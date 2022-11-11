Read full article on original website
fox17.com
Escaped inmate out of Lincoln County, Tennessee, found dead, another captured
LINCOLN COUNTY , Tenn. -- Two inmates that left their work detail in Lincoln County are found, with one dead. Eric Short and Brandon Bowden rode off on a 4-wheeler from their work area on Saturday morning, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Department. They said they were taken to Decatur, Alabama, by a friend who reportedly didn't know they were escapees.
radio7media.com
THP to hold checkpoints in Lewis and Bedford counties
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS FRIDAY IN FOLLOWING COUNTIES: BEDFORD COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 64 SIX MILES EAST OF THE 15 MILE MARKER AND LEWIS COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 48 SOUTH AT TOPSY ROAD. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
FOUND: Lincoln County inmate search ends
The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office in Tennessee are searching for two inmates.
Alabama man delivering produce to Tennessee school allegedly caught with 7.6 ounces of fentanyl
A produce driver making a delivery to Sewanee Elementary School was busted by a Franklin County, Tennessee, school resource officer based on the suspected smell of marijuana as the truck passed by last week, authorities there said. When school resource officer Josh Alexander was welcoming students Thursday morning at the...
WAFF
Lincoln County Inmates on the Run
FAYETTEVILLE, Tn. (WAFF) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee is asking the public to be on alert after two of their inmates rode off from their work detail. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Eric James Short and Michael Brandon Bowden left on a yellow Honda foreman 4-wheeler and were last seen in Decatur and to their knowledge they have no money or cell phones. Authorities added that neither of the inmates are considered dangerous.
WTVC
New childhood action plan will help families find quality services in Hamilton County
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A 3-year plan is finally in the works that aims to tackle the barriers families face when looking for quality health, education, and childcare services here in Hamilton County. "You can often predict a student's future success, not just whether they're going to college, but even...
Garden & Gun
Driving Tennessee’s Cumberland Plateau
I live in the same county in Tennessee where I grew up. If you had told this to the teenage version of myself, he would have had a panic attack. In the nineties, living in Winchester, Tennessee, the county seat of Franklin County, I felt so isolated; everything that interested me (music, film, books, food, museums) always seemed out of reach. I imagined that if I cared about something, I’d have to search it out, and leave. So I did, and I stayed away for nearly ten years. But the longer I stayed away, the more I felt the pull of returning, as if each new experience were preparing me to go home. In 2005, two jobs opened up at the University of the South in Sewanee, back home in Franklin County, on the Cumberland Plateau. My wife, Leigh Anne, had gone to school at Sewanee. I’d grown up in the nearby valley. What in the world would it be like to return to the place I thought I’d left behind forever?
spectrumnews1.com
Dayton Police Department warns residents of phone scam
DAYTON, Ohio — The Dayton Police Department said it recently received a fraud complaint about a phone call, and now it’s alerting residents to be aware in case they are targets. The department said the phone scam included several elements designed to seem legitimate, including the caller ID...
eastridgenewsonline.com
November 14 Police Briefs
The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. 22-015592- 6514 BLK Ringgold Road- Suspicious Person- The caller advised a male was on the property and was not supposed to be. On scene police encountered the subject and issued a criminal trespass warning. Night Shift November 11-12, 2022.
WTVCFOX
Credit union teller in Collegedale charged with stealing $47,000 from customers
COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. — A credit union employee in Collegedale stole more than $47,000 from customers by transferring their money to her family members' accounts before putting the money in her own, according to Collegedale Police. Officers arrested Leilana Bearce on Wednesday. A release says the credit union president said...
WTVC
Stampede caused by fight leads to cancellation of Howard High School Jamboree
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Halfway through a Basketball Jamboree at Howard High School a fight led to a stampede, causing the remaining games to be called off, according to the owner of Sweat Magazine Online. Brainerd and Boyd-Buchanan were playing when the magazine owner says a stampede started behind...
eastridgenewsonline.com
ERPD Arrests for November 7-13
According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Nov. 7-13. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
WDEF
CPD Investigating Lee Highway Shooting
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga police are looking into a shooting from late Saturday night. It happened just before 11 p.m. in the 6200 block of Lee Highway. It initially came in as a shots fired call. When officers responded, they found evidence of multiple shots fired, but no...
WDEF
Woman Hurt in Orchard Knob Ave. Shooting
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga police are investigating an early morning shooting that sent a woman to the hospital. It happened shortly after 2 a.m., Sunday, in the 900 block of North Orchard Knob Avenue. Police say they do have a suspect detained at this time, and the public...
mymix1041.com
Miscommunication from USPS leads to a MacGyvered mailbox mess on Cleveland mail route
Postal routes across the country have struggled to keep up with postal demand due to staffing issues, but a neighborhood in Cleveland, Tennessee hasn’t been receiving mail for a completely different reason. Neighbors in the area received a notice earlier this year, telling them they had to raise their...
Bradley County man sentenced to 20 years for drug trafficking
A Bradley County man has been sentenced to 20 years after pleading guilty to drug-trafficking charges.
wjle.com
Two Men Deer Hunting From Roadway Arrested After Firing Shot Which Goes Through Residence
A shot fired which went through a residence near Alexandria earlier this month while the occupants were at home has resulted in criminal charges against two men who were reportedly road hunting for deer at the time. 41-year-old Jeremie Donald Johnson of Alexandria to Dismal Road, Liberty and 22-year-old Isaac...
ABC 33/40 News
Tennessee truck driver delivering produce to schools found with fentanyl, loaded gun
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A delivery driver dropping off produce to a Middle Tennessee school was found with fentanyl and marijuana in the truck, according to police. The truck had "Forestwood Farms" written on the its side, a produce delivery company based in Birmingham. A School Resource Officer...
WTVCFOX
Tennessee mom asks for birthday cards for her autistic son who loves opening mail
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A Tennessee mom is asking fellow Tennesseans and people from states beyond to help make her autistic son's birthday special by simply mailing him a letter or card. Fayetteville resident Lauren Porter says her three-year-old son Axl has a high functioning form of autism and one of the things...
Leslie Jordan's Chattanooga, Tenn. Hometown Hosting Celebration of Life to Benefit HIV Patients
"Will not be easy," Leslie Jordan's close friend and longtime collaborator Del Shores wrote of planning the upcoming event, titled Love. Light. Leslie.: Sunday Hymn Singin' Celebrating Leslie Jordan Leslie Jordan's hometown is paying tribute to the late star. After the beloved comedic actor died at age 67 last month, Chattanooga, Tennessee, will host Love. Light. Leslie.: Sunday Hymn Singin' Celebrating Leslie Jordan on Nov. 20 at Memorial Auditorium, according to Chattanooga Times Free Press. Hosted by Jordan's longtime friend and collaborator Del Shores with musical director Danny Myrick,...
