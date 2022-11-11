Read full article on original website
Ukraine's Kherson races to restore power, water after Russian retreat
KHERSON, Ukraine (Reuters) -Utility companies in Kherson were working to restore critical infrastructure damaged and mined by fleeing Russian forces, with most homes in the southern Ukrainian city still without electricity and water, regional officials said on Sunday. The governor of Kherson region, Yaroslav Yanushevych, said the authorities had decided...
Zelenskiy accuses Russian troops of committing war crimes in Kherson
KHERSON, Ukraine (Reuters) -Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Sunday accused Russian soldiers of committing war crimes and killing civilians in Kherson, parts of which were retaken by Ukraine's army last week after Russia pulled out. "Investigators have already documented more than 400 Russian war crimes. Bodies of dead civilians and...
Poland: Russian-made missile fell on our country, killing 2
KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Poland said early Wednesday that a Russian-made missile fell in the eastern part of the country, killing two people in a blast that Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy decried as “a very significant escalation” of the war. The exact circumstances of the...
WRAPUP 10-Russia rains missiles across Ukraine as signs emerge of further retreat
(Adds Zelenskiy, Ukrainian air force spokesman on missile strikes) Zelenskiy: We know what Russia wants, they will not succeed. Video shows abandoned Russian bunkers across river from Kherson. *. Russian administration quits river town east of Kherson. *. Zelenskiy tells G20 summit Ukraine will not pause advance. By Dan Peleschuk...
Sledgehammer execution of Russian mercenary who defected to Ukraine shown in video
LONDON (Reuters) -Russia's Yevgeny Prigozhin, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, said on Sunday that a former mercenary who was filmed being executed by a sledgehammer blow to the head after changing sides in the Ukraine war was a traitor. Prigozhin, a Russian businessman who founded the Wagner private...
Ukrainian presidential aide dismisses Lavrov criticism of Kyiv
KYIV (Reuters) - A Ukrainian presidential adviser accused Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday of blocking peace in Ukraine after Lavrov said Kyiv was dragging out a resolution of the conflict. "The Russian Federation is the one who invaded Ukraine. The Russian Federation shells our cities. The Russian Federation...
WRAPUP 9-Wrangling over Ukraine war dominates summit of G20 major economies
Draft declaration: 'Most' G20 members condemn Ukraine war. Ukraine's Zelenskiy pushes his plan to end conflict. Indonesia appeals for end to political polarisation. Inflation, debt, monetary policy also on the agenda. *. U.S. President Biden skips gala dinner on island of Bali. By Fransiska Nangoy and Vladimir Soldatkin. NUSA DUA,...
G20 Summit: What you need to know now
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday he and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping had blunt talks over an array of issues, including Taiwan and North Korea, that have contributed to the worst U.S.-Chinese ties in decades. BIDEN AND XI. * The meeting ahead of...
Poland military on alert after 'Russian-made' missile blast
Poland put its military on high alert Tuesday after what the country's president said was "most probably" a strike by a Russian-made missile. Poland put its military on heightened alert after an emergency national security council meeting.
Trump Planning A Run For President Again Despite Criminal Probes Into Coup Attempt
The former president is under active criminal investigation for actions on and leading up to Jan. 6, 2021. Polls say he could win the 2024 GOP nomination.
Leaders land in Indonesia for G20 summit; US seeks no conflict with China, says Biden
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden said on Sunday his country will maintain open communication lines and seek no conflict with China, ahead of what are expected to be tense talks on a range of geopolitical issues at the G20 summit in Indonesia this week. Biden and Chinese...
Israel strikes air base in central Syria, killing two servicemen -Syrian military
AMMAN (Reuters) -Israeli missiles hit a major air base in Syria's Homs province on Sunday, killing two servicemen and injuring three others, the Syrian military said via state news agency SANA. Military sources said the air base, at Shayrat, was recently used by the Iranian airforce. Syrian state media posted...
U.S. strongly condemns Russia missile attacks on Ukraine -White House's Sullivan
WASHINGTON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - The United States strongly condemned Russia's missile attacks on Ukraine on Tuesday, saying they appear to have hit residential buildings the capital of Kyiv and elsewhere in the country, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said. "It is not lost on us that, as...
Biden accepts top U.S. border official Magnus's resignation - White House
(Reuters) - President Joe Biden has accepted the resignation of U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Christopher Magnus, the White House said in a statement on Saturday. The White House statement comes a day after U.S. media reported that Magnus had been asked to resign or be fired in a...
Biden to make clear U.S. does not seek conflict with China -White House official
ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - United States President Joe Biden will make clear in his bilateral meeting with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Indonesia that his country seeks no competition or conflict, a White House official said on Sunday. The two leaders are set to meet on the sideline...
UPDATE 6-Democrats defy 'red wave' forecasts to keep Senate control, eye Georgia
PHOENIX, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Democrats took a victory lap on Sunday after retaining control of the U.S. Senate, defying Republican hopes for a "red wave" in the midterm elections, and turned their attention to Georgia where a run-off contest could strengthen their hand in Congress. Democratic leaders portrayed the...
Biden warns Xi about 'coercive' Taiwan actions in three hour meeting
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday told Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping they were both responsible for preventing their superpower competition from turning into conflict, in rare talks aimed at thawing ties that are at their worst in decades. Ahead of their first in-person talks since...
United Nations calls for Russia to be responsible for reparation in Ukraine
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United Nations General Assembly on Monday called for Russia to be held accountable for its invasion of Ukraine, approving a resolution recognizing that Russia is responsible for reparation in the country. The resolution, supported by 94 of the assembly's 193 members, recognizes that Russia must be...
UPDATE 3-Democrats retain grip on U.S. Senate, defying Republican 'red wave' predictions
PHOENIX, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Democrats held onto control of the U.S. Senate while limiting projected losses in the House, handing a major victory to President Joe Biden and extinguishing hopes of the "red wave" that Republicans had expected leading into the midterm elections. Democratic leaders described the outcome -...
