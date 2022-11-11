Read full article on original website
Meross debuts one of the first Matter smart plugs that’s actually available for purchase
The new Matter smart home standard launched to device makers back in October, and more details were shared with consumers two weeks ago. Now, the popular smart home accessory maker Meross has unveiled one of the first Matter devices that you actually order, a new Wi-Fi smart plug that works with Matter out of the box…
HomeKit Weekly: Aqara releases a new smart pet feeder that can be used with HomeKit automations
Aqara is back with another great release ahead of the Christmas season, and while it’s not fully compatible HomeKit, because it’s tightly integrated with the entire Aqara ecosystem, it’s something I want to look at from a HomeKit perspective. Let’s take a look at the brand new Aqara Smart Pet Feeder.
Apple Watch Series 8 return to lows from $349 in Tuesday’s best deals, AirPods 2 $90, more
All of today’s best deals are now live for Tuesday, with a rare chance to save on Apple Watch Series 8 returning prices to all-time lows from $349 for only the second time. That’s on top of Apple’s AirPods 2, which are an even better value at $90 and Apple TV HD clearance landing at just $59. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
Best USB-C and Thunderbolt displays for Mac [New for November]
USB-C/Thunderbolt display options have really grown over the last couple of years. While Apple’s Pro Display XDR isn’t the best fit for most Mac users at $5,000+, it now offers the more affordable Studio Display. And there are also lots of solid choices from LG, Samsung, BenQ, and more. Let’s look at the best USB-C/Thunderbolt displays available in the $400-$1,600 range.
Hands-on: Here’s what it’s actually like to use iPhone 14’s new satellite connectivity features
Emergency SOS via satellite is set to roll out to iPhone 14 users in the United States and Canada later today. Ahead of that launch, Apple has given select YouTubers and members of the press to test out the feature in the real world. Head below as we round up some of these videos and impressions…
Best iPhone 14 cases available for purchase [Updated: Italian navy leather, Black Friday deals, more]
Our annual collection of the best iPhone 14 cases has arrived and has now been updated with new designs, brands, and even some Black Friday deals. You’ll find all of the best iPhone 14 cases available anywhere from wallet models and eco-conscious treatments to protective sheaths, logo-free clear options, artistic designs, handcrafted wooden covers, and more. Apple’s official silicone, leather, and clear MagSafe iPhone 14 cases are present as well as all of the latest collections from our favorite brands, with everything organized for you down below alongside some hands-on reviews (be sure to check back regularly for more). Head below for a closer look at the best iPhone 14 cases, including the base model, iPhone 14 Plus, Pro, and Pro Max options, now available for purchase alongside some Black Friday price drops.
Here’s how to test iPhone 14 Emergency SOS via satellite before you actually need it
Apple’s new Emergency SOS iPhone via satellite feature is now live in the US and Canada with support for more countries coming soon. Read on for how to test iPhone Emergency SOS messages via satellite so you know how to use it in case you ever need to rely on it.
I dare the universe to make me lose my wallet and keys again
I’d like to think of myself as someone who never loses things. Sure, I misplace things all the time, but the things always turn up. On paper, however, I’ve actually lost two things in the last two years. I knew where the things were both times, but recovery was not an option and replacement was costly. I vow to never let this happen again.
Opera x TikTok: Try getting any work done with this official browser integration
Opera is out with an update today that puts TikTok into the sidebar of its desktop browser. The company says it got strong feedback from users about wanting the feature and now it’s here to help you “multitask” and more. Opera launched the update today and gave...
Apple @ Work Podcast: Hold it till December
Apple @ Work is brought to you by Mosyle, the only Apple Unified Platform. Mosyle is the only solution that fully integrates 5 different applications on a single Apple-only platform, allowing Businesses and Schools to easily and automatically deploy, manage & protect all their Apple devices . Over 32,000 organizations leverage Mosyle solutions to automate the deployment, management and security of millions of Apple devices daily. Request a FREE account today and discover how you can put your Apple fleet on auto-pilot at a price point that is hard to believe.
‘Descript’ podcast and video editor gets major update with AI-powered features
Descript, a platform created for editing podcasts that has evolved into a video editor, is getting a major update this week. The new version of the app adds more than 30 new visuals and AI-powered features, which should make editing videos “as easy as editing a doc or slides.”
Apple is making iPhone 14 Pro Always-On display work like Android in iOS 16.2
IOS 16.2 includes a major change for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max’s new always-on display. After complaints from some users, iOS 16.2 beta 3 includes a new option that allows users to disable wallpaper and notifications from appearing on the iPhone’s always-on display. The...
These iOS 16 apps offer support for the new Lock Screen widgets
As we’ve covered extensively, one of the leading features of iOS 16 is the ability to customize your iPhone’s Lock Screen for the first time. There are new wallpapers, font choices, colors, and filters that you can apply. The biggest change, however, is that iOS 16 supports widgets on the Lock Screen.
Deals: 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro now $399 off, AirPods Pro 2 $230, Twelve South gear, more
All of today’s best deals are now live and headlined by Apple’s 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro starting from $800 to kick off the new week. Then go score a rare discount on Apple’s new AirPods Pro 2, as pricing drops even further to $230. And if you’re rocking an M2 MacBook, Twelve South’s popular laptop stands are now down to some of the best prices ever from $47. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
Tesla CarPlay concept shows off a modular UI inspired by Apple’s next-gen design
After sharing a sharp concept last year imagining what the future of CarPlay could look like in a Tesla Model 3/Y, designer John Calkins is back with another vision, this time a “modular, customizable layout.” Check out a closer look at this Tesla CarPlay UI that includes elements from the next-generation CarPlay Apple has teased.
Apple rolling out iOS 16.2 beta 3 and more to developers as launch nears
Apple is ramping up testing of its latest iOS 16.2 software release. The company has made iOS 16.2 beta 3 available to developer beta testers, alongside updates to watchOS 9.2, tvOS 16.2, macOS Ventura 13.1, and more. What’s new in iOS 16.2?. Beta users can update their iPhone and...
AirPods Pro 2 testing reveals significant improvement in Bluetooth latency
AirPods Pro 2 pack a number of improvements over their predecessors, many of which are made possible by the new H2 chip inside. New testing performed by Stephen Coyle, a musician and software developer, reveals another hidden benefit of the new AirPods Pro 2 and the H2 chip: significant improvements in latency.
Disk Drill 5 file recovery tool comes with support for macOS Ventura, prediction, and more
The popular Mac software Disk Drill, which helps users recover files deleted from their computer, has now received a major update with Disk Drill 5. The new version brings full support for the recently released macOS Ventura, as well as a new prediction feature, increased chances of recovering files, and other enhancements.
Here’s how the new Apple TV 4K performance compares to the PS5 and more
The latest Apple TV 4K has been available to consumers for just about a week, and we continue to learn more about the changes and improvements Apple has made with this year’s revision. The new Apple TV 4K is powered by the A15 Bionic chip, and new in-depth testing from FlatpanelsHD offers an interesting look at how this compares to game consoles like the Playstation 4 and Playstation 5.
How to put your face on your AirPods case with Apple’s free Memoji engraving
Apple first launched free engraving with the 2nd-gen AirPods in 2019 and expanded the options to include emoji in early 2020. But did you know you can put your own face on AirPods with free Memoji engraving? Here’s where and how to access the option. If you head to...
