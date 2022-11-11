ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Watch or Stream BYU Basketball at No. 19 San Diego State

By Casey Lundquist
 4 days ago

The BYU men's basketball team travels to San Diego to take on the nationally ranked San Diego State Aztecs on Friday night. The game will tip off at 8:30 PM MDT or 7:30 PM PST. The game will be available to watch on the Mountain West Network, which is accessible through the app store for free. Below is all the information you need to watch, stream, or listen to the game.

How to Watch

  • TV: Mountain West Network
  • Streamed Audio: BYU Radio Sirius XM 143, KSL 102.7/1160 AM, BYURadio.org, BYU Radio app
  • Radio Talent: Greg Wrubell, Mark Durrant
  • Live stats: BYUCougars.com

How to Get the Mountain West Network

Per the Mountain West website, fans can "watch every Mountain West Network game LIVE on your own TV through Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV or Roku. Mobile applications are available through the iOS App Store and Google Play."

Author note: I tested the app by downloading it onto my phone and watched Air Force basketball vs Navy live for free.

Keys to the Game

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vqhy2_0j7bXN1J00
Credit: BYU Photo

1. Fewer turnovers

BYU was plagued by turnovers against Idaho State. In fact, the Cougars turned it over 30% of the time and had more turnovers than field goals. Needless to say, that needs to improve if BYU is going to have a chance to upset the Aztecs.

2. Manufacture open looks

BYU's ball movement was a little stagnant at times against Idaho State. As a result, BYU didn't get a lot of great looks from the three-point line. Moving the ball and getting open looks will be critical for the Cougars. Against Idaho State, true freshman Dallin Hall was the lone guard that was able to consistently create open looks for himself or for his teammates.

3. Production from the veterans

BYU needs veterans like Rudi Williams, Gideon George, and Fousseyni Traore to step up in a big way on the road at San Diego State.

