental health issues over the course of a lifetime. But last year, some studies showed that as many as four in five Americans were reporting at least one symptom of depression.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
ksmu.org

City of Springfield selects Georgia company for housing study

The City of Springfield announced Thursday that it selected a Georgia-based company to perform a citywide housing study beginning later this year. APD Urban Planning + Management will aim to identify housing needs and propose ideas to guide city decision-making. The city says the study will cost $256,000 and will...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTUL

Kingpin found guilty of sending over 2,000 pounds of meth to Oklahoma, Missouri

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A federal jury convicted a California drug kingpin of directing a continuing criminal enterprise by organizing and directing at least three separate methamphetamine conspiracies in Oklahoma and Missouri, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. Luis Alfredo Jacobo, 31, of Bakersfield, California, was found guilty of continuing...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KOLR10 News

Can you use marijuana anywhere in Missouri now?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Recreational marijuana will be legal in Missouri once it’s added to state law in December. Does that mean that people will be able to smoke or use marijuana products anywhere they want? The answer is no. Recreational marijuana use will be restricted in similar ways to alcohol consumption. However, developers in the […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
933kwto.com

Missing Man from Springfield Found by Police

Authorities in Springfield say a missing man has been found. Officers with the Springfield Police Department say 80-year-old Carl Beach went missing from his home Wednesday afternoon near the area of South Hazelnut. Reports say Beach returned back to the home under his own power Thursday morning.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KRMS Radio

Child Dies In Car Accident Outside The Lake Area

A 9 year old boy has died after a one vehicle accident in Polk County. Missouri state troopers say it happened Sunday afternoon at 2:30 when an SUV driven by 29 year old Faith Ryan ran off of East 330th Road just a little south of Humansville, and overturned. The...
POLK COUNTY, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Low lake levels show hidden dangers on Table Rock Lake

Lower water levels on Table Rock Lake are giving the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers the opportunity to show residents why they issue warnings about jumping from cliffs along the lake. The decreased water level showed evidence of constructs used in the creation of Table Rock Dam. A path of...
BRANSON, MO
myozarksonline.com

School investigates incident on bus

The Lebanon R-3 School District reported an incident on one of the school buses on Thursday afternoon. According to the district the incident involved two students but they will not disclose any specifics due to student privacy laws. The incident is being investigated to the fullest extent and the safety of students is always the schools highest priority, and steps are being taken to address the situation with appropriate discipline per policy.
LEBANON, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy