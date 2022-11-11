ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

1470 WFNT

A Cool Look Inside an Abandoned Radio Studio in Detroit

Take a cool look inside an abandoned radio studio in Detroit, Michigan. Detroit Unseen has done it again. Take a look at the inside of an abandoned radio building in Detroit below. The architecture is very cool and even some of the old equipment is still on site. Most people...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Local 4 takes you inside the first big party of the holiday season!

WDIV takes viewers live, right in the middle of all the excitement at the annual “Hob Nobble Gobble presented by Ford” at Ford Field on Friday, November 18. It’s the first big party of the holiday season celebrating “America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner White.”
Detroit News

Detroit evictions on track to return to pre-pandemic level as protections expire

Detroit — The city's rental eviction filings are on track to return to pre-pandemic levels as temporary emergency protections expire, University of Michigan researchers say. Eviction filings in Detroit rose from historic lows to 75% of the pre-pandemic rate as of June, according to UM's Poverty Solutions. At the current filing rate, 21% of Detroit renters, or 61,000 tenants, will face the threat of eviction this year, they note.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Tasty Tuesday: Breakfast & Burgers by Cutter’s

DETROIT – This Tasty Tuesday, we’re over on Detroit’s west side at Breakfast & Burgers by Cutter’s, where they’ve got delicious breakfast and dinner options that you can mix and match. Watch Brandon Roux’s full Tasty Tuesday feature in the video player above. Tasty...
Detroit News

Jemele Hill promotes 'Uphill' this week in Metro Detroit

Former ESPN SportsCenter co-host and Detroit native Jemele Hill is touring Metro Detroit this week to promote her latest project, “UPHILL: A memoir.”. Published in October, the memoir details Hill's experiences growing up in Detroit and recounts her decision to call former President Donald Trump a “White supremacist.”
CBS Detroit

Motor City Match winner opens Detroit's only quilting store

(CBS DETROIT) - A Motor City Match winner hopes to revive the art of quilting by opening Umi's Comfort, the only quilting store in the city of Detroit.Motor City Match is a collaboration between the city of Detroit, the Detroit Economic Growth Corporation (DEGC), the Economic Development Corporation of the City of Detroit (EDC) and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to help provide the funds to open new small-businesses in Detroit.Umi's Comfort, the latest Motor City Match grant recipient, is a black woman-owned small business bring quilting services and classes to the city. According to a press...
MetroTimes

Detroit designers work the runway at Muse, the Art of Style [PHOTOS]

Every year Mark Burton and the Council of Fashion Designers of Michigan bring some of the best and most elegant fashion from local designers to Muse, the Art of Style. This year's designers included Ashley Harris, Cavinova, Wanda Harris, Shay Oliver, and Reg Robinson. The event was held Saturday at the The MEC Conference Center in Troy.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Jason Carr: My favorite ad campaigns growing up in Detroit

My favorite ad campaigns growing up in Detroit. You Gotta Have Art. Set to the tune of You Gotta Have Heart, which I believe was originally sung by George Clooney’s aunt Rosemary Clooney, this was the stuff of commercial break ear worms. If you don’t remember, it was a spot for the DIA and was insanely catchy. The hook was something like, “so why the heck are you still waiting, come down here now, if you’ve never loved art, we’re gonna show you howwwwww.” The first time I saw this commercial I was barely out of diapers and I have never forgotten it.
