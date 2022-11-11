The Wrap: Friday’s NC high school football scores, how The Sweet 16 fared, Saturday schedule
With the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole coming through the state, this week’s high school football playoffs have morphed from Friday Night Football to Thursday-Friday-Saturday night.
Here are statewide scores from Thursday, Friday and Saturday’s statewide schedule -- plus a preview of key games in the Charlotte-area plus Charlotte-area picks.
Scroll down for our live scores, Thursday’s results and tonight’s full schedule
|Rk.
|School
|Class
|Rec.
|This week
|Next week
|1.
|Kings Mountain
|3A
|12-0
|d. Smoky Mountain 42-0
|West Charlotte
|2.
|Providence Day
|IND
|10-1
|vs. Christ School, Sat
|Charlotte Christian
|3.
|Hough
|4A
|10-2
|d. Mallard Creek 16-6
|East Forsyth/Mount Tabor
|4.
|Chambers
|4A
|9-3
|lost 17-16 at AC Reynolds
|Season complete
|5.
|Independence
|4A
|11-1
|d. Olympic 55-6
|Grimsley/Catholic
|6.
|Butler
|4A
|10-2
|d. Mooresville 41-21
|at AC Reynolds
|7.
|Weddington
|4A
|11-1
|d. Cox Mill 30-0
|Watauga/Northwest Guilford
|8.
|Charlotte Christian
|IND
|9-2
|at Rabun Gap
|at Providence Day
|9.
|Charlotte Catholic
|4A
|9-2
|vs. Grimsley, Sat
|TBD
|10.
|Olympic
|4A
|11-1
|lost 55-6 to Independence
|Season Complete
|11.
|Mallard Creek
|4A
|8-4
|lost 16-6 to Hough
|Season Complete
|12.
|South Point
|3A
|11-1
|d. Dudley 74-41
|Crest
|13.
|Maiden
|2A
|10-1
|Mount Pleasant
|Bunker Hill
|14.
|Mooresville
|4A
|10-2
|lost 41-21 to Butler
|Season Complete
|15.
|East Lincoln
|3A
|12-0
|d. Tucola 35-7
|Ledford
|16.
|Burns
|2A
|11-1
|d. Shelby 42-0
|Salisbury
Friday’s live NC high school football scores
Featured upcoming games
(Observer’s Sweet 16 rankings are included)
Mecklenburg County
No. 9 Charlotte Catholic (9-2) at Grimsley (11-0), 4A playoffs, 6 p.m. Saturday – The Cougars face a team ranked No. 1 in several polls. Whirlies’ QB Ryan Stephens has passed for 1,555 yards and 15 touchdowns and run for 748 yards and 16 more scores. RB Mitchell Summers has 1,496 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns. Georgia commit Jah Jarrett, a 345-pound DT, leads Grimsley’s rugged defense.
Charlotte Catholic is known for its efficient ground game, and the Whirlies probably will focus on stopping Cougars’ RB Griffin Sovine, a 1,000-yard rusher. But Charlotte Catholic QB Sean Boyle has thrown for 1,654 yards and 18 touchdowns. He’s only been intercepted twice.
Christ School (6-5) at No. 2 Providence Day (10-1), NCISAA Division 1 semifinals, 7 p.m. Saturday – On paper, this looks like a potential rout. Providence Day pummeled the Greenies 42-0 in a Sept. 23 meeting, with QB Jadyn Davis completing 25-of-29 passes for 319 yards and five touchdowns. Christ School will need to find an answer for the Providence Day defense, which sacked two Greenies’ quarterbacks six times in that game. Christ School totaled only 190 yards of offense in the Sept. 23 game.
