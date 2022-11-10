Read full article on original website
Related
‘Killing Me Softly' Singer Roberta Flack Has ALS and Can No Longer Sing, Rep Says
A representative for Roberta Flack announced Monday that the Grammy-winning musician has ALS, commonly known as Lou Gehrig's disease, and can no longer sing. The progressive disease “has made it impossible to sing and not easy to speak,” Flack's manager Suzanne Koga said in a release. “But it will take a lot more than ALS to silence this icon.”
Christina Applegate's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Unveiled
Christina Applegate made her first public appearance since announcing she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis when a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame honoring her was unveiled Monday. "Holy crap holy crap holy crap!!!'' Applegate tweeted on June 20, 2019, when the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced that she...
Men Are Sharing Less Common Dating Red Flags They've Noticed In Other Men That They Want To Warn Women About
"Any man who identifies as a 'lone wolf' should be avoided. They have been ostracized by everyone already. If the man doesn't have dudes, then there is something very wrong."
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
100K+
Followers
80K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0