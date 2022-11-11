ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Things we learned in Miami Dolphins’ 39-17 victory over the Cleveland Browns

Here are some of the top takeaways from the Miami Dolphins’ 39-17 win over the Cleveland Browns at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday: Tua keeps it going — and gets ‘M-V-P!’ chant Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa got an “MVP” chant in the third quarter from the crown at Hard Rock Stadium. Tagovailoa was 25 of 32 for 285 yards, three touchdowns and with no interceptions for a 135.0 passer rating. Tagovailoa ...
Cleveland.com

What went wrong for the Browns against the Dolphins?

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- The Browns lost to the Dolphins on Sunday, 39-17. It was a shocking result because of where the Browns were coming off the bye week after dismantling the Bengals on Monday Night Football. The Dolphins ran the ball at will and Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had...
FOX Sports

Browns in desperation mode after ugly loss to Dolphins

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Myles Garrett still believes the Cleveland Browns can make the playoffs, even after Sunday’s 39-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins dropped them to 3-6. “It’s difficult, but it’s not impossible,” the All-Pro defensive end said. “We’re going to go out and play every game like it’s our last because it might as well be. Do everything we can.”
ClutchPoints

Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa joins Dan Marino with latest offensive explosion vs. Browns

The Miami Dolphins’ offense fired on all cylinders in their Week 10 showdown with the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. The eruption of scoring from the Dolphins is not only impressive and entertaining as hell to watch but also historic. According to Jake Trotter of ESPN, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa joins Dan Marino as the only signal-callers in Dolphins history with three or more passing TDs in three straight games.
