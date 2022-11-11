It's been just a bit over 20 years now since the release of Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and the latest info we have on GTA's next iteration looks like we'll be making a return... to Vice City in the 21st Century. How will this affect current fans of Rockstar's classic? Is the 80s vibe of GTA: Vice City what made the game special? Will returning to a modern-day version of it take away some of the magic? Join Max Scoville as he takes a deeper look with our Podcast Beyond crew!

5 HOURS AGO