The Wrap: Friday’s NC high school football scores, how The Sweet 16 fared, Saturday schedule

With the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole coming through the state, this week's high school football playoffs have morphed from Friday Night Football to Thursday-Friday-Saturday night.

Here are statewide scores from Thursday, Friday and Saturday's statewide schedule -- plus a preview of key games in the Charlotte-area plus Charlotte-area picks.

Rk. School Class Rec. This week Next week 1. Kings Mountain 3A 12-0 d. Smoky Mountain 42-0 West Charlotte 2. Providence Day IND 10-1 vs. Christ School, Sat Charlotte Christian 3. Hough 4A 10-2 d. Mallard Creek 16-6 East Forsyth/Mount Tabor 4. Chambers 4A 9-3 lost 17-16 at AC Reynolds Season complete 5. Independence 4A 11-1 d. Olympic 55-6 Grimsley/Catholic 6. Butler 4A 10-2 d. Mooresville 41-21 at AC Reynolds 7. Weddington 4A 11-1 d. Cox Mill 30-0 Watauga/Northwest Guilford 8. Charlotte Christian IND 9-2 at Rabun Gap at Providence Day 9. Charlotte Catholic 4A 9-2 vs. Grimsley, Sat TBD 10. Olympic 4A 11-1 lost 55-6 to Independence Season Complete 11. Mallard Creek 4A 8-4 lost 16-6 to Hough Season Complete 12. South Point 3A 11-1 d. Dudley 74-41 Crest 13. Maiden 2A 10-1 Mount Pleasant Bunker Hill 14. Mooresville 4A 10-2 lost 41-21 to Butler Season Complete 15. East Lincoln 3A 12-0 d. Tucola 35-7 Ledford 16. Burns 2A 11-1 d. Shelby 42-0 Salisbury

Friday’s live NC high school football scores

Featured upcoming games

(Observer’s Sweet 16 rankings are included)

Mecklenburg County

No. 9 Charlotte Catholic (9-2) at Grimsley (11-0), 4A playoffs, 6 p.m. Saturday – The Cougars face a team ranked No. 1 in several polls. Whirlies’ QB Ryan Stephens has passed for 1,555 yards and 15 touchdowns and run for 748 yards and 16 more scores. RB Mitchell Summers has 1,496 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns. Georgia commit Jah Jarrett, a 345-pound DT, leads Grimsley’s rugged defense.

Charlotte Catholic is known for its efficient ground game, and the Whirlies probably will focus on stopping Cougars’ RB Griffin Sovine, a 1,000-yard rusher. But Charlotte Catholic QB Sean Boyle has thrown for 1,654 yards and 18 touchdowns. He’s only been intercepted twice.

Christ School (6-5) at No. 2 Providence Day (10-1), NCISAA Division 1 semifinals, 7 p.m. Saturday – On paper, this looks like a potential rout. Providence Day pummeled the Greenies 42-0 in a Sept. 23 meeting, with QB Jadyn Davis completing 25-of-29 passes for 319 yards and five touchdowns. Christ School will need to find an answer for the Providence Day defense, which sacked two Greenies’ quarterbacks six times in that game. Christ School totaled only 190 yards of offense in the Sept. 23 game.

NCHSAA Football Scores, Schedule

(all kickoffs at 7:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted)

FOOTBALL

Class 4A

Thursday’s second round

West

Independence 55, Olympic 6

Weddington 30, Cox Mill 0

East

Hillside 46, Apex 43

Pine Forest 16, Holly Springs 10

Millbrook 42, Cardinal Gibbons 30

Southern Alamance 38, New Hanover 32 (OT)

Wake Forest 45, Leesville Road 21

Jordan 32, Pinecrest 28

New Bern 21, Hoggard 0

Friday’s second round

West

Hough 16, Mallard Creek 6

A.C. Reynolds 17, Chambers 16

Butler 41, Mooresville 21

East

Rolesville 28, Cleveland 21

Saturday’s second round

Charlotte Catholic (9-2) at Grimsley (11-0), 6

Mount Tabor (9-2) at East Forsyth (11-0), 3

Northwest Guilford (9-2) at Watauga (10-1), 6

Next Friday’s third round

West

Independence (11-1) vs. Charlotte Catholic-Grimsley winner

Hough (10-2) vs. Mount Tabor-East Forsyth winner

Weddington (11-1) vs. Northwest Guilford-Watauga winner

Butler (10-2) at A.C. Reynolds (11-1)

East

Pine Forest (10-2) at Hillside (12-0)

Southern Alamance (9-3) at Millbrook (11-1)

Rolesville (9-3) at Wake Forest (10-2)

Jordan (6-6) at New Bern (12-0)

