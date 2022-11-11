Read full article on original website
Crown Point Realtors donate to local food shelves
REGION – The Crown Point Board of Realtors gave $5,000 to local food shelves and the Vermont Foodbank recently. At their last meeting, the board voted unanimously to help the local food shelves with a $1,000 check to each establishment. The Springfield Family Center, Black River Good Neighbors, the Chester Family Center, and Our Place in Bellows Falls, all received the funds prior to the holiday season.
LTE: Warm Hands Warm Hearts Coat Drive
The Chester/Andover Warm Hands Warm Hearts Annual Coat Drive held on Oct. 21 and 22, 2022, at the Chester Baptist Church was a huge success. We accepted so many wonderful donations from local entities and those on the outskirts. Thank you to all. No piece is too big or too small :
Springfield Library hosts book talk
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – On Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 5 p.m., join local author Susan Speranza at the Springfield Town Library for a discussion of her book, “Ice Out.”. This book is a powerful, lyrical tale of one woman’s journey from grief to acceptance and forgiveness after her life is shattered by a tragic accident.
Rotary invests in Interact students at GMUHS
CHESTER, Vt. – On Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, Rotary District 7870 District Governor Randell Barclay visited the Chester Rotary Interact Club at Green Mountain Union High School (GMUHS) to discuss its participation in the KIVA program. Interact is a Rotary sponsored high school leadership program that adheres to the...
SEVCA offers extended hours at Good Buy Stores
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The holidays are approaching and Southeastern Vermont Community Action (SEVCA) Good Buy Stores have a variety of gifts, furniture, artwork, and clothing to fit all your gifting and decorating needs. Need stocking stuffers? Looking for holiday decorations or lights? Need a turkey platter or glassware, tablecloth, or napkins? We have something for everyone this holiday season.
First Congregational holds Christmas Bazaar
WESTMINSTER, Vt. – The First Congregational Church of Westminster Women’s Fellowship will hold their Annual Christmas Bazaar on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Start your holiday shopping and choose from a variety of locally made gifts. There will be holiday crafts, handmade...
LTE: Eva Ryan congratulates Heather Chase
I want to say congratulations to Heather Chase on your successful election. Please accept my best wishes as you prepare for your new journey and take on the responsibilities and challenges of representing what is best for the people within our district. I wish you success as you enter into...
Monadnock Farm Fund program accepting applications
WALPOLE, N.H. – The Monadnock Food Co-op Farm Fund program, in partnership with the Cheshire County Conservation District, is now accepting applications from local farmers. Currently, in its seventh year, the fund has supported eighteen farms in the Monadnock Region. This year, the Farm Fund will award up to...
LTE: Carolyn Partridge
I want to offer my sincere and heartfelt thanks to the voters of Windham County for your strong support of me in the race for Assistant Judge. I truly appreciate the trust you have placed in me and the continued opportunity to participate in public service to our Windham County community.
Light A Pole in downtown Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Every year the Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce makes arrangements to decorate the lamp posts on Main Street in downtown Springfield with banners and white lights to bring twinkle and cheer to the neighborhood during the winter months. This tradition helps to create an inviting avenue for visitors passing through our lovely town, and creates a sense of warmth and community for all who live here.
Brownell “Brownie” Asa Bacon, 1937-2022 🇺🇸
ARLINGTON, Vt. – Brownell “Brownie” Asa Bacon, 85, passed away on Nov. 8, 2022 at his home in Arlington, Vt. in the care of and alongside his daughter after a long journey with Alzheimer’s Disease. Brownie was born on Oct. 5, 1937 to Asa Bacon and...
LTE: Heather Chase
To the communities of Athens, Chester, Grafton, and Windham,. Thank you for your vote on Election Day. I am grateful for your confidence in, and support of, me. As your newly elected State Representative, I pledge to do my best and to work hard to represent the interests of our communities in Montpelier.
Fourth Planning Commission Community Workshop in Chester
CHESTER, Vt. – Chester’s Planning Commission will host its fourth and final workshops upstairs in the Chester Town Hall on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 at 6:30 p.m., as well on Zoom. This workshop for Chester’s ongoing Bylaw Modernization project will involve a panel discussion with realtors and builders...
LTE: Nader Hashim
I am humbled and incredibly grateful to be entrusted with the opportunity to represent you in the Vermont State Senate. This campaign has taken me to every corner of our county and has opened my eyes to the nuances of the challenges we face. It has also provided me with the opportunity to learn about solutions, collaborate with people who have different experiences, and develop ideas on how we can move forward.
