WDTV
Wisdom to Wealth - Monday, Nov. 14
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses 529 Plans. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
WDTV
Bridgeport to make updates to the city’s website
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport City Council voted to move forward with plans that would revamp the city’s website. Council voted to sign a contract with Smartsite.biz for $16,671.60 for new website development. They also voted to sign a contract with the Next Step Media for $13,200 to...
Why is the I-79 split in Fairmont still there?
The West Virginia Division of Highways announced that the lane split on Interstate 79 southbound in White Hall will be removed next week.
Charleston-native actor in ‘The Office’ reads book to West Virginia students
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Students at Montrose Elementary School were read “The Office: A Day at Dunder Mifflin Elementary” by an actor in the hit TV show “The Office.” According to the Kanawha County Schools’ Facebook page, Bobby Ray Shafer, who played Bob Vance in the show, stopped by to read the book. The […]
‘Raunchy country comic’ coming to West Virginia
A "raunchy country comic" is coming to downtown Clarksburg in January, the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center announced in a press release Tuesday.
WDTV
Argyle R. Kaufman
Argyle R. Kaufman, 92, of Bridgeport, WV, died peacefully on November 13, 2022, at Stonerise Morgantown after having suffered a stroke earlier this year. He was born at his family’s home on Center Street in Morgantown, West Virginia, on June 17, 1930, one of three sons of James Boyd Kaufman and Bessie Ivy Hashman Kaufman. Argyle was a 1948 graduate of Sutton High School and received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration degree from West Virginia University.
WDTV
Dolores Ann Beall Shelton
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mrs. Dolores Ann Beall Shelton, 86, of Bridgeport, WV passed away Friday, November 11, 2022, at Mon Health Hospital, to go on with her life-long love of 67 years, Marvin P. Shelton, who passed away October 21, 2022. She was born April 5, 1936, in Upshur County (Buckhannon) WV, the daughter of Wendell C. Beall and Sylvia Pearl Douglas Beall. Dolores is survived by three children including Marvin (Marty) Shelton, Jr., of Nutter Fort, a daughter, Holly S. Turner, of Sebring, FL, and Benjamin L. Shelton and his wife Carol Shelton of Charlotte, NC, four grandchildren, Hannah and Rachel Shelton, Tanya and Lucas Turner, two great grandchildren, Calvin and Leah Koehler. Mrs. Shelton was a charter member of CAPS (Bridgeport Citizens Auxiliary Patrol Service) in 2006, which is now known as VIPS (Volunteers in Police Service). She was a member of the Bridgeport United Methodist Church and a member of the Woodside Heights Homeowners Association. She was a graduate of Buckhannon Upshur High School, class of 1954. She went on to attend Strayer College in Washington D.C. Dolores was asked to perform crossing-guard duties at Johnson Elementary School, due to her past experiences in Fairfax County, VA, where she was promoted to Sergeant in the Police Force, being responsible for over 100 crossing-guards. She also enjoyed teaching First Aid. She loved to paint, read, and garden. Friends will be received at the Ford Funeral Home, 215 East Main Street, Bridgeport, WV on Saturday, November 19, 2022 from 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home at 11:00 AM with Reverend Dr. Ken A. Ramsey presiding. The interment will follow in the Bridgeport Cemetery. Condolences may be extended to the family at www.fordfuneralhomes.com. The Shelton family has entrusted the care and arrangements to the Ford Funeral Home, Bridgeport, WV.
connect-bridgeport.com
Harrison County Man, Dentist for 35 Years, Veteran in Several Active Deployments, Frank J. Lopez, Passes
On July 27th, 2022, Frank J. Lopez, while very healthy, happy and endlessly loved, was next in line to answer God’s call and leave this earthly place. He now soars the heavens experiencing his forever home of peace as God’s humble servant. Born and raised in Clarksburg, West...
WDTV
Morgantown Christmas tree farmer donates trees to Capitol
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Two Christmas trees were delivered to the Capitol Complex on Monday to begin the celebration of the holiday season. The two Canaan Firs were donated by Christmas Tree Farmer Jim Rockis from his property in Morgantown. “Cathy and I love to see the trees go up...
