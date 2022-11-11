Read full article on original website
Kelela announces new album, shares “On The Run”
Kelela has announced details of new album Raven. The album, her long-awaited follow-up to 2016's Take Me Apart, is out February 10 via Warp. Today's album news is joined by new song "On The Run," produced by Yo van Lenz, Kelela, Kaytranada and Bambii, with additional production by Asmara. Check it out below.
Drake and 21 Savage have the No.1 album in the country
Drake and 21 Savage’s collaborative album Her Loss has debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 albums chart, Billboard reports. The album, released November 4, earned the fourth-largest streaming week for any album ever (with 513.56 million on-demand official streams) on its way to the top of the chart, where it replaces Taylor Swift’s Midnights.
Song You Need: Godcaster’s terrifying internal monologue
Godcaster are always on the verge of something sinister. At their explosive live shows, the Philadelphia-founded, New York-based art-rock sextet — and their de facto frontman Judson Kolk in particular — seem ready to spontaneously combust at any moment. Today, the group announce their self-titled sophomore LP, due...
Megan Thee Stallion takes out restraining order against 1501 label ahead of American Music Awards
Megan Thee Stallion has taken out a restraining order against 1501 Certified Entertainment with a court ruling that her label took "unlawful" steps to stop her promoting her music, Billboard reports. The court order arrives ahead of this weekend's American Music Awards. Megan is nominated for Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist at this year's AMAs, which take place on November 20.
black midi drop surprise live album
Four months after releasing their third LP, Hellfire, black midi has returned with a live album. Live Fire, the soundboard recording of the group’s Primavera Porto this past summer, dropped today (November 15) without warning as a limited-edition 12’’ vinyl. In addition to featuring five songs from their latest studio project, the new record opens with the first two tracks from their 2019 debut, Schlagenheim; contains three cuts from its 2021 follow-up, Cavalcade; and offers a sneak peak at bm’s future endeavors in the form of the previously unreleased “Lumps.”
Nick Jonas Has His Own Tequila Brand, And We Got To Take Shots Of It With Him
I looked Nick Jonas in the eyes and said, "My mom says The Voice isn't the same without you." He agreed.
Blur announce 2023 London reunion show
Blur have announced details of a rare live show with the band, fronted by Damon Albarn, set to headline London's Wembely Stadium next summer. The headline show, scheduled for July 8, will mark the Britpop group's first performance together since 2015. Opening acts for the stadium show will be Slowthai, Self Esteem, and Jockstrap with tickets available from Wednesday, November 16.
