Four months after releasing their third LP, Hellfire, black midi has returned with a live album. Live Fire, the soundboard recording of the group’s Primavera Porto this past summer, dropped today (November 15) without warning as a limited-edition 12’’ vinyl. In addition to featuring five songs from their latest studio project, the new record opens with the first two tracks from their 2019 debut, Schlagenheim; contains three cuts from its 2021 follow-up, Cavalcade; and offers a sneak peak at bm’s future endeavors in the form of the previously unreleased “Lumps.”

4 HOURS AGO