Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
2 Phenomenal Growth Stocks With "No Downside" to Buy Now, According to Wall Street
Economic uncertainty has caused the stock market to crash this year. The Nasdaq Composite has tumbled 36% from its high, leaving the tech-heavy index deep in bear market territory. But a handful of Wall Street analysts see that downturn as an opportunity to buy Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) and Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG).
NASDAQ
Got $3,000? 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
Got $3,000? I've got some good news for you. You can turn that sum into a sizable nest egg with enough time and the right stock. For example, $3,000 invested in the S&P 500 index, which has historically returned an average of 9%, would turn $3,000 into $7,100 in a decade.
NASDAQ
3 Stocks to Avoid This Week
Last week ended with a bang. The market rallied following potentially encouraging inflation news, and it was off to the races for depressed equities. The "three stocks to avoid" in my column last week that I thought were going to lose to the market --Yeti Holdings (NYSE: YETI), Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN), and Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK) -- rose 39%, 30%, and 11%, respectively, averaging out to a 26.7% ascent.
NASDAQ
Zacks.com featured highlights Unum Group, AerCap Holdings, Heritage-Crystal Clean and Sterling Infrastructure
Chicago, IL – November 14, 2022 – Stocks in this week’s article are Unum Group UNM, AerCap Holdings N.V. AER, Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. HCCI and Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. STRL. Give Your Investments a Boost with These 4 Low P/CF Stocks. The U.S. economy made a sharp comeback...
NASDAQ
Validea's Top Five Energy Stocks Based On David Dreman - 11/13/2022
The following are the top rated Energy stocks according to Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals. EQUINOR ASA (ADR) (EQNR) is a large-cap value stock...
A Bill Gates fund invested $50 million in a startup that's building a massive refinery to turn alcohol into jet fuel
A Bill Gates fund invested $50 million in a startup making sustainable aviation fuel from ethanol. The Breakthrough Energy fund made the grant to LanzaJet, which is building its first commercial plant. LanzaJet's ethanol is derived from products like sugarcane and waste corn. An organization founded by Bill Gates has...
The world's largest jet engine maker confirms it won't develop supersonic engines for Boom, leaving the startup with few options
Travel analyst Henry Harteveldt told Insider that if manufacturers won't build a supersonic engine for Boom, the company may have to create its own.
CNBC
China, 'factory of the world,' is losing more of its manufacturing and export dominance, latest data shows
The latest data in the CNBC Supply Chain Heat Map shows China is losing more manufacturing to Vietnam, Malaysia, Bangladesh, India, and Taiwan. Exports in furniture, apparel, footwear, travel goods and handbags, minerals, and science and technology are all declining. China's 'Zero Covid' policy is a big factor, with Port...
NASDAQ
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Perfect Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
The past year has been miserable for many investors. Economic uncertainty has driven the S&P 500 into a bear market, and many growth stocks have lost more than half of their value. For instance, Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) and Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) have seen their share prices plunge 56% and 67%, respectively, leaving both stocks near a 52-week low.
NASDAQ
2 Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation
Did the big disappointment Meta Platforms delivered from its latest quarter leave you feeling nervous about investing in tech stocks? If so, you're not alone. The tech-stock-heavy Nasdaq 100 index has lost more than one-fifth of its value since August. At times like these, it's nice to own stocks tied...
Vox
A mountain, a tower, a thermos of molten salt. These are the batteries that could power our renewable future.
Blackouts are a devastating reality of our climate-changed world. An unprecedented winter storm in 2021 knocked out power for millions of Texans for days, killing hundreds, and this summer Californians managed to barely save their state’s power grid from the brink of collapse during a record-breaking heat wave. Some...
CNBC
There's a major shift underway in manufacturing for U.S. companies
More than half of U.S. companies surveyed by SAP say that supply chain issues will persist in 2023. Even if inflation declines, the new "just in case" model of sourcing, carrying more inventory and often use of non-Chinese manufacturing located closer to home, will result in higher costs. Less hiring...
NASDAQ
Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights American Electric Power, PG&E Corporation, Consolidated Edison and NRG Energy
Chicago, IL – November 14, 2022 – Today, Zacks Equity Research discusses American Electric Power Co. AEP, PG&E Corporation PCG, Consolidated Edison ED and NRG Energy, Inc. Inc. NRG. Industry: Electric Utility. Link: https://www.zacks.com/commentary/2017142/4-electric-power-stocks-to-buy-from-the-promising-industry. The Zacks Utility – Electric Power industry stocks continue their transition toward clean sources...
NASDAQ
Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock: Can it Still Energize Investors’ Portfolios?
Last week, hydrogen fuel cell technology company Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) reported dismal third-quarter results, inviting a slew of price target cuts by Wall Street analysts. That said, over 70% of analysts covering PLUG stock remain bullish as the company reaffirmed its long-term targets, while others see the possibility of the company over-promising and under-delivering.
NASDAQ
New Strong Buy Stocks for November 14th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. Asure Software ASUR: This company which offers Web-based workforce management solutions that enable organizations to manage their office environment, as well as their human resource and payroll processes, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 75.0% over the last 60 day.
NASDAQ
The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Archer Daniels Midland, Charles River Associates, Murphy USA, Merck and New Fortress Energy
Chicago, IL – November 14, 2022 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Archer Daniels Midland ADM, Charles River Associates CRAI, Murphy USA MUSA, Merck & Co. MRK and New Fortress Energy NFE.
NASDAQ
Validea David Dreman Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/12/2022
The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals. POPULAR INC (BPOP) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks...
NASDAQ
3 Reasons to Buy Roblox Stock and 3 Reasons to Sell
Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) has been a divisive stock since its direct listing in March 2021. The bulls claimed its gaming platform would lock in younger users and blossom into a self-sustaining ecosystem, while the bears argued it was merely a fad that would burn itself out before ever turning a profit.
marketplace.org
As EV sales accelerate, battery makers face a new shortage of a crucial mineral: graphite
Ford Motor Co. reports that it sold twice as many electric vehicles in the month that just ended as it did in October of last year. But as demand for electrics is surging, manufacturers are facing yet another shortage of yet another crucial material — not lithium this time, but graphite.
NASDAQ
Should You Invest in the VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH)?
If you're interested in broad exposure to the Energy - Equipment and services segment of the equity market, look no further than the VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 12/20/2011. Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer...
Comments / 0