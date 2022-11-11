After two decisive wins against overmatched opponents, Maryland could get more of a test Tuesday night when it hosts Binghamton in College Park, Md. Under first-year coach Kevin Willard, Maryland (2-0) owns wins over Niagara and Western Carolina, each by at least 20 points. Meanwhile, Binghamton is 2-0 for the...

COLLEGE PARK, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO