15 details you should remember before watching 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
Since T'Challa's first appearance in "Captain America: Civil War," the Wakandan king and his people have appeared in several Marvel projects.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ star urges you to buy a ticket so he can get a solo movie
In just a few days, the wait for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be over. The movie continues the earlier story, introduces new characters, and, for one franchise newcomer, comes with hopes enough tickets are sold for him to come back in his own solo story. Star Tenoch Huerta (Namor)...
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Director Reveals Ironheart and Iron Man Connection
From the earliest days of production on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Riri William's Ironheart (Dominique Thorne) has been a part of the film. In the source material, Ironheart and Iron Man are closely connected given Williams builds her suit using technology from old Iron Man suits. While the Marvel Cinematic Universe's version of Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) sacrificed himself during the events of Avengers: Endgame, Wakanda Forever helmer Ryan Coogler has confirmed there will still be a connection between the characters in live-action.
Wakanda Forever has a big plot hole – but we can already explain it
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theaters on November 11th, so we have less than a week to wait before seeing where this new MCU story takes us. But we don’t need to know the full Black Panther 2 story to tell you that Wakanda Forever already has a significant plot hole. Thankfully, it’s something that can be easily explained along the way.
Here is how 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' handles Chadwick Boseman's death in the film
The star of the first "Black Panther" movie died before the sequel could be filmed. Here's how the sequel pays tribute to the actor.
Collider
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Producer Explains Storm's Absence in Wakanda
Fans are eagerly waiting to see X-Men in the MCU, while the studio has started leaving trails of mutants already existing in the MCU with Ms. Marvel, Professor Charles Xavier appearing on Doctor Stranger in the Multiverse of Madness, and the announcement of animated X-Men 97 features. The biggest leap...
The Cast Of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Gather In The Nation’s Capitol For Special Screening
Last night, the cast of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever linked at the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture to screen the upcoming film.
ComicBook
When Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Takes Place in MCU Timeline Revealed
We're just about a week away from the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, so the question that's starting to be asked is when exactly does the Black Panther sequel take place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline? One of the big selling points of the MCU is its connectivity; after all, the catchphrase "It's All Connected" was created to show how storylines and characters can continue from one Marvel project to the next. With the introductions of Ironheart and Namor, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's spot in the MCU timeline is of the utmost importance.
wegotthiscovered.com
Every major new character introduced in ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
Warning: This post contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. It’s finally here! After years of waiting, the death of its star, and COVID-related issues affecting production, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is here. People are obviously excited about the movie, and it’s expected to make truckloads of money.
Ryan Coogler Discusses His Marvel Future After ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’: ‘This Movie Got Everything I Have’
As its title implies, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” further explores how the African nation at the sequel’s heart relates to the rest of the world — and it’s far from the last time audiences will get the opportunity to do so, either. In an interview...
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Opens Big at Worldwide Box Office
Surprising few, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is putting up some big numbers at the box office. Through Sunday, the Ryan Coogler picture grossed $330 million across the world in its opening weekend launch, a sum made up of a $180 million domestic haul and an additional $150 million made internationally. Within the United States, the film's $180 million opening set a new record for the biggest opening weekend within the month of November, surpassing The Hunger Games: Catching Fire record ($158 million) set in 2013.
ETOnline.com
Angela Bassett Reveals She 'Objected' to One 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Scene
When you're lucky enough to have Angela Bassett in your cast, you use her to the fullest extent. Black Panther director Ryan Coogler took this to heart in the long-awaited sequel to the 2018 Marvel film, ensuring that the 64-year-old actress was in the spotlight for much of the film's first half. But Bassett had some reservations about Coogler's plans for Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and she wasn't afraid to let him know.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Commands Huge $180M U.S. Opening, $330M Globally
Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is on the prowl. The superhero sequel opened to a huge $180 million at the domestic box office to hunt down the biggest November opening of all time and the second-biggest launch of 2022 so far behind fellow Marvel Studios’ pic Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ($187.4 million). And it easily wrested the weekend crown from DC superhero pic Black Adam, now in its fourth weekend.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Box Office Records, Highlights and TakeawaysCamerimage: Picture Shop Colorist Michael Hatzer Honored for His Work on Spielberg's 'West Side Story'Emotional...
Why Queen Ramonda's Wakanda Forever Death Is Final (& Won't Be Reversed)
Contains spoilers for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" When two tribes go to war, casualties are, to quote a late and not-so-great Titan, inevitable. Such is the case, thanks to stupidly cool Kukulcan, aka Namor (Tenoch Huerta), who walks up to the shores of Wakanda and begins to cause absolute chaos as all good supervillains should. Unfortunately, as with notable big bads, taking down significant players from the home team is always on the cards, including members of the Wakandan royal family.
The Ringer
The ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Exit Survey
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is unlike the rest of the Marvel movies. Not only is it the follow-up to a movie that became a sensation and redefined the possibilities of the MCU, but it’s an extremely public opportunity to pay homage to the franchise’s former face, Chadwick Boseman, after he died in 2020; not just a blockbuster, but a chance to grieve. After experiencing it, The Ringer staff divulged their thoughts …
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' is an emotional tribute to Chadwick Boseman, but it gets bogged down when it focuses on setting up Marvel's future
Warning: There are mild spoilers ahead for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." "Wakanda Forever" is Marvel's best of 2022, but it's not better than the first film. The sequel wastes too much time setting up the MCU's future instead of fleshing out new characters. "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" is easily Marvel's...
murphysmultiverse.com
Super No More: ‘Like ‘Black Adam’, ‘Wakanda Forever’ Won’t Hit Theaters in China
Guard your pockets, Hollywood. China likes to hit where it hurts. It’s no secret that China is heavy on the control of the content that its citizens can access. Superhero movies are no different. The move to restrict these movies from hitting theatres costs studios tens of millions. Despite...
What "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"'s Ending Means For the Franchise's Future
"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," the long-awaited sequel to 2018's record-breaking blockbuster, delivers as many twists and turns as viewers can expect from a Marvel flick. The film takes place one year after King T'Challa (played by Chadwick Boseman) dies from a fatal illness, leaving Wakanda vulnerable to poachers determined to get their hands on its most-prized possession: vibranium.
How That Sudden "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" Death Sets Up the Nation's New Leader
"Black Panther" didn't shy away from killing off notable characters, but viewers didn't predict the sequel, "Wakanda Forever," would rid the franchise of another royal family member following King T'Challa's death. At the start of the sequel, Wakanda is already mourning the loss of its king, who gets a proper sendoff after suffering from an undisclosed fatal illness. However, one year after his death, someone close to T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman) also suffers a deadly ending: shockingly, it's Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett)! Here's how "Wakanda Forever" seals her fate.
