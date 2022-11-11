Read full article on original website
SONAR Sightings: Volumes in Southern California remain at 2-year low; Chicago struggles to recover
The highlights from Monday’s SONAR reports are below. For more information on SONAR — the fastest freight-forecasting platform in the industry — or to request a demo, click here. Also, be sure to check out the latest SONAR update, TRAC — the freshest spot rate data in the industry.
Railroads’ endless pursuit of market share highlighted at key conference
NEW YORK — At a key industry meeting that attracted a crowd that several veteran attendees all believe was the biggest in years, the size of the crowd didn’t alter the hand-wringing message prevalent in so much discussion about the U.S. rail industry: We should be a lot bigger and better.
Los Angeles imports keep sinking as East Coast gains more ground
The Port of Los Angeles reported yet another month of falling volumes on Tuesday, as the import pendulum continues to swing away from the West Coast and toward container shipping gateways on the East and Gulf coasts. Los Angeles’ total throughput for October came in at 678,429 twenty-foot equivalent units,...
FedEx dumps 40 flights, grounds aircraft as shipping demand wanes
FedEx is scaling back the number of flights it operates and putting aircraft in temporary storage to offset falling revenue from sinking e-commerce demand sinks following a pandemic boom. The express delivery giant in October eliminated eight to nine daily international flight frequencies and about 23 domestic frequencies to help...
Auto freight rolling strong as economy hits the brakes
Chart of the Week: Motor Vehicles and Parts Carloads – USA, Outbound Tender Volume Index – Detroit SONAR: RTOMV.USA, OTVI.DTW. Freight volumes of automotive parts are still recovering as demand for many durable goods wanes. Is it sustainable?. Rail carloads for motor vehicles and parts averaged 11% higher...
Benchmark DOE/EIA price down 2 cents; diesel futures market sliding hard
The benchmark diesel price used for most fuel surcharges ticked down a couple cents Monday in the midst of the diesel futures market having turned in a significant seven-day streak of declines. The Department of Energy/Energy Information Administration average weekly retail diesel price published Monday was down 2 cents to...
Borderlands: Exports of Mexican-made trucks jump 25% in October
Borderlands is a weekly rundown of developments in the world of U.S.-Mexico cross-border trucking and trade. This week: Exports of Mexican-made trucks jump 17% in October; Pilot Freight Services expands in Texas; Trade X launches a platform for auto imports/exports in Mexico; and U.S. Border Patrol agents halt smugglers using trucks to transport migrants.
Air cargo execs more nervous over consumer pullback
MIAMI — Air cargo airline and logistics executives have written off the traditional peak season bump in shipping business as the global economy decelerates, leaving them to speculate whether prospects will improve sometime in 2023. The growing pessimism, following 18 months of record-setting volumes and revenues, was underscored by...
White Paper: Shippers and carriers look for greater flexibility in shipping contracts
Record levels of market volatility the past few years have sparked discussions — and innovations — around traditional contract terms in the logistics industry. The annual RFP was once considered the only option for contracting freight. Now, however, various tech-savvy companies within the industry have created a pathway for shorter, more responsive contracts.
Planned Amazon layoffs could hamper e-commerce, logistics
Twitter, Meta and now Amazon are engaging in mass layoffs as the tech industry contends with a massive downturn. According to a Monday report in The New York Times, the e-commerce giant is planning the largest layoff in company history, cutting around 10,000 jobs. The cuts, people familiar with the matter told the Times, will mainly focus on the company’s devices organization, which houses the company’s struggling Alexa business.
How Chris and his trucks saved Christmas – WTT
On today’s episode of WHAT THE TRUCK?!? Dooner and The Dude are talking to the author of a brand new Christmas and trucking themed children’s story. Anthony Book of Long Haul Trucking tells us why he wrote his latest story, “How Chris and his Trucks Saved Christmas.”
Colorado Springs Airport gives investors foothold for cargo development
MIAMI — An investment group is targeting Colorado Springs, Colorado, as the next hidden gem to support growing demand for air cargo transportation in locations that offer cheaper operating costs and less congestion than major hub airports. Burrell Aviation on Tuesday announced plans to construct multiple facilities for air...
Uber gets in holiday spirit with new platform upgrades
Just in time for the holidays, one of the gig economy’s titans made a list of new features — and it’s worth checking it twice. Uber (NYSE: UBER) on Monday released a slew of upgrades to its rideshare and delivery platforms, all geared toward holiday shopping, shipping and travel. New features include a dedicated Holiday Shop on Uber Eats and revamped version of its same-day delivery service Uber Connect.
