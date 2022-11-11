Pairing dinner and a show is a no-brainer, a fun way to extend a good time and have a few drinks along the way. Some of these restaurants are in close proximity to theater row, the Canal Street locale for the Saenger, the Joy, and Orpheum. Le Petit Theater is connected to Tableau, in the heart of the French Quarter. Then there’s the super cool Mudlark for offbeat performances on St. Claude Avenue in Bywater, and the Marigny Opera House, a gorgeous venue for dance and other performing arts. Fuel up before, or after, the show.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO