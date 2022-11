Three young brothers left their home more than two weeks ago and have been missing ever since in Utah, police say. The brothers, Denver Barlow, 15, Manden Barlow, 14, and Truson Barlow, 12, left their home in American Fork, just south of Salt Lake City, on Oct. 29, police said in a news release.

AMERICAN FORK, UT ・ 4 HOURS AGO