U.S., Japan and partners mobilise $20 billion to move Indonesia away from coal
NUSA DUA, Indonesia/SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) - A coalition of countries will mobilise $20 billion of public and private finance to help Indonesia shut coal power plants and bring forward the sector's peak emissions date by seven years to 2030, the United States, Japan and partners said on Tuesday. The...
Leaders land in Indonesia for G20 summit; US seeks no conflict with China, says Biden
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden said on Sunday his country will maintain open communication lines and seek no conflict with China, ahead of what are expected to be tense talks on a range of geopolitical issues at the G20 summit in Indonesia this week. Biden and Chinese...
Protesters in Peru break into Hochschild mine, cause interruptions
LIMA (Reuters) - Residents of an Andean community in Peru broke into Hochschild Mining Plc's Inmaculada gold and silver mine, the company said on Saturday, causing interruptions and putting the safety of its workers at risk. London-listed Hochschild Mining said in a statement that residents of the Huancute community in...
Biden warns Xi about 'coercive' Taiwan actions in three hour meeting
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday told Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping they were both responsible for preventing their superpower competition from turning into conflict, in rare talks aimed at thawing ties that are at their worst in decades. Ahead of their first in-person talks since...
China regulators order more financing support for property firms -sources
BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese regulators have told financial institutions to extend more support to property developers to shore up the country's struggling real estate sector, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Sunday. A notice to the institutions from the People's Bank of China (PBOC) and the China...
G20 Summit: What you need to know now
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday he and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping had blunt talks over an array of issues, including Taiwan and North Korea, that have contributed to the worst U.S.-Chinese ties in decades. BIDEN AND XI. * The meeting ahead of...
China stepping up actions hurting Japan's sovereignty, PM Kishida says -Jiji
SEOUL (Reuters) - China is continuously, and increasingly, taking actions that infringe on Japan's sovereignty, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has said, Jiji Press reported on Sunday. Kishida's remarks came during a summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in the Cambodian capital of Phnom Penh, the news agency...
BRIEF-Balkan Mining And Minerals Announces Increase In Ground At Gorge Lithium Project In Canada
* INCREASE IN GROUND AT GORGE LITHIUM PROJECT IN CANADA
U.S. strongly condemns Russia missile attacks on Ukraine -White House's Sullivan
WASHINGTON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - The United States strongly condemned Russia's missile attacks on Ukraine on Tuesday, saying they appear to have hit residential buildings the capital of Kyiv and elsewhere in the country, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said. "It is not lost on us that, as...
Iraq wants a review of its quota allocated by OPEC - INA
CAIRO (Reuters) - Iraq wants a review of the production quota allocated to it by oil producer group OPEC, state news agency (INA) reported on Tuesday, citing Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani. (Reporting by Alaa Swilam; Editing by Mark Potter)
Less and late: UK gives $1 billion to global disease fight
LONDON (Reuters) -The British government said on Monday it would contribute 1 billion pounds ($1.18 billion) to the Global Fund to fight AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria, more than six weeks after other countries made their commitments. The total, which covers 2023-25, is 30% less than Britain pledged during the previous...
Sledgehammer execution of Russian mercenary who defected to Ukraine shown in video
LONDON (Reuters) -Russia's Yevgeny Prigozhin, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, said on Sunday that a former mercenary who was filmed being executed by a sledgehammer blow to the head after changing sides in the Ukraine war was a traitor. Prigozhin, a Russian businessman who founded the Wagner private...
World News
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States will not hesitate to use sanctions to ensure the Ethiopian ceasefire agreement is respected and abided by and to hold to account those responsible for human.
Zelenskiy accuses Russian troops of committing war crimes in Kherson
KHERSON, Ukraine (Reuters) -Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Sunday accused Russian soldiers of committing war crimes and killing civilians in Kherson, parts of which were retaken by Ukraine's army last week after Russia pulled out. "Investigators have already documented more than 400 Russian war crimes. Bodies of dead civilians and...
Israel strikes air base in central Syria, killing two servicemen -Syrian military
AMMAN (Reuters) -Israeli missiles hit a major air base in Syria's Homs province on Sunday, killing two servicemen and injuring three others, the Syrian military said via state news agency SANA. Military sources said the air base, at Shayrat, was recently used by the Iranian airforce. Syrian state media posted...
WRAPUP 10-Russia rains missiles across Ukraine as signs emerge of further retreat
(Adds Zelenskiy, Ukrainian air force spokesman on missile strikes) Zelenskiy: We know what Russia wants, they will not succeed. Video shows abandoned Russian bunkers across river from Kherson. *. Russian administration quits river town east of Kherson. *. Zelenskiy tells G20 summit Ukraine will not pause advance. By Dan Peleschuk...
Kalkine: Would China meet Australia “half way”?
Australia-China relations look like they’re beginning to warm with China’s premier stating his nation is prepared to meet Australia “half way”. The news comes as Australia looks to seize the opportunity amidst the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations.
How have these lithium stocks fared in last one year?
The demand and price of lithium have seen a significant rise in recent times. Reliance on China for most of the supply chains for EVs and lithium-ion batteries has resulted in a severe lithium shortage for battery manufacturers. As per The Resources and Energy Quarterly, Lithium is on track to...
United Nations calls for Russia to be responsible for reparation in Ukraine
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United Nations General Assembly on Monday called for Russia to be held accountable for its invasion of Ukraine, approving a resolution recognizing that Russia is responsible for reparation in the country. The resolution, supported by 94 of the assembly's 193 members, recognizes that Russia must be...
