Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
Biden accepts top U.S. border official Magnus's resignation - White House
(Reuters) - President Joe Biden has accepted the resignation of U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Christopher Magnus, the White House said in a statement on Saturday. The White House statement comes a day after U.S. media reported that Magnus had been asked to resign or be fired in a...
kalkinemedia.com
Biden to make clear U.S. does not seek conflict with China -White House official
ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - United States President Joe Biden will make clear in his bilateral meeting with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Indonesia that his country seeks no competition or conflict, a White House official said on Sunday. The two leaders are set to meet on the sideline...
kalkinemedia.com
Biden to hold news conference as G20 convenes -White House
WASHINGTON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will deliver remarks and answer reporters' questions following his meetings with the leaders of China and Indonesia ahead of the G20 summit in Bali on Monday, the White House said in a statement on Sunday. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Susan Heavey)
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 2-Democrats keep control of U.S. Senate, crush Republican 'red wave' hopes
PHOENIX, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Democrats held onto control of the U.S. Senate while limiting projected losses in the House, handing a major victory to President Joe Biden and extinguishing hopes of the "red wave" that Republicans had expected leading into the midterm elections. Biden, who struggled with low approval...
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 1-Democratic congressional leaders vow to address U.S. debt limit
(Updates with Schumer and Yellen comments, background) Nov 13 (Reuters) - Congressional Democratic leaders on Sunday vowed to tackle the nation's debt ceiling in coming weeks, saying their party's election victories offer them leverage even as Republicans have promised a potentially explosive fight. U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and U.S....
kalkinemedia.com
Yellen says U.S. debt ceiling hike by lame-duck Congress would be 'great'
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Sunday said that the Democrats' clinching of U.S. Senate control makes things easier for the Biden administration, but she would still like to see a debt ceiling increase approved before year-end in Congress's post-election "lame duck" session. Yellen...
kalkinemedia.com
U.S. strongly condemns Russia missile attacks on Ukraine -White House's Sullivan
WASHINGTON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - The United States strongly condemned Russia's missile attacks on Ukraine on Tuesday, saying they appear to have hit residential buildings the capital of Kyiv and elsewhere in the country, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said. "It is not lost on us that, as...
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 1-Pelosi says 'I will always have influence' as House control looms
WASHINGTON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday said it was too soon to say whether she would seek to maintain her leadership post with control of the chamber following Tuesday's election still uncertain, adding that she has no plans to fade away. In a pair...
kalkinemedia.com
U.S. House Speaker Pelosi backs debt limit action soon
(Reuters) - Congress should move to pass either a permanent or very large extension of the debt limit during remainder of its current session, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Sunday, noting that Republicans have said they plan to use the measure as leverage to target popular social benefit programs.
Trump Planning A Run For President Again Despite Criminal Probes Into Coup Attempt
The former president is under active criminal investigation for actions on and leading up to Jan. 6, 2021. Polls say he could win the 2024 GOP nomination.
Ukraine Situation Report: White House Seeks $37B For Kyiv
(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Austin Fraley)If this latest White House emergency request for Ukraine is passed, the total U.S. aid for Kyiv this year will top $100 billion.
kalkinemedia.com
Biden warns Xi about 'coercive' Taiwan actions in three hour meeting
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday told Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping they were both responsible for preventing their superpower competition from turning into conflict, in rare talks aimed at thawing ties that are at their worst in decades. Ahead of their first in-person talks since...
kalkinemedia.com
Trump-backed Mastriano concedes in Pennsylvania governor race
(Reuters) - Republican Doug Mastriano conceded defeat on Sunday in his run for Pennsylvania's governorship in a statement that contrasted with the far-right candidate's sharp, divisive rhetoric during the race. "Josh Shapiro will be our next Governor, and I ask everyone to give him the opportunity to lead and pray...
Trump files paperwork to run for president just before Mar-a-Lago speech
Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission declaring himself a candidate for president in 2024, two years after losing reelection and amid growing signs that his popularity within the Republican Party has dipped.
kalkinemedia.com
CORRECTED-G20 Summit: What you need to know now
(Corrects day of Japanese premier's expected meeting with China's leader Xi to Thursday, not Tuesday, in paragraph 12) NUSA DUA, Indonesia, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Leaders of the Group of 20 (G20) nations opened talks on Tuesday with a plea from host Indonesia for unity and concrete action to mend the global economy despite deep rifts over the war in Ukraine.
kalkinemedia.com
WRAPUP 9-Wrangling over Ukraine war dominates summit of G20 major economies
Draft declaration: 'Most' G20 members condemn Ukraine war. Ukraine's Zelenskiy pushes his plan to end conflict. Indonesia appeals for end to political polarisation. Inflation, debt, monetary policy also on the agenda. *. U.S. President Biden skips gala dinner on island of Bali. By Fransiska Nangoy and Vladimir Soldatkin. NUSA DUA,...
Leaders quietly work to ramp up pressure on N. Korea at G-20
NUSA DUA, Indonesia — (AP) — With all the big issues dominating this week’s meeting of leaders of the world’s biggest economies — war, famine, poverty, to name just a few — there’s been little public discussion of North Korea and its pursuit of nuclear-armed missiles.
Trump files for another run at the presidency
The 45th president aspires to be the 47th president.
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 1-Fed's Barr: Concerned about blowback to financial system from crypto
(Adds written testimony, other comments) Nov 15 (Reuters) - Michael Barr, the Federal Reserve's top financial regulatory official, on Tuesday said he is concerned about risks from the non-bank sector, including cryptocurrencies, for which the U.S. central bank and other regulators have poor visibility. "We're concerned about the risks that...
'Like Christmas morning': Fervent Trump supporters await big announcement
Waving flags and adorned in Donald Trump paraphernalia from head to toe, thousands of die-hard supporters of the former US president waited for hours outside his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida with bated breath. As if to contradict her, an advertising plane flew above Mar-a-Lago with a banner reading: "You lost again Donald.
Comments / 0