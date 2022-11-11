If you are one of the remaining Twitter employees left, may the odds be ever in your favor. Elon Musk has kicked off another tumultuous week at Twitter by continuing to fire what looks like almost anyone who pushes back against the new owner of the social media company. A number of Twitter employees have taken to Twitter to announce that they have been let go from the company after either pushing back against Musk publicly on the platform or on the company’s internal Slack channels.

