IGN

Norse Myth Expert Reacts to God of War Ragnarok

We got Jackson Crawford, a Norse mythology expert and media consultant for projects like Assassin's Creed Valhalla, back on IGN to react to the newly released God of War Ragnarok!. From Odin's modern interpretation, to Thor's powerlifter body, shapeshifiting, prophecies and so much more, Jackon Crawford's Norse mythology expertise breaks...
IGN

Ballads of Hongye - Official Pre-Launch Concept Trailer

Ballads of Hongye will be available on Steam on November 15, 2022. Watch the latest trailer for this Eastern-themed strategy city-builder game. In Ballads of Hongye, take on the role of the local magistrate and carefully plan and act to complete the various challenges in different environments to earn the right to rule the lands. Build a thriving city and revive Hongye County.
IGN

Overwatch 2 Patch Notes: Upcoming Changes Nov 15

Overwatch 2's largely anticipated first round of hero balance changes will be coming on November 15, 2022. Though more hero balance changes will undoubtedly be released with the launch of Overwatch 2 Season 2, the Overwatch 2 Patch Notes for November 15 promise major adjustments to Sombra, Genji, D.va, Zarya, and Kiriko.
IGN

God of War: Ragnarok Weirdly Makes PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale Canon

God of War: Ragnarok has plenty of fun references to PlayStation history, but now fans have discovered a conversation that calls back to PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale — the crossover fighting game released for the PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita. Warning: Light spoilers for God of War: Ragnarok below!
IGN

Bravery and Greed - Official Launch Trailer

Bravery and Greed is available now on PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. Check out the launch trailer to learn more about the beat 'em up, roguelite, dungeon brawler game for up to four players, including a look at the game's classes, and various game modes like player vs player, adventure, and horde modes.
IGN

Genshin Layla Release Date, Skills, Talents, and Constellations

Looking for the Genshin Impact Layla Release Date and Talents? Upcoming Genshin Impact character Layla is a student of the Rtawahist Darshan. She's a hard worker, and a good student, but she also has trouble finding deep sleep. This "trouble", however, also aids her in battle. Layla is a four-star...
IGN

Bound by Blades - Official Release Trailer

Bound by Blades is a boss rush RPG mash-up where players choose one of three main characters and embark on an intense yet charming adventure to save the land of Ashmyr and its tribes from a rising evil. Take on your evil foes alone or with a friend via online co-op in Bound by Blades featuring traditional RPG gameplay elements focused on crafting, looting, leveling gear, and enchanting weapons and armor. Bound by Blades is available now on PC via Steam and GOG with a Nintendo Switch and Mobile launch in 2023.
IGN

The Last Jedi Director Really Wants to Make Another Star Wars Film

The Last Jedi may have its detractors but director Rian Johnson still wants to make another Star Wars film. Currently doing press for his upcoming detective thriller Glass Onion, the filmmaker revealed during an interview with Variety that he’s still keen to return to the galaxy far, far away. “Making Star Wars was the high point of my life,” he said. “I pray to God I'll be back there someday.”
IGN

Why Is It Harder to Get Into Digimon Compared to Pokemon?

People who grew up in the late ‘90s and early 2000s will be familiar with the fierce Digimon versus Pokemon debate . Both franchises have lovable creatures for players to bond with, and they were made even more popular thanks to numerous tie-in media like anime and manga. The...
IGN

Magic Mike’s Last Dance - Official Trailer

Check out the trailer for Magic Mike’s Last Dance, the upcoming musical comedy film starring Channing Tatum and Salma Hayek Pinault. “Magic” Mike Lane (Tatum) takes to the stage again after a lengthy hiatus, following a business deal that went bust, leaving him broke and taking bartender gigs in Florida. For what he hopes will be one last hurrah, Mike heads to London with a wealthy socialite (Hayek Pinault) who lures him with an offer he can’t refuse and an agenda all her own. With everything on the line, once Mike discovers what she truly has in mind, will he—and the roster of hot new dancers he’ll have to whip into shape—be able to pull it off?
IGN

Rocket League Sideswipe - Official Season 6 Trailer

Rocket League Sideswipe's Season 6 kicks off on November 16. Watch the latest trailer to see what's coming in Season 6, featuring the ability to earn three new Rocket Pass cars, open free anniversary gifts, and the newest Mode in Ranked called Heatseeker.
IGN

The 12 Best Games to Play on Your Chromebook in 2022

Your Chromebook is capable of so much more than its reputation would have you believe. While it’s true that the Chromebook needs an internet connection for some of its best features, you can use it to game even when you’re offline. It’s not a laptop computer when it...
IGN

Unlockable Games

There are 5 unlockable games in Atari 50: Basic Math, Breakout, Combat Two, Gravitar, and Race 500, all for the Atari 2600. To unlock additional games, perform the actions noted in the third column below. These games appear on your game selection screen as "classified documents" until you unlock them. In additon to these five games here's the Full Game List for Atari 50.
IGN

Pokemon Go Shadow Mewtwo: Counters and Best Moveset

At the end of the Special Research line within the Team GO Rocket Takeover event, you'll have the chance to encounter and capture Shadow Mewtwo, saving it from Giovanni's grasp. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of Shadow Mewtwo's moveset and the best counters to bring to the battle...
IGN

How to Upgrade the Leviathan Axe (Frozen Flame and Spark Locations)

Like the previous God of War, Ragnarok will have you upgrading your main weapons over the course of your adventure with Kratos. Doing so will not only let you deal more damage to you opponents, but it instrumental increasing your overall Power Level. This page contains information on all the ways you can upgrade the Leviathan Axe in God of War Ragnarok.

