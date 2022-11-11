ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC San Diego

6.0-Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Pacific Ocean Off California Coast

If you happened to feel any subtle shaking Tuesday night, you were correct in wondering if that could have been an earthquake. A 6.0-magnitude earthquake off the coast of California rattled the Pacific Ocean just before 9 p.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). The agency reported the temblor happened at 8:53 p.m. about 800 miles off the coast at a depth of 10km.
CALIFORNIA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Woman Searching For Rocks Found Human Bones at Mississippi River's Historic Low Water Levels

A woman searching for rocks with her family found human bones on the shore of the Mississippi River, which is suffering from record-low water levels. The historic low water levels on the Mississippi River have been drought-stricken. On October 20, 2022, Reuters reported that the low water levels in the said river would continue this winter in the United States.
CLARKSDALE, MS
The Denver Gazette

Nicole leaves 'unprecedented' building damage along part of Florida coast

ATLANTA (Reuters) -The soaking remains of Hurricane Nicole brought heavy rains to Georgia and the Carolinas on Friday after leaving a trail of destroyed and teetering beachside homes and damaged hotels and condos along Florida's Atlantic coast and killing at least four people. In Volusia County, local officials evacuated 24 beachside hotels and condos after the structures were deemed unsafe late on Thursday, hours after the storm slammed ashore as a Category 1 hurricane. ...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Outsider.com

WATCH: Massive Amounts of Water Spill Out of Dam After Torrential Rains

One of the largest dams in Australia will spill massive amounts of water in the next few days. Officials warn of overflowing rivers and damp soil across the area. The monsoon-like rains will potentially cause devastation across the country throughout the winter season. On Monday night, the NSW State Emergency...
The Independent

Waters again threaten Australia town flooded 2 weeks ago

Around 1,000 people in the Australian town of Forbes were told to evacuate their homes on Tuesday ahead of flooding while much of central New South Wales state was on high alert.The State Emergency Service said the Lachlan River was rising faster than anticipated and people in low-lying areas of Forbes needed to evacuate by Tuesday, two weeks after the town of 10,000 was last flooded.Emergency Services Minister Steph Cooke said some Forbes residents had yet to return to flood-damaged homes that are likely to be inundated again.“It’s devastating for the Forbes community that they are experiencing this once...

Comments / 0

Community Policy