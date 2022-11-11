Last week ended with a bang. The market rallied following potentially encouraging inflation news, and it was off to the races for depressed equities. The "three stocks to avoid" in my column last week that I thought were going to lose to the market --Yeti Holdings (NYSE: YETI), Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN), and Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK) -- rose 39%, 30%, and 11%, respectively, averaging out to a 26.7% ascent.

5 HOURS AGO