Talking Preps High School Picks
NCHSAA Football Scores, Schedule
(all kickoffs at 7:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted)
FOOTBALL
Class 4A
Thursday’s second round
West
Independence 55, Olympic 6
Weddington 30, Cox Mill 0
East
Hillside 46, Apex 43
Pine Forest 16, Holly Springs 10
Millbrook 42, Cardinal Gibbons 30
Southern Alamance 38, New Hanover 32 (OT)
Wake Forest 45, Leesville Road 21
Jordan 32, Pinecrest 28
New Bern 21, Hoggard 0
Friday’s second round
West
Hough 16, Mallard Creek 6
A.C. Reynolds 17, Chambers 16
Butler 41, Mooresville 21
East
Rolesville 28, Cleveland 21
Saturday’s second round
Charlotte Catholic (9-2) at Grimsley (11-0), 6
Mount Tabor (9-2) at East Forsyth (11-0), 3
Northwest Guilford (9-2) at Watauga (10-1), 6
Next Friday’s third round
West
Independence (11-1) vs. Charlotte Catholic-Grimsley winner
Hough (10-2) vs. Mount Tabor-East Forsyth winner
Weddington (11-1) vs. Northwest Guilford-Watauga winner
Butler (10-2) at A.C. Reynolds (11-1)
East
Pine Forest (10-2) at Hillside (12-0)
Southern Alamance (9-3) at Millbrook (11-1)
Rolesville (9-3) at Wake Forest (10-2)
Jordan (6-6) at New Bern (12-0)
Class 3A
Thursday’s second round
West
Ledford 42, Northwest Cabarrus 28
East Lincoln 35, Tuscola 7
Crest 42, Oak Grove 15
South Point 74, Dudley 41
Eastern Guilford 62, Clyde Erwin 42
East
Northern Nash 27, Southern Nash 12
Southern Durham 27, Vance County 7
Triton 35, Hunt 16
Jacksonville 49, Havelock 42
Seventy First 28, J.H. Rose 20
Terry Sanford 59, Scotland County 55
Eastern Alamance 27, Williams 24
Friday’s second round
West
Kings Mountain 42, Smoky Mountain 0
West Charlotte 56, Hibriten 7
West Henderson 56, West Rowan 42
Saturday’s second round
East
Lee County (8-3) at North Brunswick (10-1), 6:30
Next Friday’s third round
West
West Charlotte (7-5) at Kings Mountain (12-0)
Ledford (11-1) at East Lincoln (12-0)
Crest (9-3) at South Point (11-1)
Eastern Guilford (8-4) at West Henderson (12-0)
East
Southern Durham (8-4) at Northern Nash (12-0)
Triton (7-5) at Jacksonville (7-4)
Lee County-North Brunswick winner at Seventy First (12-0)
Terry Sanford (10-2) at Eastern Alamance (11-1)
Class 2A
Thursday’s second round
West
Reidsville 51, Providence Grove 25
Chase 35, Jay M. Robinson 14
Bunker Hill 41, Community School of Davidson 40
Burns 42, Shelby 0
Salisbury 48, Pine Lake Prep 13
Monroe 55, Lincolnton 7
East Surry 21, Hendersonville 16
East
Princeton 71, Heide Trask 34
Cummings 42, Midway 7
Wallace-Rose Hill 35, Northeastern 31
Nash Central 36, Greene Central 28
Whiteville 42, John A. Holmes 35
Hertford County 44, West Craven 43 (OT)
Clinton 26, South Granville 0
East Duplin 31, James Kenan 17
Friday’s second round
West
Maiden 46, Mount Pleasant 13
Next Friday’s third round
West
Chase (12-0) at Reidsville (11-1)
Bunker Hill (11-1) at Maiden (11-1)
Salisbury (11-1) at Burns (11-1)
Monroe (11-1) at East Surry (12-0)
East
Cummings (8-3) at Princeton (11-1)
Wallace-Rose Hill (10-2) at Nash Central (9-3)
Hertford County (11-1) at Whiteville (11-1)
Clinton (11-1) at East Duplin (11-1)
Class 1A
Thursday’s second round
West
Eastern Randolph 28, Mountain Heritage 14
Robbinsville 39, Cherokee 12
Hayesville 14, Christ the King 13
Mount Airy 57, North Rowan 7
Thomasville 21, Swain County 0
Murphy 38, East Wilkes 34
Andrews 35, Mountain Island Charter 0
East
Tarboro 48, Southeast Halifax 0
Martin Riverside 44, North Edgecombe 14
Northampton County 28, Pinetown Northside 20
Rosewood 49, Warren County 16
Perquimans 48, East Columbus 14
Hobbton 42, Southside 34
North Moore 13, Pender County 12
Friday’s second round
West
Draughn 35, Mitchell County 10
Saturday’s second round
East
Washington County (4-7) at West Columbus (8-3), 7:30
Next Friday’s third round
West
Robbinsville (9-3) at Eastern Randolph (10-1)
Hayesville (7-5) at Mount Airy (11-1)
Draughn (11-1) at Thomasville (11-1)
Murphy (9-3) at Andrews (12-0)
East
Martin Riverside (11-1) at Tarboro (10-1)
Washington County-West Columbus winner at Northampton County (10-1)
Hobbton (10-2) at Rosewood (8-4)
Perquimans (4-8) at North Moore (12-0)
N.C. INDEPENDENT SCHOOLS SCORES, SCHEDULE
Football
Division 1
Friday’s semifinals
Charlotte Christian 33, Rabun Gap School 31
Saturday’s semifinals
Christ School (6-5) at Providence Day (10-1), 7
Next Friday’s state championship
Charlotte Christian (10-2) vs. Christ School-Providence Day winner, 7
Division 2
Thursday’s semifinals
Covenant Day 21, Trinity Christian 18
Friday’s semifinals
Asheville School 47, High Point Christian 3
Next Friday’s state championship
Covenant Day (8-3) at Asheville School (7-3), 7
8-man football
Thursday’s semifinals
Arendell Parrott Academy 54, Cary Christian 22
John Paul II Catholic 48, Rocky Mount Academy 13
Next Friday’s state championship
John Paul II Catholic (11-1) at Arendell Parrott Academy (10-1), 7
