Pa. state Senate picks first women as president pro tempore, Democratic whip
It was a historic moment on the floor of the Pennsylvania Senate, as Sen. Kim Ward, R-Greensburg, became the first woman elected to lead a Pennsylvania legislative body.
Republicans in disarray as McConnell faces a leadership challenge, McCarthy scrounges for votes to become Speaker, and Trump seeks to stake his claim for 2024
Republicans in Washington, DC, are faced with a whole host of issues, from a McConnell leadership challenge to continued fallout from the midterms.
Wichita Eagle
Federal judge dismisses Kansas lawsuit seeking a redo of 2020 presidential election
Federal and state judges have dismissed all seven lawsuits filed by conspiracy theorists against Kansas election officials in an effort to change results for multiple recent elections, including the 2020 presidential election. The most outrageous of the lawsuits, a federal claim filed in Kansas City, Kansas, asserted without evidence that...
South Dakota to receive $4.2 million in settlement with Google over location tracking
A combined 40 different states have reached a $391.5 million settlement with Google over location tracking practices, with South Dakota alone receiving $4.2 million in the settlement. Across the U.S., attorneys general opened a joint investigation after an Associated Press exclusive revealed Google "records your movements even when you explicitly tell it not...
