ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Orange, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ketk.com

Iowa, Seton Hall face first true tests

Iowa and Seton Hall will get their first true tests of the season Wednesday night when they face off as part of the Gavitt Tipoff Games in Newark, N.J. A classic strength-against-strength should be on tap. Fran McCaffery’s Iowa teams are known for their scoring, while first-year Seton Hall coach Shaheen Holloway wants defense to be his team’s identity.
NEWARK, NJ
ketk.com

Against CCSU, St. John’s looks for growth

St. John’s has won its first two games of the season but those wins still showed coach Mike Anderson and his players there are some areas to improve on. The Red Storm hope to put together a complete showing Tuesday night when they host Central Connecticut State in Queens, N.Y.
QUEENS, NY
ketk.com

Hot-shooting Xavier looks to stay unbeaten, welcomes Fairfield

The Xavier Musketeers look for their third straight win while the visiting Fairfield Stags look for their first win in three tries when the teams meet Tuesday night in Cincinnati. Zach Freemantle and Jack Nunge combined for 33 points on 13-for-19 shooting on Friday night, leading the host Musketeers to...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy