I am humbled and incredibly grateful to be entrusted with the opportunity to represent you in the Vermont State Senate. This campaign has taken me to every corner of our county and has opened my eyes to the nuances of the challenges we face. It has also provided me with the opportunity to learn about solutions, collaborate with people who have different experiences, and develop ideas on how we can move forward.

WINDHAM COUNTY, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO