Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Norse Myth Expert Reacts to God of War Ragnarok
We got Jackson Crawford, a Norse mythology expert and media consultant for projects like Assassin's Creed Valhalla, back on IGN to react to the newly released God of War Ragnarok!. From Odin's modern interpretation, to Thor's powerlifter body, shapeshifiting, prophecies and so much more, Jackon Crawford's Norse mythology expertise breaks...
IGN
Horizon Call of the Mountain - Official Pre-Order Trailer
Horizon Call of the Mountain will be available on PlayStation VR2 on February 22, 2023. Check out the latest trailer for a look at the upcoming game, including enemies and more. Conquer colossal peaks, overcome fearsome machines and uncover a hidden danger to the world of Horizon – as you...
IGN
Unlockable Games
There are 5 unlockable games in Atari 50: Basic Math, Breakout, Combat Two, Gravitar, and Race 500, all for the Atari 2600. To unlock additional games, perform the actions noted in the third column below. These games appear on your game selection screen as "classified documents" until you unlock them. In additon to these five games here's the Full Game List for Atari 50.
IGN
Ballads of Hongye - Official Pre-Launch Concept Trailer
Ballads of Hongye will be available on Steam on November 15, 2022. Watch the latest trailer for this Eastern-themed strategy city-builder game. In Ballads of Hongye, take on the role of the local magistrate and carefully plan and act to complete the various challenges in different environments to earn the right to rule the lands. Build a thriving city and revive Hongye County.
IGN
The Game Awards 2022: God of War: Ragnarok, Elden Ring and Horizon Forbidden West Dominate With Multiple Nods Including Game of the Year
The nominations for the highly anticipated 2022 edition of The Game Awards have finally arrived, with strong favourites in God of War Ragnarok, Elden Ring, Horizon Forbidden West. The Geoff Keighley-led event takes place on Thursday, December 8 at the Microsoft Theater with the who's who of gaming. Alongside the...
IGN
God of War Ragnarok - Official 'Becoming Kratos' Featurette (Warning: Spoilers)
Spoiler Warning: Note there are spoilers for God of War Ragnarök in this video. Join members of the development team, as well as voice actor Christopher Judge (who plays Kratos) and a selection of international voice actors who portray Kratos across the globe, for a deep dive into God of War Ragnarök, including a look at how Kratos is brought to life from performance and voice capture, to stunt work and animation, their connection to the character, how personal family relationships shape the character, and much more.
IGN
Somerville Video Review
Somerville reviewed on PC by Ryan McCaffrey. Also available on Xbox. Somerville follows its own unique path within the puzzle-adventure genre. That path isn’t always a smooth one, with camera annoyances and physics wonkiness occasionally serving as a pebble in your shoe while solving its series of pleasantly challenging puzzles, and the story is more strange for the sake of being strange than it is thought-provoking. But thanks to its strong visual storytelling techniques and the way the opening minutes inspire an irresistible desire to find out what happened to this man and whether or not he’ll ever find his family, Somerville is nevertheless a very good tour through an exceptionally bleak scenario – all of which is successfully conveyed without a single line of dialogue.
IGN
Atak - Official Demo Trailer
Here's your look at Atak, an upcoming real-time strategy game in which you control a group of units and fight against other players or AI opponents. Check out the trailer for Atak to see gameplay and explore this medieval world. In Atak, fight your way through the single-player campaign, challenge...
IGN
AION Classic - Official Announcement Trailer
AION Classic is a permanent server that offers all MMORPG lovers a fresh start in the world of Atreia. along with additional balancing and quality-of-life improvements. The European Classic server will start with the 2.0 update. PvE content up to level 55, PvP content including Rifts and Fortress Battles, flying combat and more will be available in AION Classic coming to PC in Europe due out early 2023.
IGN
Once Again Review
If you were given the chance to travel back in time to spend time with your loved ones, would you take it? That is the premise of Once Again, an interactive visual novel made by Malaysian game developer, RB Wolf Games. The game captures the theme of grief, sadness, and...
IGN
Rocket League Sideswipe - Official Season 6 Trailer
Rocket League Sideswipe's Season 6 kicks off on November 16. Watch the latest trailer to see what's coming in Season 6, featuring the ability to earn three new Rocket Pass cars, open free anniversary gifts, and the newest Mode in Ranked called Heatseeker.
IGN
NecroBouncer - Official Reveal Date Trailer
NecroBouncer will be available on December 8 on PC via Steam. Get another look at the game in this new trailer for the dungeon crawler, including combat, enemies, and a fight against the Skeleton King. In NecroBouncer, grab your magic staff and step into the shoes of a necromancer working...
IGN
Aussie Deals: God of War DualSenses and PS5 Bundles Return, Up to 90% off Fighting Games and More!
Let's Spartan kick off your week with some God of War opportunities. Firstly, I'm pretty amazed that stock is still holding for the PS5 + Ragnarok bundles (the console droughts might finally be over). It's also a bad day to be a scalper of sexy, Limited Edition DualSenses—the God of War ones that sold out in nanoseconds are flush on Amazon again. For now...
IGN
Genshin Layla Release Date, Skills, Talents, and Constellations
Looking for the Genshin Impact Layla Release Date and Talents? Upcoming Genshin Impact character Layla is a student of the Rtawahist Darshan. She's a hard worker, and a good student, but she also has trouble finding deep sleep. This "trouble", however, also aids her in battle. Layla is a four-star...
IGN
Bound by Blades - Official Release Trailer
Bound by Blades is a boss rush RPG mash-up where players choose one of three main characters and embark on an intense yet charming adventure to save the land of Ashmyr and its tribes from a rising evil. Take on your evil foes alone or with a friend via online co-op in Bound by Blades featuring traditional RPG gameplay elements focused on crafting, looting, leveling gear, and enchanting weapons and armor. Bound by Blades is available now on PC via Steam and GOG with a Nintendo Switch and Mobile launch in 2023.
IGN
God of War: Ragnarok Weirdly Makes PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale Canon
God of War: Ragnarok has plenty of fun references to PlayStation history, but now fans have discovered a conversation that calls back to PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale — the crossover fighting game released for the PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita. Warning: Light spoilers for God of War: Ragnarok below!
IGN
Knights of Honor II: Sovereign - Official Release Date Announcement Trailer
Knights of Honor II: Sovereign is a new strategy game where you choose your kingdom and fight for control over Europe. Choose your royal court carefully and determine the destiny of your people in terms of riches, trade, intrigue, or defeat. Knights of Honor II: Sovereign launches on December 6th for PC via Steam.
IGN
Pokemon Go Shadow Mewtwo: Counters and Best Moveset
At the end of the Special Research line within the Team GO Rocket Takeover event, you'll have the chance to encounter and capture Shadow Mewtwo, saving it from Giovanni's grasp. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of Shadow Mewtwo's moveset and the best counters to bring to the battle...
IGN
Pentiment - Official Launch Trailer
Pentiment is available now on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Windows 10/11, and Steam. The game is also available with Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass. Set in 16th century Bavaria, Pentiment will take players on a narrative journey through the eyes of Journeyman Artist Andreas Maler during a time of great social unrest. Check out the twisted launch trailer.
IGN
How to Upgrade the Leviathan Axe (Frozen Flame and Spark Locations)
Like the previous God of War, Ragnarok will have you upgrading your main weapons over the course of your adventure with Kratos. Doing so will not only let you deal more damage to you opponents, but it instrumental increasing your overall Power Level. This page contains information on all the ways you can upgrade the Leviathan Axe in God of War Ragnarok.
Comments / 0