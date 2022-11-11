Read full article on original website
Norse Myth Expert Reacts to God of War Ragnarok
We got Jackson Crawford, a Norse mythology expert and media consultant for projects like Assassin's Creed Valhalla, back on IGN to react to the newly released God of War Ragnarok!. From Odin's modern interpretation, to Thor's powerlifter body, shapeshifiting, prophecies and so much more, Jackon Crawford's Norse mythology expertise breaks...
The Game Awards 2022: God of War: Ragnarok, Elden Ring and Horizon Forbidden West Dominate With Multiple Nods Including Game of the Year
The nominations for the highly anticipated 2022 edition of The Game Awards have finally arrived, with strong favourites in God of War Ragnarok, Elden Ring, Horizon Forbidden West. The Geoff Keighley-led event takes place on Thursday, December 8 at the Microsoft Theater with the who's who of gaming. Alongside the...
Ballads of Hongye - Official Pre-Launch Concept Trailer
Ballads of Hongye will be available on Steam on November 15, 2022. Watch the latest trailer for this Eastern-themed strategy city-builder game. In Ballads of Hongye, take on the role of the local magistrate and carefully plan and act to complete the various challenges in different environments to earn the right to rule the lands. Build a thriving city and revive Hongye County.
Horizon Call of the Mountain - Official Pre-Order Trailer
Horizon Call of the Mountain will be available on PlayStation VR2 on February 22, 2023. Check out the latest trailer for a look at the upcoming game, including enemies and more. Conquer colossal peaks, overcome fearsome machines and uncover a hidden danger to the world of Horizon – as you...
How William Shakespeare’s Last Will and Testament Played an Important Part in ‘Pentiment’
Released on PC and Xbox systems, Pentiment is a new narrative adventure from Obsidian that leans into the studio’s talent for writing and combines it with an illuminated manuscript art style adapted from sixteenth-century art and typefaces. As a game with no spoken dialogue, written words drive the narrative...
Bravery and Greed - Official Launch Trailer
Bravery and Greed is available now on PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. Check out the launch trailer to learn more about the beat 'em up, roguelite, dungeon brawler game for up to four players, including a look at the game's classes, and various game modes like player vs player, adventure, and horde modes.
Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana - Official PS5 Launch Trailer
Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana is available now on PlayStation 5. Get ready to join Adol and explore the mysterious Isle of Seiren. Check out the launch trailer for the RPG to see the world, characters, activities, combat, and more. In Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana on PS5, experience the...
Rainbow Six Siege - Official Maverick Nier Replicant Bundle Trailer
Check out the trailer to see what to expect with the Maverick Replicant bundle, available in the Rainbow Six Siege and Nier Replicant collaboration. Grimoire Weiss and the protagonist from NieR Replicant are coming to Rainbow Six Siege with the Maverick Replicant bundle.
God of War: Ragnarok Weirdly Makes PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale Canon
God of War: Ragnarok has plenty of fun references to PlayStation history, but now fans have discovered a conversation that calls back to PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale — the crossover fighting game released for the PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita. Warning: Light spoilers for God of War: Ragnarok below!
Once Again Review
If you were given the chance to travel back in time to spend time with your loved ones, would you take it? That is the premise of Once Again, an interactive visual novel made by Malaysian game developer, RB Wolf Games. The game captures the theme of grief, sadness, and...
5 Best Marvel Snap Pool 1 Decks for Beginners
There are infinite ways to secure victory in the new Marvel centric card game Marvel Snap, but if you are new or just starting out, creating a powerful deck could seem challenging. We have scoured around multiverse to learn the latest tips, tricks, and metas the early game has to offer. Here are some of the best Marvel Snap Beginner decks from pool 1 to step your game up.
Unlockable Games
There are 5 unlockable games in Atari 50: Basic Math, Breakout, Combat Two, Gravitar, and Race 500, all for the Atari 2600. To unlock additional games, perform the actions noted in the third column below. These games appear on your game selection screen as "classified documents" until you unlock them. In additon to these five games here's the Full Game List for Atari 50.
Pokemon Go Shadow Mewtwo: Counters and Best Moveset
At the end of the Special Research line within the Team GO Rocket Takeover event, you'll have the chance to encounter and capture Shadow Mewtwo, saving it from Giovanni's grasp. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of Shadow Mewtwo's moveset and the best counters to bring to the battle...
NecroBouncer - Official Reveal Date Trailer
NecroBouncer will be available on December 8 on PC via Steam. Get another look at the game in this new trailer for the dungeon crawler, including combat, enemies, and a fight against the Skeleton King. In NecroBouncer, grab your magic staff and step into the shoes of a necromancer working...
Fable Co-Creator Says He 'Ripped Off' Devil May Cry to Create the Xbox RPG's World
The original Fable could have been entirely different before co-creator Dene Carter turned to an unlikely source of inspiration – Devil May Cry. “When you're feeling lost: steal it,” he said via Twitter. “100% rip it off from another game.”. Of course, Fable doesn’t do that –...
Atak - Official Demo Trailer
Here's your look at Atak, an upcoming real-time strategy game in which you control a group of units and fight against other players or AI opponents. Check out the trailer for Atak to see gameplay and explore this medieval world. In Atak, fight your way through the single-player campaign, challenge...
Rocket League Sideswipe - Official Season 6 Trailer
Rocket League Sideswipe's Season 6 kicks off on November 16. Watch the latest trailer to see what's coming in Season 6, featuring the ability to earn three new Rocket Pass cars, open free anniversary gifts, and the newest Mode in Ranked called Heatseeker.
What's New on the IGN Store: Chainsaw Man, Spy x Family, and Final Fantasy VII
There's a ton of new stuff up for preorder at the IGN Store this week. From brand new statues from popular anime series like Jojo's, Chainsaw Man, and Spy x Family, to figures and statues of Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam and Godzilla, there's plenty of cool stuff to see. Whether you love video games, superheroes, or Star Wars, you'll want to check out the new products up for preorder this week.
How to Upgrade the Leviathan Axe (Frozen Flame and Spark Locations)
Like the previous God of War, Ragnarok will have you upgrading your main weapons over the course of your adventure with Kratos. Doing so will not only let you deal more damage to you opponents, but it instrumental increasing your overall Power Level. This page contains information on all the ways you can upgrade the Leviathan Axe in God of War Ragnarok.
Pentiment Review
It's been an age since I felt so captivated by such a simple adventure game as Pentiment. A rousing, steadily-paced detective thriller set in the Late Medieval Bavarian countryside, the storybook art style inspired by colorful manuscripts of the era is downright enthralling. While the gameplay basically consists of looking around for clues, questioning townsfolk, and trying to draw your own conclusions about the evidence you find, that minimalist approach works excellently for the rich and complex story Pentiment tells.
