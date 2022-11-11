Read full article on original website
Things we learned in Miami Dolphins’ 39-17 victory over the Cleveland Browns
Here are some of the top takeaways from the Miami Dolphins’ 39-17 win over the Cleveland Browns at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday: Tua keeps it going — and gets ‘M-V-P!’ chant Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa got an “MVP” chant in the third quarter from the crown at Hard Rock Stadium. Tagovailoa was 25 of 32 for 285 yards, three touchdowns and with no interceptions for a 135.0 passer rating. Tagovailoa ...
What went wrong for the Browns against the Dolphins?
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- The Browns lost to the Dolphins on Sunday, 39-17. It was a shocking result because of where the Browns were coming off the bye week after dismantling the Bengals on Monday Night Football. The Dolphins ran the ball at will and Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had...
FOX Sports
Browns in desperation mode after ugly loss to Dolphins
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Myles Garrett still believes the Cleveland Browns can make the playoffs, even after Sunday’s 39-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins dropped them to 3-6. “It’s difficult, but it’s not impossible,” the All-Pro defensive end said. “We’re going to go out and play every game like it’s our last because it might as well be. Do everything we can.”
2 Browns’ starters ruled out for Sunday’s game in Miami
The Cleveland Browns will be without two key starters on Sunday afternoon in Miami.
Browns head to Miami without David Njoku, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah: Berea Report
BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns travel to Miami on Sunday to play the Dolphins and they will do so without tight end David Njoku and linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. Both have been ruled out of the game, Njoku with an ankle injury and Owusu-Koramoah with a knee injury. Mary Kay Cabot,...
Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa joins Dan Marino with latest offensive explosion vs. Browns
The Miami Dolphins’ offense fired on all cylinders in their Week 10 showdown with the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. The eruption of scoring from the Dolphins is not only impressive and entertaining as hell to watch but also historic. According to Jake Trotter of ESPN, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa joins Dan Marino as the only signal-callers in Dolphins history with three or more passing TDs in three straight games.
Watch Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney and other Browns talk about their matchup with the Dolphins
MIAMI -- In the video above, watch Myles Garrettm Jadeveon Clowney, Denzel Ward and other Browns discuss their big AFC showdown with the 6-3 Dolphins. Sports betting comes to Ohio on Jan. 1, 2023: Your questions answered. The Dolphins, led by Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, have won...
Miami Dolphins could reportedly play game in Spain or Brazil by 2026
The 2022 NFL International Series brought American football to London, Germany and Mexico this season. As the league explores ways
Browns Injury Alert: Wyatt Teller exits in first quarter vs. Dolphins
The Cleveland Browns will likely be without their starting right guard the rest of the way against the Miami Dolphins. After missing multiple weeks with an injured calf, right guard Wyatt Teller exited this game in the first quarter as well. In his relief, the Browns will count on Hjalte...
Dolphins edge rusher Emmanuel Ogbah has torn triceps, will miss rest of season
MIAMI GARDENS — Dolphins edge rusher Emmanuel Ogbah suffered a torn triceps in the 39-17 victory over the Cleveland Browns and will miss the remainder of the season, a league source confirmed Sunday night. Ogbah left the game in the second quarter and was originally listed as questionable to...
CB Noah Igbinoghene leads Dolphins' list of inactives vs. Browns
The Miami Dolphins are set to play in their 10th regular season game under new head coach Mike McDaniel, as they’re hosting the Cleveland Browns in Week 10. For the matchup, the Dolphins have listed six players as inactive, including cornerback Noah Igbinoghene. Joining Igbinoghene on this list are...
Browns at Dolphins: Picks for Sunday’s Week 10 game from cleveland.com staff
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- The Browns take to the road this weekend, coming off their bye week and their biggest win of the season, to face the Miami Dolphins and their high-flying offense. Miami is 6-3 and winners of three games in a row. The Browns, meanwhile, broke their four-game losing streak and are awaiting the return of Deshaun Watson in Week 13.
