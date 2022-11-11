Read full article on original website
PYMNTS
Fortis Buys Payment Logistics to Expand Tech Offerings
Embedded payments company Fortis is expanding its technology offerings by purchasing California payment technology firm Payment Logistics. “Founded in 2003 to provide reliable and secure payment technologies, Payment Logistics has a large breadth of partnerships that process a significant volume of transactions across thousands of businesses on an annual basis,” Fortis said in a Tuesday (Nov. 15) news release.
Raft and PayCargo Partner on Payment Process for Freight Forwarders
Freight bookings and accounts payable (AP) management company Raft has partnered with all-in-one logistics payment platform PayCargo to enhance the payment process for freight forwarders. With the integration of PayCargo, Raft — which was formerly Vector.ai — will expand the capabilities of its new artificial intelligence (AI) payment functionality tool,...
geekwire.com
Ad-tech firm iSpot leads $16M investment in industry peer TVision
Seattle-area ad-tech firm iSpot.tv announced Tuesday that it is leading an investment round of $16 million in New York-based audience measurement company TVision. As part of the investment, iSpot will receive expanded licensing terms that make it the only measurement company able to use TVision’s tech, the companies said in a news release. iSpot CEO Sean Muller will also join the TVision board.
Neobank Varo Begins Offering Zelle Access
Varo will offer the peer-to-peer payment network Zelle as part of its mobile app, the digital bank announced Tuesday (Nov. 15). With this launch, Varo says it has become the first all-digital bank to offer Zelle in its app without needing a partnership with a bank. “The addition of Zelle...
Google Cloud ‘Accelerators’ Program to Streamline Access to Health Information
Google Cloud has teamed with a group of healthcare providers to launch a series of healthcare data engine (HDE) accelerators designed to streamline access to health information. “Frequently, the information healthcare leaders and administrators need is siloed and isn’t easy to access,” the company said in a news release Monday...
Report: Amazon to Lay Off 10,000 Employees
Amazon is reportedly looking to lay off approximately 10,000 employees this month, the first and largest such move in the company’s history. According to a New York Times report Monday (Nov. 14), which cited unnamed sources familiar with the staffing reduction, the cuts would be focused on Amazon’s devices division — which includes the company’s voice-assistant Alexa — as well as its retail and human resources departments.
thepennyhoarder.com
Work Remotely as a Client Support Rep for CVS and Earn Up to $27 Per Hour
CVS is hiring a client support representative to work remotely full time. The anticipated salary ranges from $17 to $27.16 per hour depending on location and experience. You will be handling a high volume of calls and emails; evaluating and identifying opportunities to drive process improvements; and working with business partners to provide solutions for clients and members.
crowdfundinsider.com
Global Fintech Adyen Enters Payments Partnership with Instacart
Adyen (AMS: ADYEN), the global financial technology platform of “choice” for large businesses, announced that Instacart, the grocery technology company in North America, “has selected the company as an additional payments processing partner.”. As part of the new partnership, Instacart will “leverage Adyen functionality, including PINless debit...
Autonation Looks to Boost Digital Reach With Stake in TrueCar
Aiming to collaborate on the development of new digital tools, automotive retailer AutoNation has acquired a 6.1% minority ownership stake in automotive digital marketplace TrueCar. The acquisition will enable the companies to collaborate on providing new ways to improve the experience of buying and selling vehicles, the companies said in...
Stash Adds Venture Investor Liza Landsman as Independent Board Member
As it enters its next stage of growth, investing and banking app Stash has added eCommerce expert and venture investor Liza Landsman as an independent board member. Landsman serves as a general partner at global venture capital firm New Enterprise Associates (NEA). Before that, she was president of Jet.com and held top positions at Citigroup, BlackRock and E*Trade, Stash said Monday (Nov. 14) in a press release.
10 US Banks Participating in Test of Interoperable Digital Money Platform
Ten members of the banking community are working with the New York Innovation Center (NYIC), which is part of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, to explore the feasibility of the regulated liability network (RLN) — an interoperable digital money platform. The proposed RLN would use distributed ledger...
RetailNext Acquires UK Foot Traffic and In-Store Analytics Firm
California-based brick-and-mortar analytics firm RetailNext said it has acquired U.K. rival Retail Performance from market research company Ipsos, in a bid to boost its foot-traffic-monitoring platform in Europe and Asia. According to a Monday (Nov. 14) press release, RetailNext characterized the deal as a strategic expansion in the U.K. and...
Restaurants Seek Single Platform to Manage Digital Experience
Think back to 2020 and 2021, when restaurant delivery was suddenly the pantry, kitchen and server to millions of Americans locked down at home. Operators fast-tracked solutions like the decision to open a digital front door that enabled diners to order online in brand-new ways. However, that heroic effort on...
salestechstar.com
OrderMyGear Acquires BrightStores to Become the Leading Online Store Provider for Group Commerce
OrderMyGear (OMG), the leading online store platform for selling custom branded merchandise to groups, today announced the acquisition of BrightStores, a leading provider of online company stores for promotional product distributors. OrderMyGear (OMG), the leading online store platform for selling custom branded merchandise to groups, today announced the acquisition of...
Amazon Expands Virtual Healthcare With Clinics in 32 States
Amazon is deepening its healthcare offerings with the launch of Amazon Clinic, a virtual care service that offers treatment for common health ailments. Announced in a Tuesday (Nov. 15) press release, the service marks a continuation of the retailer’s push into the healthcare field, where it competes with not only rival Walmart but companies like CVS and Walgreens in offering primary care services.
Opn Enters US Payments Market With $400M MerchantE Deal
Japanese FinTech unicorn Opn has entered the American payments market with its purchase of MerchantE, a B2B digital commerce platform. “With the acquisition, Opn’s global footprint now spans seven countries, including the U.S., the largest growing market for embedded finance solutions,” the company announced Tuesday (Nov. 15) in a press release on its website.
PYMNTS
Railsr Selects Featurespace for AML Analytics Tech
The U.K.-based embedded finance company Railsr announced on Tuesday (Nov. 15) that it has partnered with Featurespace to help protect Railsr customers from the threat of fraud. As part of the new partnership, Railsr will integrate Featurespace’s ARI Risk Hub into its anti-money laundering (AML) and anti-fraud tech stack to...
Technology and Processes Must Lead the Way as a Company Scales
It takes five to 10 years for emerging biotech companies to bring a product to market, so they have a lot of growth spurts and contractions along the way. When they begin preparing to launch and commercialize a product, though, everything changes. They must get ready to scale fast. That’s...
ffnews.com
GPS’s Betsy Samuel on the Vastness of the Payments Space and What it Means to be a Good Partner
At Money20/20 Vegas, we caught up with Betsy Samuel, the Chief Marketing Officer at the payments-processing company, Global Processing Services (GPS), to talk about open banking and how it has changed the trajectory of the financial services and banking ecosystem. For Samuel, the payment space is truly indefinable – being...
crowdfundinsider.com
Wise, Deal Partner on New Service Making Payroll Simpler, Faster
Wise (LSE:WISE) has partnered with Deel on a new service that aims to make payroll processing far simpler and faster. Deel has been a Wise Platform partner since 2019. Deel is a company that enables the hiring and payments services for companies hiring international employees and contractors. According to a...
PYMNTS
