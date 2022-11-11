Read full article on original website
104.1 WIKY
Five Arrested In Warrick County During Drug Roundup
The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office, along with other law enforcement, secured six arrest warrants and conducted a roundup last week, after receiving a report of robbery and criminal confinement. This happened at a residence on Epworth Road last month. While executing the arrest warrants, officers seized a firearm and...
104.1 WIKY
Suspect’s Injuries Were Not Self Inflicted
The Perry County Coroner’s office says the man killed in an officer-involved shooting on Friday didn’t shoot himself. 22 year old Payton Masterson died from a lone gunshot wound to the right side rib cage. The coroner also said the shot did not come from Masterson’s gun.
14news.com
MPD: Two men arrested on drug charges after traffic stop in Hopkins Co.
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Two men were arrested Sunday after police say they attempted to pull over a truck for expired plates. According to a press release, that happened Sunday around 8:30 p.m. Officials with the Madisonville Police Department say the driver of the truck was identified as 35-year-old...
Man accused of deadly Hanson hit-and-run arrested
14news.com
vincennespbs.org
VPD Searching for a Person of Interest
Vincennes Police are trying to identify a person of interest involved in a recent incident. They haven’t specified the incident, but a security photo of a suspect has been released which shows the man putting on gloves and walking inside what appears to be a residence. You can see...
14news.com
Police investigating after toddler fatally shot in Knox Co.
KNOX CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officers were called to the Good Samaritan Hospital in reference to a two-year-old with a gunshot wound, police say. According to a press release, the toddler was later pronounced dead at the hospital. Police say an autopsy was done on Thursday, November 10. The results...
wevv.com
14news.com
EPD investigating reported kidnapping incident
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say a woman was kidnapped and assaulted in Evansville on Friday night. According to a media report, the Evansville Police Department responded to the 1300 block of East Indiana Street for a domestic violence call. The report states the offender forced the woman into her car against her will, and then took the victim to his house and assaulted her, despite the victim making several attempts to leave.
wrul.com
Burton And Scott Arrested On Outstanding Warrants
A call to the Carmi Police Department from a Carmi woman in regards to a male in her home breaking items, resulted in the arrest of both occupants of the home on separate warrants. Police responded to 713 Burrell Street Thursday November 10th. At around 11:20 p.m. Officer’s with the CPD arrested 46 year old Patti M Burton on a Edwards County warrant for deceptive practice. A complaint was filed against Burton in April of 2021. She paid $250 bond and $20 in fees and was released. She is scheduled to appear in court on December 2nd at 9:00 a.m.
Masked robbers get away after targeting Evansville business
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville business was robbed, but now their neighbors are hoping they can help catch who allegedly did it. FireMaster posted these photos from their surveillance camera showing two masked individuals show up and use their parking lot for a robbery. They say their neighbor, Tractor Supply Company, was robbed during […]
Southern Indiana Drug Raid Takes 10,000 Fentanyl Pills and 15 Guns off the Street
Detectives with the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force have been investigating 28-year-old Deriontai Mathis of Evansville, for dealing narcotic pills. This investigation led to a substantial drug bust, and four arrests on Thursday, November 10, 2022. Search Warrants for Two Homes. Police were granted search warrants from a Judge for...
WTHI
wevv.com
Evansville Police encourage residents to buckle up on 'National Seat Belt Day'
As the holidays approach, Evansville Police are reminding residents to buckle up!. Monday, November 14th, is known as "National Seat Belt Day." Evansville Police say no matter where you sit in a vehicle, wearing a seat belt is proven to save lives. Authorities say more than 46,000 people are killed...
fortwaynesnbc.com
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: House explodes in Princeton, 2 people taken to hospital
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities in Princeton battled a large fire at Clark and Hart Street. There say there was an explosion at a home, which is split up into apartments, around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. There is heavy damage and several first responders on scene. Surveillance video from Mike Couts...
crossvillenews1st.com
CUMBELAND CO RAPIST FOUND DEAD IN INDIANA
At approximately 10 pm last night Indiana State Police and Posey County Sheriffs’ Office were at. a residence in Indiana attempting to apprehend Brian Heinsohn after investigative information. was received. As law enforcement officers knocked on the door at the residence, they believed. they heard a gun shot. SWAT...
14news.com
ISP apprehends suspects after car chase in Vanderburgh Co.
ISP looking for suspects after car chase in Vanderburgh Co. ISP looking for suspects after car chase in Vanderburgh Co. USI celebrates historic day as men’s basketball program tips off new era. Updated: 8 hours ago. USI celebrates historic day as men’s basketball program tips off new era.
14news.com
Dispatch: Accident on NB Hwy 41 involving FedEx truck
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A crash involving three vehicles happened on Monday near Radio Avenue. Dispatch was called to northbound Highway 41 north of Hillsdale Road. According to dispatch, the call came in just after 6 p.m. The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the crash involved a Ford truck,...
wevv.com
Four juveniles taken into custody after pursuit in Vanderburgh County
Four juveniles were taken into custody after a police pursuit in Vanderburgh County, Indiana on Monday. The Indiana State Police says a trooper clocked a driver going 100 MPH on I-69 Sunday, leading to a brief chase. ISP says that chase ended in a crash near Old Highway 57. While...
