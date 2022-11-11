ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Federal judge dismisses Kansas lawsuit seeking a redo of 2020 presidential election

Federal and state judges have dismissed all seven lawsuits filed by conspiracy theorists against Kansas election officials in an effort to change results for multiple recent elections, including the 2020 presidential election. The most outrageous of the lawsuits, a federal claim filed in Kansas City, Kansas, asserted without evidence that...
South Dakota to receive $4.2 million in settlement with Google over location tracking

A combined 40 different states have reached a $391.5 million settlement with Google over location tracking practices, with South Dakota alone receiving $4.2 million in the settlement. Across the U.S., attorneys general opened a joint investigation after an Associated Press exclusive revealed Google "records your movements even when you explicitly tell it not...
