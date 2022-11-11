Read full article on original website
The Vivid Faces Of The Vanished Women Of Louisiana: Where Are They?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLouisiana State
An American plantation continued to enslave African Americans until the 1960sAnita DurairajKillona, LA
A New Orleans Woman Vanished. Then Someone Beat Her Boyfriend To Death. Where Is Rita Shaw?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew Orleans, LA
A history of Hubig's pies.peaceful prospects
A Pregnant University of New Orleans Student Disappeared Day After New Year 1999. Where Is Daphne Jones?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew Orleans, LA
A New Orleans Woman Vanished. Then Someone Beat Her Boyfriend To Death. Where Is Rita Shaw?
44-year-old Rita Shaw lived with her mother in the 4700 block of Cerise Avenue in New Orleans, Louisiana. Rita suffered from schizophrenia and had a drug addiction. Unfortunately, she and her boyfriend, Michael, often battled with drugs and alcohol.
WWL-TV
Lot next to New Orleans church becomes illegal dumping ground for tires
NEW ORLEANS — A lot next to a church in New Orleans East has turned into an illegal dumping ground for tires. Pastor Lamar Dunford of Innovations Full Gospel Baptist Church said someone dumped dozens of tires and a few couches behind the empty building next door three weeks ago.
fox8live.com
SeaBrook Harbor fire 111322
A three-alarm fire raged early Sunday (Nov. 13) at SeaBrook Harbor and Marine, destroying a building and several boats, the New Orleans Fire Department said. Darnell Greene has filed suit against New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, seeking over $10 million in damages after he was allegedly attacked by the football player outside of a Las Vegas nightclub.
NOLA.com
Parents have increasingly negative perception of New Orleans schools, annual Cowen poll says
Parents have a more negative perception of public schools in New Orleans this year compared to past years, according to the results of the Cowen Institute's annual poll of New Orleanians’ opinions about various education topics. Vincent Rossmeier, director of policy at the Cowen Institute at Tulane University, said...
NOLA.com
MacKenzie Scott donates $7 million to FirstLine Schools in New Orleans
MacKenzie Scott, the philanthropist and ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has donated $7 million to FirstLine Schools, the largest donation in the charter organization's 24-year history. "It's game-changing," FirstLine Schools CEO Sabrina Pence said Thursday. "It really allows us to think big." Pence said that school leaders, board members...
NOLA.com
Triple shooting at edge of Treme leaves 1 dead, New Orleans police say
A man is dead and two more people are hospitalized after a triple shooting at the edge of the Treme neighborhood, New Orleans police said early Monday. The gunfire was reported at 12:20 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of North Claiborne Avenue (map). A 41-year-old man was taken to...
NOLA.com
Organizers of Mayor LaToya Cantrell recall petition offer update on signature count
Organizers of the push to recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell gave an update on their progress Tuesday, claiming they have amassed 35% of the required signatures. In order to put a recall of Cantrell on the ballot, the recall organizers must collect 53,000 signatures from Orleans Parish voters by Ash Wednesday. Political consultants say they will also need additional signatures in case some of those are successfully challenged.
fox8live.com
NOFD battling 3-alarm fire at SeaBrook Harbor
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans firefighters are battling a three-alarm fire early Sunday (Nov. 13) at SeaBrook Harbor and Marine. Witness Demetrius Witherspoon, who lives near the marina in the 5800 block of France Road, told Fox 8 the fire broke out shortly before 5:30 a.m. and was threatening several yachts moored at the marina.
Black Women-Owned Restaurants that continue to add flavor to New Orleans cuisine
I would like to pay homage to the entrepreneurial spirit of the enslaved Black female cooks who paved the way for the Black women culinary entrepreneurs in New Orleans of today. Freed and Enslaved Black Women coveted the traditions and cultures of the Motherlands, ultimately contributing to what we know now as New Orleans Creole and Southern Soul Food.
