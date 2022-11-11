Read full article on original website
When will the spot market bottom out? Soon, survey says
If your business thrives when spot rates are high, there is both good and bad news. The bad news is that those rates haven’t found a floor yet. The good news is that they likely will in the next three to six months, and then start climbing again in the second half of 2023.
FedEx dumps 40 flights, grounds aircraft as shipping demand wanes
FedEx is scaling back the number of flights it operates and putting aircraft in temporary storage to offset falling revenue from sinking e-commerce demand sinks following a pandemic boom. The express delivery giant in October eliminated eight to nine daily international flight frequencies and about 23 domestic frequencies to help...
Railroads’ endless pursuit of market share highlighted at key conference
NEW YORK — At a key industry meeting that attracted a crowd that several veteran attendees all believe was the biggest in years, the size of the crowd didn’t alter the hand-wringing message prevalent in so much discussion about the U.S. rail industry: We should be a lot bigger and better.
How Chris and his trucks saved Christmas – WTT
On today’s episode of WHAT THE TRUCK?!? Dooner and The Dude are talking to the author of a brand new Christmas and trucking themed children’s story. Anthony Book of Long Haul Trucking tells us why he wrote his latest story, “How Chris and his Trucks Saved Christmas.”
Cass: ‘Considerable cost relief is now highly probable for 2023’
Shipments and freight costs were up again in October on a year-over-year (y/y) comparison, according to data from Cass Information Systems. However, the Monday report cautioned that a modest increase in volumes was due to a variety of circumstances that are unlikely to recur and that shipments will likely turn negative y/y by next month.
White Paper: Shippers and carriers look for greater flexibility in shipping contracts
Record levels of market volatility the past few years have sparked discussions — and innovations — around traditional contract terms in the logistics industry. The annual RFP was once considered the only option for contracting freight. Now, however, various tech-savvy companies within the industry have created a pathway for shorter, more responsive contracts.
Viewpoint: How carriers can address emerging risks to improve CX in the last mile
This commentary was written by Eduardo Lopez-Soriano, vice president at UPS Capital. The views expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent the views of Modern Shipper or its affiliates. The e-commerce boom of the last decade paired with ongoing supply chain disruption has caused...
FreightWaves integrates with GoodShip’s freight analytics and procurement platform
Today, FreightWaves announced a SONAR data integration with GoodShip, a digital freight procurement and analytics platform that allows shippers and carriers to measure and optimize contract freight networks more easily and accurately than ever before. GoodShip, founded by Convoy veterans Ryan Soskin and David Tsai, raised a $2.4 million seed round earlier this year.
‘Tis the season: Preventing holiday cargo theft
As the holiday shopping season descends, shippers should be aware that law-abiding consumers are not the only folks hoping to get their hands on this season’s hottest gifts. It is time for high-value shippers to hone their theft-prevention plans and buckle down on security measures. While all shippers should...
Greenscreens.ai raises $5M to help logistics providers ‘win more opportunities’
Dynamic pricing platform Greenscreens.ai announced Tuesday it has closed a $5 million Series A investment led by existing investor Tiger Global Management as the company looks to focus on its “core market and continuing to elevate the strategic value of our solution,” Dawn Salvucci-Favier, Greenscreens.ai’s chief executive officer and chief product officer, told FreightWaves.
Digitize to decarbonize: supply chains as an infinite loop — Net-Zero Carbon
On Friday’s episode of Net-Zero Carbon, FreightWaves host Tyler Cole was joined by supply chain guru Deborah Dull, senior research director at Zero100, a company founded based on the belief that supply chains should be digitized in order to decarbonize. Creating digital networks and visibility are primary focuses when...
Benchmark DOE/EIA price down 2 cents; diesel futures market sliding hard
The benchmark diesel price used for most fuel surcharges ticked down a couple cents Monday in the midst of the diesel futures market having turned in a significant seven-day streak of declines. The Department of Energy/Energy Information Administration average weekly retail diesel price published Monday was down 2 cents to...
‘Roboconomy’ infiltrates GXO Logistics facilities
One year ago, in an interview with Modern Shipper, Mark Manduca, chief investment officer for GXO Logistics, said that 100% of the company’s contracts signed in Q3 2021 included some type of automation. This November, those early automation gains are starting to show themselves. On Tuesday, GXO (NYSE: GXO)...
Uber gets in holiday spirit with new platform upgrades
Just in time for the holidays, one of the gig economy’s titans made a list of new features — and it’s worth checking it twice. Uber (NYSE: UBER) on Monday released a slew of upgrades to its rideshare and delivery platforms, all geared toward holiday shopping, shipping and travel. New features include a dedicated Holiday Shop on Uber Eats and revamped version of its same-day delivery service Uber Connect.
Colorado Springs Airport gives investors foothold for cargo development
MIAMI — An investment group is targeting Colorado Springs, Colorado, as the next hidden gem to support growing demand for air cargo transportation in locations that offer cheaper operating costs and less congestion than major hub airports. Burrell Aviation on Tuesday announced plans to construct multiple facilities for air...
