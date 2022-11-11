ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Drive

Here’s How To Use Silicone Sealant or RTV

By Peter Nelson
The Drive
The Drive
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EAYD8_0j7baNd800 Deposit Photos

Do-it-yourself maintenance is an endless list of learning the basics. From lifting up and supporting a car to general engine maintenance , there’s always a first attempt that builds up competency and confidence. These then prepare you for more simple-yet-crucial jobs that eventually turn into muscle memory.

What’s cool about much of it is it’s transferable across a wide assortment of vehicles, and heck, even into non-automotive arenas. One of these core competencies is properly using silicone sealant , more widely known as RTV .

Knowing when and how to use silicone sealant, as well as selecting the right type, will ensure your car’s crucial systems will be properly sealed up and not leak out important fluids like engine oil, coolant, gear and differential oil, and more. So let’s talk about how to properly use silicone sealant and ensure you’ve not only properly sealed two components, but that you haven’t used too much of it in the process.

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

Silicone Sealant Safety

While silicone sealant is generally considered far from harmful, it’s a good idea to keep these few safety precautions in mind.

  • Nitrile latex gloves to keep from making a mess on your hands
  • Eye protection if you’re applying it in tight spaces or underneath the car—nobody likes dirt falling in their eyes while carefully attaching an oil pan to their car’s engine, or accidentally getting brake cleaner in your eye
  • A mask or respirator if you’re prepping the surface with harmful chemicals

Everything You’ll Need to Use Silicone Sealant

The beauty of silicone sealant is it really doesn’t require anything beyond the tube of the substance itself and a steady hand.

Materials

It’s also a good idea to do your sealing on a steady, stable surface. This could be a small foldable workbench , work table, or even your driveway. Make sure you’re out of the wind and uninterrupted by any four-legged friends, as you don’t want to pick out leaves or re-shape paw imprints after carefully laying down a nice, uniform bead of RTV.

As far as which sealant to use, there are many options from several brands out there, all with good reviews. Just make sure that the one you purchase works with your application, such as a formula that’s meant for sealing automatic transmissions , one that stands up to heat , or one that’s meant for exterior application .

For the application in our photos, we used Victor Reinz Reinzosil because it’s a well-rated, high-temperature, and fast-curing universal silicone sealant.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ovhnr_0j7baNd800
Peter Nelson

Here’s How To Use Silicone Sealant

Here are all the steps in successfully sealing some surfaces with silicone!

1. Prep the Surfaces

Start by prepping the mating surfaces. If you’re resealing something that was last sealed from the factory, taking a look at how much sealant was initially used can help cue you in on how thick of a bead to lay down.

Use brake cleaner and a rag to make them nice’n clean, and the brass brush can be used to scrape away any old sealant or debris. The reason for the brush having brass bristles is it won’t damage the mating surface and disallow a good seal. Make sure that there’s no leftover film from any cleaning agents.

2. Start Laying the Bead

Next up is to steady your hand and lay down a bead of sealant. Some folks apply a bead to both surfaces, and some only one. You also don’t want to lay down too much as properly cured and torqued-down sealant makes a better seal than most people might think.

A good default thickness is 1/8th of an inch. Keep the sealant away from the inner edge of what you’re sealing, unless the application calls for a particularly thin bead. You don’t want it entering where fluids are moving around once torqued down, allowing it to break off and potentially clog up crucial components like oil pickups. Still, some applications call for thicker beads, research what is best for your particular car’s components.

In our instance, we kept a thin bead somewhat close to the inner edge, as that’s where the factory bead was laid. Otherwise, it’s a good idea to lay the bead more towards the middle and only come in close to the inner edge when there’s a bolt hole to seal off.

3. Ensure Bead Uniformity and Pay Close Attention to Bolt Holes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MlCEB_0j7baNd800
Peter Nelson

Ensure that the bead is a uniform thickness all over, and be sure to stay on the inside of bolt holes. For added peace of mind, if there’s enough of a lip on the mating surface, it’s not a bad idea to loop the bead around the bolt holes.

4. Follow Cure Time Procedures

Check out your chosen sealant’s instructions to see what its cure time is. Some require letting it sit, unjoined, for a period of time before snugging it up to what you’re sealing.

Some sealants are anaerobic, meaning they won’t cure until they experience an absence of air. Others require you to join the two surfaces, but only tighten the bolts finger-tight and let it sit for a period of time before torquing them down.

So pay attention to the instructions.

5. Join the Surfaces

Next, carefully line up the bolt holes, and lightly thread in one bolt before letting go of them. Quickly follow up with other bolts, but just finger-tight.

Remember to then be mindful of each brand/type of silicone sealant’s cure time, and proceed as necessary with either letting it sit or torquing it down to the manufacturer’s recommended torque setting.

6. Be Cognisant of Full Sealing Time

Some sealants may require they sit for a period of time before experiencing any amount of heat or fluids passing by them. Again, be sure to read your chosen sealant’s directions.

