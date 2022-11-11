ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
newschain

Zelensky says Ukrainian special military units in Kherson

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3APGmT_0j7bbzcl00
World News

Ukraine’s president has said that special military units have entered the city of Kherson.

In a video address hours after Russia said it had completed withdrawing troops from the strategically key city, President Volodymyr Zelensky said: “As of now, our defenders are approaching the city. In quite a bit, we are going to enter. But special units are already in the city.”

Russia relinquished its final foothold in the major city, one of the first to be captured in the war that began on February 24. The withdrawal could act as a springboard for further advances into occupied territory.

Russia’s Defence Ministry said its troops finished withdrawing from the western bank of the river that divides Ukraine’s Kherson region at 5am local time.

The area they left included the city of Kherson, the only provincial capital Russia had captured during its nearly nine-month invasion of Ukraine.

Videos and photos on social media showed residents jubilantly taking to the streets, waving Ukrainian flags and chanting in celebration.

A Ukrainian flag flew over a monument in a central Kherson square for the first time since the city was seized in early March. Some footage showed crowds cheering on men in military uniform and tossing one man wearing combat fatigues up in the air. Other videos showed villagers embracing troops en route to the city.

Ukrainian officials have not claimed the city was yet in Ukrainian hands.

Mr Zelensky said that Russian forces placed mines in the city and that after troops enter, they will be followed by sappers, rescue workers and energy personnel.

Despite the daunting tasks ahead of them, “Medicine, communications, social services are returning… Life is returning,” he said.

Ukrainian intelligence urged Russian soldiers who might still be in the city to surrender in anticipation of Ukrainian forces arriving.

“Your command left you to the mercy of fate,” it said in a statement. “Your commanders urge you to change into civilian clothes and try to escape from Kherson on your own. Obviously, you won’t be able to.”

A Ukrainian regional official, Serhii Khlan, disputed the Russian Defence Ministry’s claim that the 30,000 retreating troops took all 5,000 pieces of equipment with them, saying “a lot” of hardware got left behind.

The final withdrawal came six weeks after Russian President Vladimir Putin illegally annexed the Kherson region and three other Ukrainian provinces, vowing they would remain Russian forever.

Moscow’s forces still control about 70% of the Kherson region following the pullback ordered amid a Ukrainian counter-offensive.

The Kremlin remained defiant on Friday, insisting the withdrawal in no way represented an embarrassment for Mr Putin.

Moscow continues to view the entire Kherson region as part of Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

He added that the Kremlin does not regret holding festivities just over a month ago to celebrate the annexation of occupied or partially occupied regions of Ukraine, deferring all questions about the Kherson withdrawal to the Defence Ministry.

Mr Putin has so far been silent about Kherson, despite making several public appearances since the withdrawal was announced.

Shortly before the Russian announcement, Mr Zelensky’s office described the situation in the province as “difficult.” It reported Russian shelling of some villages and towns Ukrainian forces reclaimed in recent weeks during their counteroffensive in the Kherson region.

The General Staff of Ukraine’s army said the Russian forces left looted homes, damaged power lines and mined roads in their wake.

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak predicted on Thursday the departing Russians would seek to turn Kherson into a “city of death” and would continue to shell it after relocating across the Dnieper River.

Ukrainian officials were wary of the Russian pullback announced this week, fearing their soldiers could get drawn into an ambush in Kherson city, which had a pre-war population of 280,000.

Military analysts also had predicted it would take Russia’s military at least a week to complete the troop withdrawal.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Russian strikes reported in cities across Ukraine

Ukrainian authorities have reported waves of Russian airstrikes across the country, including attacks in Kyiv, as emergency blackouts were announced. The barrage of strikes came as air raids alerts were issued across Ukraine. They followed what have been days of euphoria in Ukraine after one of its biggest military successes...
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Poland raises military readiness after ‘Russian missiles’ kill two

Poland is increasing its “readiness” of some military units after a report that an explosion that killed two people near the Ukrainian border was caused by stray Russian missiles, Polish officials said. The US and Western allies are investigating the reports, but have not confirmed that the blast in the village of Przewodow, a village in eastern Poland, was caused by Russia. Poland is now verifying if it needs to request consultations under Article 4 of the NATO military alliance treaty, a government spokesman said. Article 4 allows NATO members to bring any issue of concern, especially regarding security,...
newschain

TV presenter Jonnie Irwin reveals terminal cancer diagnosis

TV presenter Jonnie Irwin has said he hopes sharing his terminal cancer diagnosis will inspire others to “make the most of every day”. The 48-year-old, who presents Channel 4’s A Place In The Sun and the BBC’s Escape To The Country, revealed his lung cancer had spread to his brain, telling Hello magazine: “I don’t know how long I have left.”
newschain

Two Second World War-era planes collide during Dallas air show

Two historic military planes have collided before crashing to the ground during an air show in Dallas, Texas. It is unclear how many people were on board the Second World War-era bomber and fighter involved or if anyone on the ground was hurt after the incident at Dallas Executive Airport, about 10 miles from the city centre.
DALLAS, TX
newschain

Russian airstrikes target energy infrastructure across Ukraine

Russian airstrikes targeting energy facilities have rocked Ukraine, causing power blackouts. A senior official warned that the situation was “critical” and urged Ukrainians to “hang in there” as neighbourhoods went dark. The aerial assault, which resulted in at least one death in a residential building in...
newschain

UK officials ‘seeking clarity’ after Russian missiles cross into Poland

The UK Government is looking into reports that Russian missiles crossed into Poland on Tuesday. It comes after a senior US intelligence official said Russian missiles had landed in the Nato member state close to the border with Ukraine, reportedly killing two people. It is understood that the Government is...
newschain

British father died in drone attack while defending Ukraine, says coroner

The first Briton confirmed to have died while defending Ukraine was killed in a shelling attack, a coroner has concluded. Army veteran and father-of-three Scott Sibley, 36, from Immingham, Lincolnshire, died on April 22 in Mykolaiv, southern Ukraine, after a drone dropped mortars on his regiment. Senior coroner Darren Salter...
newschain

British soldier who died in Ukraine saved others in his unit, inquest told

A former British soldier saved members of his foreign regiment in Ukraine by teaching them how to use an anti-tank weapon they deployed moments after he was fatally shot, a court has heard. Jordan Gatley, 24, was shot in the head by a Russian sniper on a tank on June...
newschain

Climate activists throw liquid at Klimt painting in Vienna

Climate activists in Austria attacked a famous painting by artist Gustav Klimt with a black, oily liquid and one then glued himself to glass protecting the painting’s frame. Members of the group Last Generation Austria tweeted they had targeted the 1915 painting Death And Life at the Leopold Museum in Vienna to protest against their government’s use of fossil energies.
newschain

Decision on public inquiry into Omagh bombing to take more consideration

A decision has not yet been made about whether a public inquiry will be called into the Omagh bombing. Michael Gallagher, whose son Aiden was one of the 29 killed in the Real IRA attack in 1998, was among relatives of victims who met with Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris on Tuesday.
newschain

Train company restores Post Office services to rural village

A rural community deprived of a Post Office since February 2020 has had their services restored by a train operator. Avanti West Coast launched a pop-up counter inside the ticket office at Oxenholme station, Cumbria on Monday. It is the first facility of its kind on the West Coast Main...
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
167K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy