Read full article on original website
Related
"Clots During Your Period Are Not Normal": This Nurse Practitioner's TikTok Is Going Viral, But There's More To It Than You Think
"Many women have been dismissed with their symptoms of concern, even after seeing multiple providers, and I want to empower them to take back control of their healthcare."
US 103.1
Burton, MI
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
US 103.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0