Video

YouTube DIY Authority and proud New Jersey Car Nut, Chris Fix, made an excellent video on how to use silicone sealant.

Quick Tips

  • Silicone sealant should almost never be used where a paper, cork, metallic, or rubber gasket is intended. For instance, it shouldn’t replace a cylinder head gasket or a rubber oil pan gasket that the manufacturer requires. Always follow the manufacturer’s instructions.
  • For certain applications, a rubber, paper, cork, or metallic gasket might no longer be produced, in which case do your research to find out which silicone sealant and application strategy is best.
  • There’s no shame in re-applying if you lay down a bead and aren’t happy with how uniform it looks. Sealant is cheap, but chunks of it potentially breaking off and entering the engine’s oil pickup isn’t.
  • Ensure the sealant you’re using is approved for its intended location. Be mindful of heat rating, as well as if it will stand up to the fluid it’s sealing.
  • Only use dedicated thread sealer on sealing hardware.

More From The Drive

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Buying These Cars Will Lose You Money Faster

Any car buyer has heard the old saying that once you’ve driven a new vehicle off the dealer lot, it depreciates by 50%. That’s nowhere near true, but like many old saws, there’s a grain of truth in the comment, as new autos do lose value once they hit the open road, and that depreciation tends to hit the gas pedal harder the longer you’ve owned the vehicle.
insideevs.com

Energica Introduces Updates To Electric Motorcycle Range At EICMA 2022

The new models from Italian electric motorbike manufacturer Energica were on display at the EICMA 2022 exhibition in Milan. A redesigned EMCE electric motor and revised battery composition will increase the torque and range of the company's 2023 lineup. The EsseEsse9+, Ego+, and Eva Ribelle were three models that Energica displayed at the EICMA 2022, and needless to say, they raised the bar in terms of outright range and performance.
torquenews.com

Best Tire Brands Rated by Consumer Reports

Here’s the top four best tire brands recently rated by Consumer Reports with recommendations on which models are a good match for your vehicle type and driving conditions. Matching your driving needs with the correct tire can be difficult when shopping around and trying to decide which tire type you really need and how much it is going to cost you.
US News and World Report

How Much is a Used Tesla?

Tesla’s luxury electric cars offer great performance and a lot of topic for discussion. If you’re in the market for a used Tesla, here’s what you need to know. Few automakers have made as many headlines in recent years as Tesla. Put aside the social media shenanigans of the brand’s enigmatic leader, Elon Musk, and the cars themselves are well worth discussing, from their polarizing styling to their impressive performance to their controversial use of partially autonomous driving technology.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNET

Don't Throw Away Your Old Devices and Gadgets. How to Recycle Them for Free

New phones, tablets, laptops come out every year. You upgrade your tech, and your old device is retired to your in-home gadget graveyard. You probably have a drawer full of old batteries and cables, and some old phones, laptops and desktops lying around, depending on how frequently you upgrade your gear.
globalspec.com

Diesel engines modified to accept hydrogen

The dual-fuel system features independent control of hydrogen direct injection timing, as well as diesel injection timing, enabling full control of combustion modes. Source: Sanghoon Kook et al. Diesel engines deployed in trucks and power equipment in the transportation, agriculture and mining sectors can be retrofitted to hydrogen-diesel hybrid engines...
The Drive

Rivian’s Next-Gen R2 Platform Is Delayed Until 2026

The smaller EV platform will be delayed at least a year. Rivian will delay the launch of its next-generation R2 platform until 2026, according to an official confirmation made in the company shareholder letter earlier this week. Originally poised to launch in 2025, the smaller platform is slated to be...
GEORGIA STATE
CNET

Anycubic Kobra Go 3D Printer Review: An Expert and a Novice Weigh-In

Anycubic's updated 3D printer lineup has impressed us this year, with products like the Kobra Max and the Photon M3. Another new addition, the $200 Kobra Go, is an ambitious attempt to crack the budget 3D printer code. Anycubic Kobra Go. Like. Auto-bed-leveling for $200. Removable build plate. Excellent price.
geeksaroundglobe.com

Facts About Winter Tires

If you are in an area that experiences the harsh winter season, you must be familiar with winter tires. People often prepare for the winter by repairing their broken windows and doors and designing a fireplace in their homes and forget all about their vehicle’s functionality and efficiency. For...
CarBuzz.com

WATCH: Rimac Nevera Becomes Fastest Electric Production Car In The World With Record Of 258 MPH

The Rimac Nevera is now officially the fastest electric production vehicle in the world after it set a top speed record of 258 mph. For our European readers, that's 412 kph. This follows the record that the Nevera set in August last year when it became the quickest accelerating car ever with a 0-60 mph time of 1.85 seconds and a quarter-mile record of 8.582 seconds.
The Drive

The Drive

New York City, NY
76K+
Followers
12K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

One-stop shop for all things automotive (car tech, global auto news and vehicle reviews), defense and aviation coverage.

 https://thedrive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy