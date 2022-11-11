The undefeated start to Todd Golden's regime in Gainesville has quickly come to an end. On Monday night, Florida fell to the visiting FAU Owls 76-74 to drop to 2-1 on the season just four days from their first road contest of the year in Tallahassee. The sloppy performance by the Gators presented many areas of concern and poor execution on both ends of the floor.

