Futurism

Elon Musk Is Mass-Firing Employees Who Dared Criticize Him in Slack

SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk calls himself a "free speech absolutist," but he's been systematically firing anyone who disagrees with him. Musk, now the boss at Twitter, is reportedly sacking anybody who has criticized him on the social giant's Slack channels, Platformer's Casey Newton reports. "We regret to inform...
Futurism

This Strongly Appears To Be Alameda CEO Caroline Ellison's Tumblr Account

The implosion of the crypto exchange FTX has been garnering headlines all weekend, but we're just beginning to unravel the mystery of one of the biggest personalities at the center of it all. While FTX founder CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has been gobbling up the majority of the attention in the...
Argus Leader

South Dakota to receive $4.2 million in settlement with Google over location tracking

A combined 40 different states have reached a $391.5 million settlement with Google over location tracking practices, with South Dakota alone receiving $4.2 million in the settlement. Across the U.S., attorneys general opened a joint investigation after an Associated Press exclusive revealed Google "records your movements even when you explicitly tell it not...
Futurism

NASA Says Hurricane Nicole Peeled Off Part of Its Huge Moon Rocket

NASA's uber-expensive Space Launch System (SLS) Moon rocket is still out on the pad at the Kennedy Space Center, having survived hurricane-level wind gusts last week. Now, that its engineers have inspected the spacecraft for damage, Artemis mission manager Mike Sarafin says that a ten feet-long piece of insulation peeled away from the rocket while Hurricane Nicole stormed by, and it's too late to go in and fix it on the launch pad.

