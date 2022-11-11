Read full article on original website
The US Army Corps of Engineers is dredging the Mississippi River and racing to keep the sea from contaminating drinking water
The Mississippi River is at record low levels, grounding cargo barges and threatening some towns' drinking water. USACE is doing damage control.
Photos show the Mississippi River is so low that it's grounding barges, disrupting the supply chain, and revealing a 19th-century shipwreck
Barges are cutting their cargo, engineers are emergency dredging, and sea water is pushing its way up a historically low Mississippi River.
Mississippi Drought Reveals Hidden Civil War Relics in River
Riley Bryant discovered rusted Civil War bullets on the previously submerged banks of the Mississippi, as well as a soldier's belt buckle.
Before-and-after photos show how the Mississippi River has dropped dramatically, choking a crucial shipping corridor
Satellite images show how drought has dried the banks of the Mississippi River, exposed new land, and made a walkway to an island.
NBC San Diego
6.0-Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Pacific Ocean Off California Coast
If you happened to feel any subtle shaking Tuesday night, you were correct in wondering if that could have been an earthquake. A 6.0-magnitude earthquake off the coast of California rattled the Pacific Ocean just before 9 p.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). The agency reported the temblor happened at 8:53 p.m. about 800 miles off the coast at a depth of 10km.
NHC now tracking 2 tropical waves off Florida, US. Hurricane Martin grows even larger
The National Hurricane Center is now tracking four systems in the Atlantic basin, including two tropical waves off the southeastern coast of the U.S. The tropical wave closest to Florida currently has a 30 percent chance for development over the next five days. AccuWeather forecasters noted that areas from the Caribbean to the southwestern...
Homes are collapsing into the ocean in Florida. Here's what's behind the dangerous situation
Homes and buildings are collapsing into the ocean in Florida and authorities have issued warnings to evacuate some areas as Nicole pushes a huge volume of ocean water onshore.
natureworldnews.com
Woman Searching For Rocks Found Human Bones at Mississippi River's Historic Low Water Levels
A woman searching for rocks with her family found human bones on the shore of the Mississippi River, which is suffering from record-low water levels. The historic low water levels on the Mississippi River have been drought-stricken. On October 20, 2022, Reuters reported that the low water levels in the said river would continue this winter in the United States.
Tropical Storm Nicole Hits Florida; Trump Remains At Mar-A-Lago Despite Evacuation Order
The storm made landfall on Florida's Atlantic coast early Thursday.
watchers.news
Strong and shallow M6.2 earthquake hits the Gulf of California
A strong and shallow earthquake, registered by the USGS as M6.2, hit the Gulf of California at 10:02 UTC on November 4, 2022. The agency is reporting a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles). EMSC is reporting M6.1 at a depth of 30 km (18.6 miles). The epicenter was located...
Nicole leaves 'unprecedented' building damage along part of Florida coast
ATLANTA (Reuters) -The soaking remains of Hurricane Nicole brought heavy rains to Georgia and the Carolinas on Friday after leaving a trail of destroyed and teetering beachside homes and damaged hotels and condos along Florida's Atlantic coast and killing at least four people. In Volusia County, local officials evacuated 24 beachside hotels and condos after the structures were deemed unsafe late on Thursday, hours after the storm slammed ashore as a Category 1 hurricane. ...
Late-season Atlantic tropical activity could pose trouble for US, Caribbean
The tropical Atlantic is showing no signs of taking a long winter’s nap just yet. AccuWeather meteorologists say lingering tropical activity is forecast well into November in parts of the Atlantic as well as the Caribbean Sea. The chance that a system near Bermuda could become a tropical depression...
Watch: Shipping container floats by Australian pub during catastrophic floods
Thousands remain stranded in Australia's New South Wales after historic floods swept through the Central West region earlier this week.
North Carolina lies in possible track of Tropical Storm Nicole as activity in the tropics ramps up
(WGHP) – November marks the last month of the Atlantic hurricane season and typically we begin to see tropical activity decrease. However, we’ve already had three named storms this month. In November, the most likely area for a tropical system to form is in the western Caribbean Sea off the coast of Central America due […]
disneytips.com
National Hurricane Center Points Out Potential Tropical Storm in the Making Heading Towards Florida
With millions of Guests visiting Walt Disney World every year, it’s easily one of the most popular theme Parks in the world. Most visitors have never seen Florida before, and they probably believe some of the common misconceptions that Floridians can clear up in an instant. However, the crazy...
WATCH: Massive Amounts of Water Spill Out of Dam After Torrential Rains
One of the largest dams in Australia will spill massive amounts of water in the next few days. Officials warn of overflowing rivers and damp soil across the area. The monsoon-like rains will potentially cause devastation across the country throughout the winter season. On Monday night, the NSW State Emergency...
Brewing system may become next named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season
A broad area of clouds, showers and thunderstorms that have been swirling over the central Atlantic in recent days has been showing signs of acquiring tropical characteristics and could soon become a tropical depression or tropical storm near Bermuda, AccuWeather meteorologists say. The system is in a zone that extends...
natureworldnews.com
Tropical Storm Martin Forms over the Atlantic Ocean, Joins Tropical Storm Lisa in the 2022 Season
Tropical Storm Martin formed over the open Atlantic Ocean on Tuesday, November 1, joining Tropical Storm Lisa as the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season remains active even if its end draws near by the end of the month. Both storms can affect some portions of the Caribbean region and even the...
New York, East Coast in Sights of Looming Tropical Storm Development
If activity redevelops near the center, "the system is likely to become a tropical depression tonight or [Tuesday] morning."
Waters again threaten Australia town flooded 2 weeks ago
Around 1,000 people in the Australian town of Forbes were told to evacuate their homes on Tuesday ahead of flooding while much of central New South Wales state was on high alert.The State Emergency Service said the Lachlan River was rising faster than anticipated and people in low-lying areas of Forbes needed to evacuate by Tuesday, two weeks after the town of 10,000 was last flooded.Emergency Services Minister Steph Cooke said some Forbes residents had yet to return to flood-damaged homes that are likely to be inundated again.“It’s devastating for the Forbes community that they are experiencing this once...
