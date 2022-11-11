The undefeated start to Todd Golden's regime in Gainesville has quickly come to an end. On Monday night, Florida fell to the visiting FAU Owls 76-74 to drop to 2-1 on the season just four days from their first road contest of the year in Tallahassee. The sloppy performance by the Gators presented many areas of concern and poor execution on both ends of the floor.
The Syracuse women's basketball team cruised to a 92-59 victory over Binghamton Monday night in the Dome, one night after the first significant snowfall unofficially ushered in the winter season to upstate New York. With the win, Syracuse improved to 3-0 on the season. The Lady Orange seemed to need...
