Ukraine's Kherson races to restore power, water after Russian retreat

KHERSON, Ukraine (Reuters) -Utility companies in Kherson were working to restore critical infrastructure damaged and mined by fleeing Russian forces, with most homes in the southern Ukrainian city still without electricity and water, regional officials said on Sunday. The governor of Kherson region, Yaroslav Yanushevych, said the authorities had decided...
Zelenskiy accuses Russian troops of committing war crimes in Kherson

KHERSON, Ukraine (Reuters) -Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Sunday accused Russian soldiers of committing war crimes and killing civilians in Kherson, parts of which were retaken by Ukraine's army last week after Russia pulled out. "Investigators have already documented more than 400 Russian war crimes. Bodies of dead civilians and...
Poland: Russian-made missile fell on our country, killing 2

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Poland said early Wednesday that a Russian-made missile fell in the eastern part of the country, killing two people in a blast that Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy decried as “a very significant escalation” of the war. The exact circumstances of the...
WRAPUP 10-Russia rains missiles across Ukraine as signs emerge of further retreat

(Adds Zelenskiy, Ukrainian air force spokesman on missile strikes) Zelenskiy: We know what Russia wants, they will not succeed. Video shows abandoned Russian bunkers across river from Kherson. *. Russian administration quits river town east of Kherson. *. Zelenskiy tells G20 summit Ukraine will not pause advance. By Dan Peleschuk...
Sledgehammer execution of Russian mercenary who defected to Ukraine shown in video

LONDON (Reuters) -Russia's Yevgeny Prigozhin, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, said on Sunday that a former mercenary who was filmed being executed by a sledgehammer blow to the head after changing sides in the Ukraine war was a traitor. Prigozhin, a Russian businessman who founded the Wagner private...
Ukrainian presidential aide dismisses Lavrov criticism of Kyiv

KYIV (Reuters) - A Ukrainian presidential adviser accused Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday of blocking peace in Ukraine after Lavrov said Kyiv was dragging out a resolution of the conflict. "The Russian Federation is the one who invaded Ukraine. The Russian Federation shells our cities. The Russian Federation...
WRAPUP 9-Wrangling over Ukraine war dominates summit of G20 major economies

Draft declaration: 'Most' G20 members condemn Ukraine war. Ukraine's Zelenskiy pushes his plan to end conflict. Indonesia appeals for end to political polarisation. Inflation, debt, monetary policy also on the agenda. *. U.S. President Biden skips gala dinner on island of Bali. By Fransiska Nangoy and Vladimir Soldatkin. NUSA DUA,...
G20 Summit: What you need to know now

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday he and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping had blunt talks over an array of issues, including Taiwan and North Korea, that have contributed to the worst U.S.-Chinese ties in decades. BIDEN AND XI. * The meeting ahead of...
Israel strikes air base in central Syria, killing two servicemen -Syrian military

AMMAN (Reuters) -Israeli missiles hit a major air base in Syria's Homs province on Sunday, killing two servicemen and injuring three others, the Syrian military said via state news agency SANA. Military sources said the air base, at Shayrat, was recently used by the Iranian airforce. Syrian state media posted...
Biden accepts top U.S. border official Magnus's resignation - White House

(Reuters) - President Joe Biden has accepted the resignation of U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Christopher Magnus, the White House said in a statement on Saturday. The White House statement comes a day after U.S. media reported that Magnus had been asked to resign or be fired in a...
Biden to make clear U.S. does not seek conflict with China -White House official

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - United States President Joe Biden will make clear in his bilateral meeting with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Indonesia that his country seeks no competition or conflict, a White House official said on Sunday. The two leaders are set to meet on the sideline...
Biden warns Xi about 'coercive' Taiwan actions in three hour meeting

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday told Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping they were both responsible for preventing their superpower competition from turning into conflict, in rare talks aimed at thawing ties that are at their worst in decades. Ahead of their first in-person talks since...

