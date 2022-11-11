ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

kalkinemedia.com

Biden accepts top U.S. border official Magnus's resignation - White House

(Reuters) - President Joe Biden has accepted the resignation of U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Christopher Magnus, the White House said in a statement on Saturday. The White House statement comes a day after U.S. media reported that Magnus had been asked to resign or be fired in a...
Biden to make clear U.S. does not seek conflict with China -White House official

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - United States President Joe Biden will make clear in his bilateral meeting with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Indonesia that his country seeks no competition or conflict, a White House official said on Sunday. The two leaders are set to meet on the sideline...
Biden to hold news conference as G20 convenes -White House

WASHINGTON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will deliver remarks and answer reporters' questions following his meetings with the leaders of China and Indonesia ahead of the G20 summit in Bali on Monday, the White House said in a statement on Sunday. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Susan Heavey)
WASHINGTON STATE
UPDATE 1-Democratic congressional leaders vow to address U.S. debt limit

(Updates with Schumer and Yellen comments, background) Nov 13 (Reuters) - Congressional Democratic leaders on Sunday vowed to tackle the nation's debt ceiling in coming weeks, saying their party's election victories offer them leverage even as Republicans have promised a potentially explosive fight. U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and U.S....
Yellen says U.S. debt ceiling hike by lame-duck Congress would be 'great'

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Sunday said that the Democrats' clinching of U.S. Senate control makes things easier for the Biden administration, but she would still like to see a debt ceiling increase approved before year-end in Congress's post-election "lame duck" session. Yellen...
U.S. House Speaker Pelosi backs debt limit action soon

(Reuters) - Congress should move to pass either a permanent or very large extension of the debt limit during remainder of its current session, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Sunday, noting that Republicans have said they plan to use the measure as leverage to target popular social benefit programs.
Biden warns Xi about 'coercive' Taiwan actions in three hour meeting

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday told Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping they were both responsible for preventing their superpower competition from turning into conflict, in rare talks aimed at thawing ties that are at their worst in decades. Ahead of their first in-person talks since...
Trump-backed Mastriano concedes in Pennsylvania governor race

(Reuters) - Republican Doug Mastriano conceded defeat on Sunday in his run for Pennsylvania's governorship in a statement that contrasted with the far-right candidate's sharp, divisive rhetoric during the race. "Josh Shapiro will be our next Governor, and I ask everyone to give him the opportunity to lead and pray...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CORRECTED-G20 Summit: What you need to know now

(Corrects day of Japanese premier's expected meeting with China's leader Xi to Thursday, not Tuesday, in paragraph 12) NUSA DUA, Indonesia, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Leaders of the Group of 20 (G20) nations opened talks on Tuesday with a plea from host Indonesia for unity and concrete action to mend the global economy despite deep rifts over the war in Ukraine.
WRAPUP 9-Wrangling over Ukraine war dominates summit of G20 major economies

Draft declaration: 'Most' G20 members condemn Ukraine war. Ukraine's Zelenskiy pushes his plan to end conflict. Indonesia appeals for end to political polarisation. Inflation, debt, monetary policy also on the agenda. *. U.S. President Biden skips gala dinner on island of Bali. By Fransiska Nangoy and Vladimir Soldatkin. NUSA DUA,...
WASHINGTON STATE
UPDATE 1-Fed's Barr: Concerned about blowback to financial system from crypto

(Adds written testimony, other comments) Nov 15 (Reuters) - Michael Barr, the Federal Reserve's top financial regulatory official, on Tuesday said he is concerned about risks from the non-bank sector, including cryptocurrencies, for which the U.S. central bank and other regulators have poor visibility. "We're concerned about the risks that...

