Steven Charles Jordan Sr., 67
Steven Charles Jordan Sr. of Edgartown died unexpectedly on Nov. 11. He was 67. He was born December 11, 1954 in Portland, Me., the son of Edward F. and Collette Wilbur Jordan. He graduated from Dover-Sherborn High in the class of 1972. He attended the University of Rhode Island, where he pursued and, in 1977, achieved a master’s degree in pharmacy. He followed in his father’s footsteps and pursued a career selling insurance for New York Life.
State Hosts Public Meetings on Cape Cod Bridge Replacement Projects
With a major project to rebuild the Bourne and Sagamore bridges now in the state highway pipeline, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation will host two virtual public meetings this week to present an update on the project and hear public comment. The identical live meetings will be held over Zoom...
Main Street Construction Begins, to the Surprise of Tisbury Shop Owners
Pleading for better communication from the town of Tisbury, shop and property owners on Vineyard Haven’s Main street say they had no advance notice of street and sidewalk work that’s now underway in front of their stores. “It would have been helpful to have had some forewarning,” said...
VTA Rolls Out Fare-Free Season
Riding the bus on Martha’s Vineyard will be free of charge from Nov. 25 through Dec. 31, according to an announcement Friday from the Vineyard Transportation Authority. Paratransit services will also be free during the same period. A state grant, shared by all 15 regional transportation authorities in Massachusetts,...
Airport Traffic Levels Off; Infrastructure Projects Set to Begin
As traffic numbers return to pre-pandemic norms, the Martha’s Vineyard Airport is looking toward offseason projects to improve infrastructure and mitigate the effects of a PFAS contamination tied to airport firefighting equipment. At a meeting of the Martha’s Vineyard Airport Commission last Thursday, airport director Geoffrey Freeman shared air...
Hospital Urges Caution Heading Into Holidays, as RSV Cases Surge
Martha’s Vineyard Hospital officials are warning Islanders to remain safe and alert heading into the Thanksgiving and holiday season, as the hospital experiences a surge in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases while Covid-19 and the flu continue to circulate. In a press call Monday, hospital officials underscored a recent...
