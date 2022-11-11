ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. John Christian Community Church Thanksgiving Dinner

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — For over 39 years, the St. John Christian Community Church has been providing thanksgiving dinners for the public. They're doing it again this year, but they're in need of a little help. The Missionary Board of Directors, Chaplain Sheldon Ramsey, Sr. explains.
Four Unique Towns on Maryland's Eastern Shore

Sunset over Saint Michaels, Maryland(Credit: Steve Sindiong) The Eastern Shore of Maryland, east of the Washington D.C. / Baltimore metropolitan area, is dotted with unique, quaint historic towns offering excellent and varied food, fun events, beautiful architecture, museums and lodging sure to relax one’s mind.
One Book Baltimore promoting change in our communities

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Now in its 5th year, "One Book Baltimore" continues to connect Baltimore City Public School students and their community members through literature. Programs and discussions will span across the city to spark conversations about how to promote change in our communities. Program partners, President and CEO...
Proposed Temporary Curfew Stirs Controversy in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Kids in Cambridge may soon have to be home by a set time each night. But, it's not just their parents enforcing the rules. The city is exploring a curfew. Monday night was the first reading of the proposed legislation. It would be temporary and enforced for juveniles 15 and younger. The proposed curfew would require juveniles to be home by 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and by 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Coppin State to invest millions to train, support diverse Maryland educators

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Coppin State University announced Monday it received a $3.7 million Teacher Quality Partnership grant from the U.S. Department of Education to train, support diverse educators in Maryland. The grant will be used to support Coppin’s Pathways to Professions initiative over the next five years, according to...
16K runners in Bay Bridge Run raise millions for good causes

STEVENSVILLE, Md. — Thousands of runners from across the world hit the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, raising money for good causes. About 16,000 runners from 46 states and seven countries participated in the annual 10K Bay Bridge Run hosted by Corrigan Sports. The event generated millions of dollars for the surrounding areas and tens of thousands of dollars for charity.
Brother Moore First African American Governor-Elect of Maryland

BALTIMORE, MD – The Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. congratulates Brother Wes Moore on his historic Maryland Gubernatorial Election win yesterday to become the first African American Governor-Elect of the state. Brother Moore, a 2000 Sigma Sigma Chapter initiate at John Hopkins University and a member of Delta Lambda...
Local bishop weighs in on 'Squeegee Collaborative' plan

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On Thursday, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott unveiled his "Squeegee Collaborative" plan, which will ban the practice of roadside window washing at some of the city's busiest intersections. Here's what we know so far. The first, citations will be based on a 'three-strike' system in six enforcement...
Upland Tropical Rain Forest at National Aquarium reopens after glass pyramid replaced

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The National Aquarium cut the ribbon on the reopening of the Upland Tropical Rain Forest exhibit after the replacement of its glass pyramid. "This remarkable pyramid of glass has defined Baltimore's skyline for five decades," said John Racanelli, President and CEO of the National Aquarium. "But after 42 years of keeping the elements out and the animals in, it was time to replace the glass panels that comprise the pyramid to ensure the safety of our guests, our animals, our staff, and everybody else."
Ground broken for reimagined Roslyn Rise

Enterprise Community Development recently broke ground for Roslyn Rise in Columbia. The project represents the first portion of a multi-phase redevelopment of a housing community originally built during the late 1960s. Located at 10339 Twin Rivers Road, Roslyn Rise will feature 153 households in a modern, accessible and sustainable mixed-income...
Elementary school, high school closed for day because of hours-long barricade situation in NE Baltimore

BALTIMORE-- An hours-long barricade situation in Northeast Baltimore has forced a nearby elementary school and high school to close for the day,Officials said students and teachers at Sinclair Lane Elementary School and Archbishop Curley High School were told not to come to school because of the barricade that started late Sunday and continued into Monday morning. As of 8 a.m., the barricade was going on eight hours.Police sent their crisis negotiation and tactical teams to the neighborhood in Northeast Baltimore Monday morning, authorities said.Officers responded to the 3800 block of Sinclair Lane for reports of gunfire, the suspect then barricaded inside of a home, police say. SWAT and Crisis Negotiators units are on scene. The following roads have been blocked off for public safety:3800 and 3700 blocks of Sinclair LaneIntersection of Sinclair Lane and Chesterfield AvenueIntersection of Sinclair Lane and Eastmont AvenueIntersection of Sinclair Lane and Coleman AvenueIntersection of Sinclair Lane and Erdman AvenueWJZ has a crew on the scene; this story will be updated as we learn more information. 
Consignment and Thrift Shops in the Annapolis Area

Recently my daughter, Kat and I visited area Consignment and Thrift Shops to check them out and see what treasures we could find. We decided to share our impressions of each shop with you in the hope you might find a new place for bargains. They are listed in alphabetical order. Happy Shopping!
Maryland Governor-elect Wes Moore announces transition team leaders, meets Larry Hogan in Annapolis

Maryland Goveror-elect Wes Moore (D) held his first press conference yesterday, to announce the leaders of his transition team. "We are going to move fast, we're going to be bold, we're going to be fearless," Moore told reporters assembled at the University of Maryland in College Park Thursday. He also met with currrent Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) at the State House in Annapolis, privately and then later at a joint press conference.
