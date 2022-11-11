Read full article on original website
Top Speed
This Might Be Your Only Chance To Own A 2022 Porsche 911 Stinger GTR Carbon Edition
Despite how close to perfect the Porsche 911 Turbo S really is, tuners have tried their best to make it even better. Take for example Manhart’s latest TR800 or G-Power's GP-800 - two tuning packages that increase the power output of the 911 Turbo S to more than 800 horsepower. But, when it comes to models like this, what's under the hood is only part of the deal. Most of the aftermarket houses out there are also trying to improve every aspect of the car. TopCar, for example, recently unveiled the Stinger GTR Carbon Edition - a fully exposed carbon fiber body that transforms the 911 Turbo S into one of the best-looking cars out there. It is limited to only 13 units worldwide, and only one of these units made it to the States. Now, duPont REGISTRY is offering you the chance to own this unique 911 Stringer GTR Carbon Edition. For the right money, of course!
MotorAuthority
Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato is new off-road supercar
Lamborghini is set to reveal a new version of its Huracán supercar on Nov. 30 at 2022 Art Basel Miami, and on Monday the automaker confirmed it as the Huracán Sterrato. The car is the production version of the Huracán Sterrato concept shown in 2019, with the new name, adopting the Italian word for “dirt,” signifying this version of the Huracán is ideal for rally-style dirt tracks and other rough surfaces.
Top Speed
Drag Race: Lamborghini Urus Vs. Audi TT-RS, Porsche Cayman GT4, And Volkswagen Golf R
Mat Watson and his team from ‘Carwow’ pit four very different vehicles against each other on the drag strip. The mix included a Lamborghini Urus, a Porsche Cayman GT4, an Audi TT-RS, and a Volkswagen Golf R. With the difference in size, shape, weight, and engine capacities, the race is quite unpredictable.
Porsche 911 With Portal Axles Climbs The Highest Volcano In The World
It's no secret Porsche is working on an off-road 911, but the Porsche 911 Carrera 4S you see here is an entirely different kind of off-roader. It recently battled through some of the most hellish conditions on the planet - the slopes of Ojos del Salado, the tallest volcano in the world that sits in the Andes on the Argentina-Chile border.
Carscoops
Don’t Let The Badges Fool You, This T3 B32 Is One Of The Rarest Porsches Ever Made
As cool as cab-over vans go, it is quite hard to justify a price tag of €364,900 ($364,553) for a used VW T3. This particular example though is not your typical Transporter, since underneath the VW skin it is actually a Porsche – and a quite rare one.
The Worst Car Brands in America
The U.S. auto industry continues to struggle with poor sales. In September, just over 1 million cars were sold in the United States, a nearly 30% decline compared to five years prior. The effects of COVID and the more recent inflationary period have kept Americans away from the dealership lots and have also caused supply […]
topgear.com
This custom Camaro is a real... horrorshow
Ringbrothers’ *other* latest creation channels... John Carpenter’s mute psychopath? Er, OK. Skip 15 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. You might have seen that Ringbrothers just finished work on a 1,200bhp Chevy Blazer, which they’ve called the...
The Forgotten Pontiac Concept Car That Still Looks Futuristic Today
The 1980s were a wild time for automotive experimentation, and Pontiac was one of many automakers that introduced an oddly prescient car concept.
A junky 1959 Chevrolet Impala without an engine just sold for $88,500, but why was it worth so much?
Chevrolet Impalas from the late 1950s and early 1960s are selling for astonishing amounts even without engines because they are popular with custom car builders.
realitytitbit.com
Daddy Dave gets 'beautiful' new racing car for No Prep Kings season 6
Street Outlaws driver Daddy Dave isn’t waiting at the start line as he debuts his new racing car for No Prep Kings. Season 6 won’t see him in his usual “Goliath” Chevy II vehicle but instead a brand new Audi S5. The car has already been...
All-New Buick GL8 Century Revealed As Turbocharged Luxury Shaggin' Wagon
The Buick Century has made a triumphant return, but not as another humdrum sedan. It also won't be sold in the USA as Americans have become severely allergic to minivans since the advent of the crossover. The new Century is an upmarket MPV. Think of it as the lovechild of a Toyota Sienna and BMW i7.
This is the coolest Chevy pickup truck in America
Custom car builders Ringbrothers have converted a 1948 Chevrolet Loadmaster pickup into an open-wheel racing style high-performance 1,000 hp vehicle.
Why Rich People Drive Cheap Cars, and Why You Should Too
If you were rich, what kind of car would you drive?. A Bentley? A Porsche or a Ferrari? Maybe a $100,000 Tesla Model X? How about a Lamborghini, to be really obnoxious?. Ah, but here’s a little-known fact: Most rich people don’t actually drive fancy cars. It’s true....
I drove a $2 million electric car with 1,900 horsepower and saw the unimaginably fast future of supercars
The Pininfarina Battista can hit 62 mph in under two seconds, making it one of the fastest-accelerating cars in the world. Only 150 will ever be made.
Here’s Why the Straight-Six (I6) Engine is Making a Comeback
The beloved inline 6 engine was all-but extinct. Now multiple automakers are resurrecting it for the same reasons. The post Here’s Why the Straight-Six (I6) Engine is Making a Comeback appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
German-Built Harley-Davidson Softail Puts American Tuners In Check
Germans have unmatched prowess when it comes to automotive engineering, and Volkswagen, BMW, and Mercedes are all proof of it. Now, these may be the popular examples, but there’s a lot more to unravel about Germans, especially in customizing Harley-Davidsons. Yes, you heard that right, Deutsche folks love customizing hogs, and Thunderbike has some stunning examples in its portfolio to back this up. And it's latest creation - a custom Harley-Davidson Softail - is a chic masterpiece in every way.
topgear.com
This Mercedes 560 SEL AMG is absolutely brilliant and up for sale
Aren't classic AMGs just the best? This original 560 is big, brutish and up for auction... if you have many dollars. Skip 11 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. AMG is an absolute juggernaut these days. It’s the performance...
gmauthority.com
1978 Corvette Drag Races 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 302: Video
We’re headed back to the drag strip for another classic performance showdown, this time with a 1978 Chevy Corvette lining up alongside a 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 302. This drag racing video is once again coming to us from the Cars And Zebras YouTube channel, and includes walkarounds and specs for both of the competitors, as well as several rounds of racing at the end. Skip ahead to the 5-minute, 25-second mark if you want to get straight to the action.
Top Speed
Watch As Travis Pastrana Uses A Subaru BRAT To Chase Down A Insanely Driven Jeep Wrangler
When it comes to professional racing and stunt drivers on YouTube, the name Travis Pastrana stands out. Like Ken Block and his Gymkhana and Elektricana series, Pastrana has his own series where he pulls off impressive stunts, sometimes in the company of other talented drivers. This latest one was a joint project with Black Riffle Coffee Company and Best Defense Foundation, and the cool thing here is that there is an actual plot, evolving around a local World War II veteran character in honor of Veterans Day. More than anything, the sequence looks like a modern-day interpretation of Smokey and the Bandit, but with custom-built, off-road vehicles driving around a small Texas town called Boerne.
Top Speed
10 Most Reliable Motorcycles
Some motorcycles just keep running no matter what. While all bikes need proper maintenance to last, these bikes have a reputation for enduring longer than comparable models. You will notice similar qualities among the bikes featured on this list. They have engines that feature high-quality builds and technology that doesn’t malfunction. For many of these bikes, there are multiple generations that span decades. This is a testament to how popular the bikes are among riding enthusiasts. Consider one of these most reliable motorcycles on the market for your next bike purchase.