Class 3A

Thursday’s second round

West

Ledford 42, Northwest Cabarrus 28

East Lincoln 35, Tuscola 7

Crest 42, Oak Grove 15

South Point 74, Dudley 41

Eastern Guilford 62, Clyde Erwin 42

East

Northern Nash 27, Southern Nash 12

Southern Durham 27, Vance County 7

Triton 35, Hunt 16

Jacksonville 49, Havelock 42

Seventy First 28, J.H. Rose 20

Terry Sanford 59, Scotland County 55

Eastern Alamance 27, Williams 24

Friday’s second round

West

Kings Mountain 42, Smoky Mountain 0

West Charlotte 56, Hibriten 7

West Henderson 56, West Rowan 42

Saturday’s second round

East

Lee County (8-3) at North Brunswick (10-1), 6:30

Next Friday’s third round

West

West Charlotte (7-5) at Kings Mountain (12-0)

Ledford (11-1) at East Lincoln (12-0)

Crest (9-3) at South Point (11-1)

Eastern Guilford (8-4) at West Henderson (12-0)

East

Southern Durham (8-4) at Northern Nash (12-0)

Triton (7-5) at Jacksonville (7-4)

Lee County-North Brunswick winner at Seventy First (12-0)

Terry Sanford (10-2) at Eastern Alamance (11-1)

Class 2A

Thursday’s second round

West

Reidsville 51, Providence Grove 25

Chase 35, Jay M. Robinson 14

Bunker Hill 41, Community School of Davidson 40

Burns 42, Shelby 0

Salisbury 48, Pine Lake Prep 13

Monroe 55, Lincolnton 7

East Surry 21, Hendersonville 16

East

Princeton 71, Heide Trask 34

Cummings 42, Midway 7

Wallace-Rose Hill 35, Northeastern 31

Nash Central 36, Greene Central 28

Whiteville 42, John A. Holmes 35

Hertford County 44, West Craven 43 (OT)

Clinton 26, South Granville 0

East Duplin 31, James Kenan 17

Friday’s second round

West

Maiden 46, Mount Pleasant 13

Next Friday’s third round

West

Chase (12-0) at Reidsville (11-1)

Bunker Hill (11-1) at Maiden (11-1)

Salisbury (11-1) at Burns (11-1)

Monroe (11-1) at East Surry (12-0)

East

Cummings (8-3) at Princeton (11-1)

Wallace-Rose Hill (10-2) at Nash Central (9-3)

Hertford County (11-1) at Whiteville (11-1)

Clinton (11-1) at East Duplin (11-1)

Class 1A

Thursday’s second round

West

Eastern Randolph 28, Mountain Heritage 14

Robbinsville 39, Cherokee 12

Hayesville 14, Christ the King 13

Mount Airy 57, North Rowan 7

Thomasville 21, Swain County 0

Murphy 38, East Wilkes 34

Andrews 35, Mountain Island Charter 0

East

Tarboro 48, Southeast Halifax 0

Martin Riverside 44, North Edgecombe 14

Northampton County 28, Pinetown Northside 20

Rosewood 49, Warren County 16

Perquimans 48, East Columbus 14

Hobbton 42, Southside 34

North Moore 13, Pender County 12

Friday’s second round

West

Draughn 35, Mitchell County 10

Saturday’s second round

East

Washington County (4-7) at West Columbus (8-3), 7:30

Next Friday’s third round

West

Robbinsville (9-3) at Eastern Randolph (10-1)

Hayesville (7-5) at Mount Airy (11-1)

Draughn (11-1) at Thomasville (11-1)

Murphy (9-3) at Andrews (12-0)

East

Martin Riverside (11-1) at Tarboro (10-1)

Washington County-West Columbus winner at Northampton County (10-1)

Hobbton (10-2) at Rosewood (8-4)

Perquimans (4-8) at North Moore (12-0)

N.C. INDEPENDENT SCHOOLS SCORES, SCHEDULE

Football

Division 1

Friday’s semifinals

Charlotte Christian 33, Rabun Gap School 31

Saturday’s semifinals

Christ School (6-5) at Providence Day (10-1), 7

Next Friday’s state championship

Charlotte Christian (10-2) vs. Christ School-Providence Day winner, 7

Division 2

Thursday’s semifinals

Covenant Day 21, Trinity Christian 18

Friday’s semifinals

Asheville School 47, High Point Christian 3

Next Friday’s state championship

Covenant Day (8-3) at Asheville School (7-3), 7

8-man football

Thursday’s semifinals

Arendell Parrott Academy 54, Cary Christian 22

John Paul II Catholic 48, Rocky Mount Academy 13

Next Friday’s state championship

John Paul II Catholic (11-1) at Arendell Parrott Academy (10-1), 7