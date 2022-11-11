Read full article on original website
Norse Myth Expert Reacts to God of War Ragnarok
We got Jackson Crawford, a Norse mythology expert and media consultant for projects like Assassin's Creed Valhalla, back on IGN to react to the newly released God of War Ragnarok!. From Odin's modern interpretation, to Thor's powerlifter body, shapeshifiting, prophecies and so much more, Jackon Crawford's Norse mythology expertise breaks...
Will GTA VI Disappoint Vice City Fans?
It's been just a bit over 20 years now since the release of Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and the latest info we have on GTA's next iteration looks like we'll be making a return... to Vice City in the 21st Century. How will this affect current fans of Rockstar's classic? Is the 80s vibe of GTA: Vice City what made the game special? Will returning to a modern-day version of it take away some of the magic? Join Max Scoville as he takes a deeper look with our Podcast Beyond crew!
The Game Awards 2022: God of War: Ragnarok, Elden Ring and Horizon Forbidden West Dominate With Multiple Nods Including Game of the Year
The nominations for the highly anticipated 2022 edition of The Game Awards have finally arrived, with strong favourites in God of War Ragnarok, Elden Ring, Horizon Forbidden West. The Geoff Keighley-led event takes place on Thursday, December 8 at the Microsoft Theater with the who's who of gaming. Alongside the...
Bravery and Greed - Official Launch Trailer
Bravery and Greed is available now on PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. Check out the launch trailer to learn more about the beat 'em up, roguelite, dungeon brawler game for up to four players, including a look at the game's classes, and various game modes like player vs player, adventure, and horde modes.
God of War: Ragnarok Weirdly Makes PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale Canon
God of War: Ragnarok has plenty of fun references to PlayStation history, but now fans have discovered a conversation that calls back to PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale — the crossover fighting game released for the PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita. Warning: Light spoilers for God of War: Ragnarok below!
NecroBouncer - Official Reveal Date Trailer
NecroBouncer will be available on December 8 on PC via Steam. Get another look at the game in this new trailer for the dungeon crawler, including combat, enemies, and a fight against the Skeleton King. In NecroBouncer, grab your magic staff and step into the shoes of a necromancer working...
Bound by Blades - Official Release Trailer
Bound by Blades is a boss rush RPG mash-up where players choose one of three main characters and embark on an intense yet charming adventure to save the land of Ashmyr and its tribes from a rising evil. Take on your evil foes alone or with a friend via online co-op in Bound by Blades featuring traditional RPG gameplay elements focused on crafting, looting, leveling gear, and enchanting weapons and armor. Bound by Blades is available now on PC via Steam and GOG with a Nintendo Switch and Mobile launch in 2023.
God of War Ragnarok - Official 'Becoming Kratos' Featurette (Warning: Spoilers)
Spoiler Warning: Note there are spoilers for God of War Ragnarök in this video. Join members of the development team, as well as voice actor Christopher Judge (who plays Kratos) and a selection of international voice actors who portray Kratos across the globe, for a deep dive into God of War Ragnarök, including a look at how Kratos is brought to life from performance and voice capture, to stunt work and animation, their connection to the character, how personal family relationships shape the character, and much more.
Overwatch 2 Patch Notes: Upcoming Changes Nov 15
Overwatch 2's largely anticipated first round of hero balance changes will be coming on November 15, 2022. Though more hero balance changes will undoubtedly be released with the launch of Overwatch 2 Season 2, the Overwatch 2 Patch Notes for November 15 promise major adjustments to Sombra, Genji, D.va, Zarya, and Kiriko.
Atak - Official Demo Trailer
Here's your look at Atak, an upcoming real-time strategy game in which you control a group of units and fight against other players or AI opponents. Check out the trailer for Atak to see gameplay and explore this medieval world. In Atak, fight your way through the single-player campaign, challenge...
Horizon Call of the Mountain - Official Pre-Order Trailer
Horizon Call of the Mountain will be available on PlayStation VR2 on February 22, 2023. Check out the latest trailer for a look at the upcoming game, including enemies and more. Conquer colossal peaks, overcome fearsome machines and uncover a hidden danger to the world of Horizon – as you...
Ballads of Hongye - Official Pre-Launch Concept Trailer
Ballads of Hongye will be available on Steam on November 15, 2022. Watch the latest trailer for this Eastern-themed strategy city-builder game. In Ballads of Hongye, take on the role of the local magistrate and carefully plan and act to complete the various challenges in different environments to earn the right to rule the lands. Build a thriving city and revive Hongye County.
Genshin Layla Release Date, Skills, Talents, and Constellations
Looking for the Genshin Impact Layla Release Date and Talents? Upcoming Genshin Impact character Layla is a student of the Rtawahist Darshan. She's a hard worker, and a good student, but she also has trouble finding deep sleep. This "trouble", however, also aids her in battle. Layla is a four-star...
Aussie Deals: God of War DualSenses and PS5 Bundles Return, Up to 90% off Fighting Games and More!
Let's Spartan kick off your week with some God of War opportunities. Firstly, I'm pretty amazed that stock is still holding for the PS5 + Ragnarok bundles (the console droughts might finally be over). It's also a bad day to be a scalper of sexy, Limited Edition DualSenses—the God of War ones that sold out in nanoseconds are flush on Amazon again. For now...
Pokemon Go Shadow Mewtwo: Counters and Best Moveset
At the end of the Special Research line within the Team GO Rocket Takeover event, you'll have the chance to encounter and capture Shadow Mewtwo, saving it from Giovanni's grasp. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of Shadow Mewtwo's moveset and the best counters to bring to the battle...
SMITE x RuneScape - Official Launch Trailer
Runescape has made it to SMITE in this crossover alongside a new Battle Pass, while the first fights leading to the World Championship are fast approaching. The new Premium Cyber Tokyo Battle Pass will be free for all new and existing players, allowing them to complete and play with the awesome new skins without a dime spent. SMITE x Runescape Crossover Event is available now.
Unlockable Games
There are 5 unlockable games in Atari 50: Basic Math, Breakout, Combat Two, Gravitar, and Race 500, all for the Atari 2600. To unlock additional games, perform the actions noted in the third column below. These games appear on your game selection screen as "classified documents" until you unlock them. In additon to these five games here's the Full Game List for Atari 50.
AION Classic - Official Announcement Trailer
AION Classic is a permanent server that offers all MMORPG lovers a fresh start in the world of Atreia. along with additional balancing and quality-of-life improvements. The European Classic server will start with the 2.0 update. PvE content up to level 55, PvP content including Rifts and Fortress Battles, flying combat and more will be available in AION Classic coming to PC in Europe due out early 2023.
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Next-Gen Update Scheduled To Arrive on December 14
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is easily one of the most prominent titles of this generation. The game received fantastic reviews and astronomical popularity when it released, and even managed to bag Game of the Year in 2015. The game released on the previous generation of consoles, and many have been curious about what potential it could have with a next-gen update.
Rocket League Sideswipe - Official Season 6 Trailer
Rocket League Sideswipe's Season 6 kicks off on November 16. Watch the latest trailer to see what's coming in Season 6, featuring the ability to earn three new Rocket Pass cars, open free anniversary gifts, and the newest Mode in Ranked called Heatseeker.
