Read full article on original website
Related
17 Not-So-Obvious Things People Think Are Way Too Expensive, And I'm Curious How You Feel About Some Of These
"If I get declined, that’s $25-$100 I’m never gonna see again. Even if I’m approved, they don’t apply it to your security deposit or your first month’s rent or anything. It’s a waste."
Zootopia+ stars Bonnie Hunt, Don Lake talk new Disney+ streaming series that's not just for kids
Chicago's own Bonnie Hunt and co-star Don Lake talked to ABC7 about providing the voices for a bunny rabbit couple.
Lizzo Experienced 4 Years of ‘Dark Spots and Trauma’ After a ‘Gut-Punching’ Family Tragedy
Lizzo experienced dark days prior to her massive success. The artist explains how she worked through this trauma.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Jason Carr: Forbidden foods -- what I wished I could endlessly eat as a kid
A few thoughts about forbidden food from my childhood. Or if not forbidden, then at least denied. Sign of the Beef Carver/Sveden Haus/Old Country Buffet/Ponderosa. What adult now who was of a certain age then wasn’t fascinated by the very idea of any of these restaurants? SOBC was basically a cafeteria line of delectable delights that had the added bonus of a guy in a full-on Chef Boyardee uniform at the end literally beef carving roast beef onto your plate. My mouth waters just thinking about it as if I was still 10. And then all the rest I named? Buffets. You mean I can load up my plate with anything I want no matter how ridiculous? And then go back as many times as I want? I wanted to live at Sveden Haus.
32 Painfully Awkward Wrong Number Texts That Started Innocent And Spiraled Way, Wayyyyyy Out Of Control
Now, this is how you respond to a wrong number.
17 Employees Who Hopefully Have A Good Sense Of Humor, Because I Need To Roast The "Work" They Did
Calling people out for making stupid mistakes is my lifeline.
Comments / 0