WDTV
Doyle Dana Clutter
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Doyle Dana Clutter, 91, of Elk River passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022 at his residence.Born May 24, 1931, he was the son of the late Charles Russell and Glady (McCourt) Clutter. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother and sisters: Dossell Clutter, Wilma Conrad, and Alidene Green; niece, Shelvie Clevenger; and a great-nephew, John Butcher.Dana lived his entire 91 years at Elk River, giving him the honorary title of Mayor of Elk River. He was a retired coal miner, having worked for Island Creek Coal and a member of the UMWA. He enjoyed hunting with his dogs and collecting tractors. He attended Union Valley Church whenever possible. Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Kathleen “Wimpy” Clutter; several nieces and nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing. Services to celebrate his life will be held 11am, Monday, November 14, 2022 at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs with Evangelist Linda Click officiating. Burial will follow at Clifton Ford Cemetery. Friends may join the family for visitiation 6-9pm on Sunday, November 13, 2022 at the funeral home.Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doddreedfh.comDodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Clutter family.
WDTV
WVU joins local schools, communities to reverse COVID-19 learning loss
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Literacy consultants from West Virginia University are being brought together with local schools and communities through a statewide initiative to reverse COVID-19 early learning loss. Experts said plummeting test scores are tied to access to key educational resources during remote learning that was not readily available...
Man killed in Clarksburg structure fire
One individual was killed in a structure fire located at a home in Clarksburg Sunday morning.
WDTV
Robert Lee Elliott
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mr. Robert Lee Elliott, 73 years of age of Weston, WV passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022 at Mon Health Stonewall Hospital in Weston, WV. He was born May 12, 1949 in Bridgeport, WV the son of the late Joseph S. and Gertrude Swiger Elliott. He is survived by his wife Lois Zearfoss Elliott. They had celebrated 54 years of marriage. He is also survived by three sons Robert Elliott Jr and his wife Amanda of Dayton, OH, Bart Elliott and his wife Kim of Petersburg, WV and Joe Elliott and his wife Julie of Bridgeport, WV; one daughter Jessy Elliott of St. Mary’s, GA; six grandchildren Ava Elliott, Isiah Elliott, Madison Elliott, Brennan Elliott, Justin Elliott and Leilani Elliott and his four legged friend and service dog “Boomer”. Bob was a veteran of the United States Army and served his country during the Vietnam War. He was a 3rd degree Mason of Weston Lodge #10 A.F.&A.M. and a Scottish Rite Mason of the Valley of Clarksburg. He enjoyed the outdoors fishing with his wife and long-range shooting with his son Joe. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Friends will be received at the Ford Funeral Home, 215 East Main Street, Bridgeport, WV on Tuesday from 2:00 PM – 8:00 PM. The funeral service will be celebrated in the funeral home on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 11:00 AM with Reverend Thomas P. Horne presiding. The interment will follow in the Bridgeport Cemetery. The United States Army and Harrison County Honor Guard will provide full military rites at graveside. Condolences may be extended to the family at www.fordfuneralhomes.com. The Elliott family has entrusted the care and arrangements to the Ford Funeral Home, Bridgeport, WV.
Metro News
Hunter’s buck of a lifetime brings no joy
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Most deer hunters spend their life dreaming about that “buck of a lifetime.” A few get the opportunity to harvest the animal and put it on the wall for years to come as a cherished memory. For most, it’s just a dream which never comes to fruition.
Things to do on a rainy November day in West Virginia
With the fall foliage gone and the weather starting to cool down, you may be looking for things to do in north central West Virginia that don't involve going outside.
WDTV
Five students named WVU Mountaineers of Distinction
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Five West Virginia University students were recognized for their exemplary academic achievement and extracurricular involvement on Saturday. The following students have been named to WVU’s 2022 Mountaineers of Distinction:. Matthew Hudson. Hudson, from Scott Depot, is an immunology and medical microbiology major who has maintained...
WDTV
Glenville State sets date for winter commencement
GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Glenville State University has set a time and date for its Winter Commencement Ceremony. The ceremony will take place on Saturday, Dec. 10 beginning at 10:00 a.m. in the Waco Center. Prospective graduates will walk across the stage to receive their degrees in a variety of...
WDTV
Lucille M. Tackett
Lucille M. Tackett, 81, went to be with the Lord on Friday, November 11, 2022. She was born on January 29, 1941 in Bomont, WV and was the daughter of the late Cutie Mitchell and Edith Mitchell. She married Raymond M. Tackett in 1961. He preceded her in death in...
WDTV
MCSO searching for man connected to fatal crash
MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man allegedly connected to a fatal crash Tuesday morning. Deputies were dispatched to a single-vehicle accident Tuesday morning around 4:10 on Greenbag Rd. near the intersection of Luckey Lane, according to a release from the MCSO.
WDTV
WWII veteran from Fairmont created Big Mac
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - On Veterans Day, we want to tell you about one late local veteran who created something that may surprise you. Jim Delligatti, the man who invented McDonald’s flagship sandwich, the Big Mac, graduated from Fairmont Senior High School in Marion County in 1936. After graduation,...
