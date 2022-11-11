NASA's uber-expensive Space Launch System (SLS) Moon rocket is still out on the pad at the Kennedy Space Center, having survived hurricane-level wind gusts last week. Now, that its engineers have inspected the spacecraft for damage, Artemis mission manager Mike Sarafin says that a ten feet-long piece of insulation peeled away from the rocket while Hurricane Nicole stormed by, and it's too late to go in and fix it on the launch pad.

1 DAY AGO