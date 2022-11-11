ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wanderingwheatleys.com

The 16 Best Bars in New Orleans

It should come as no surprise that New Orleans’ bar scene is as diverse as its world-renowned restaurant scene. Whether you want to slurp a daiquiri while stumbling down Bourbon Street or sip a Sazerac from a sophisticated hotel bar in the CBD, New Orleans has got you covered in spades.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
whereyat.com

The Many Deadly Plagues of New Orleans

The Big Easy hasn't always been easy. The city also has a darker side and a sinister past, fraught with flooding, pestilence, and death—all of which can really make us laissez les bons temps rouler just a little bit less. It's all fun and games until someone gets a highly contagious rash.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Fox 8 Defenders: Nonprofit that owns Willows received millions in state financing

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A religious nonprofit that owns local apartment complexes and pays no property tax is making millions of dollars in revenue every year. Through our Fox 8 Defenders reports, we’ve shown the substandard living conditions residents face at The Willows and Parc Fontaine apartments. Now, one lawmaker says he’s working to strip Global Ministries Foundation of its tax-exempt status, and he has other lawmakers willing to help.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Parish Line Bistro brings rooftop dining, New England-inspired dishes to Old Metairie

When chef Chris Wilson sat down to craft the opening menu for Parish Line Bistro in Metairie, he didn’t have to look for a focus group to inform the process. Instead, his wife and the wives of business partners Gabe Corchiani, founder of Fat Boy’s Pizza, and Mickey Loomis, general manager of the New Orleans Saints, already had more than a few ideas prepared.
METAIRIE, LA
lutheranmuseum.com

The Sophie and the Republik

Two events that are part of the immigration story that is so important to our area took place on this day in 1838. The two events took place a great distance away from one another. One event took place in Bremerhaven, Germany, while the other took place in New Orleans, Louisiana. The map below illustrates just how far apart those two locations are.
MISSOURI STATE
WDSU

Entergy New Orleans reported thousands of customers were without power

NEW ORLEANS — Entergy New Orleans reported that more than 2,000 customers were without power Tuesday morning. The customers affected were mainly in Mid-City. Parts of the French Quarter were also without power. According to Entergy, the power outage was weather-related. However, the power has been restored. Warren Easton...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Need plans this weekend? 10 things to do around New Orleans Nov. 11-13

It's a fall festival of ... festivals and much more as the New Orleans area celebrates seafood, music, heritage, art, veterans and good times. Music, swamp tours, kayak adventures, art and more are all additions to the great Louisiana cuisine found at the annual JEAN LAFITTE SEAFOOD FESTIVAL in this Jefferson Parish community. It all happens at the Auditorium and Grounds at 4953 City Park Drive in Jean Lafitte. Friday music starts at 5 p.m. to 11:15 p.m., Saturday noon to 11 p.m. and Sunday noon to 9:15 p.m. Tickets start at $10 per day. Get more information on the festival here.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Eater

Where to Eat Before and After the Theater in New Orleans

Pairing dinner and a show is a no-brainer, a fun way to extend a good time and have a few drinks along the way. Some of these restaurants are in close proximity to theater row, the Canal Street locale for the Saenger, the Joy, and Orpheum. Le Petit Theater is connected to Tableau, in the heart of the French Quarter. Then there’s the super cool Mudlark for offbeat performances on St. Claude Avenue in Bywater, and the Marigny Opera House, a gorgeous venue for dance and other performing arts. Fuel up before, or after, the show.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

SeaBrook Harbor fire 111322

A three-alarm fire raged early Sunday (Nov. 13) at SeaBrook Harbor and Marine, destroying a building and several boats, the New Orleans Fire Department said. Darnell Greene has filed suit against New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, seeking over $10 million in damages after he was allegedly attacked by the football player outside of a Las Vegas nightclub.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

MacKenzie Scott donates $7 million to FirstLine Schools in New Orleans

MacKenzie Scott, the philanthropist and ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has donated $7 million to FirstLine Schools, the largest donation in the charter organization's 24-year history. "It's game-changing," FirstLine Schools CEO Sabrina Pence said Thursday. "It really allows us to think big." Pence said that school leaders, board members...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Organizers of Mayor LaToya Cantrell recall petition offer update on signature count

Organizers of the push to recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell gave an update on their progress Tuesday, claiming they have amassed 35% of the required signatures. In order to put a recall of Cantrell on the ballot, the recall organizers must collect 53,000 signatures from Orleans Parish voters by Ash Wednesday. Political consultants say they will also need additional signatures in case some of those are successfully challenged.
fox8live.com

NOFD battling 3-alarm fire at SeaBrook Harbor

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans firefighters are battling a three-alarm fire early Sunday (Nov. 13) at SeaBrook Harbor and Marine. Witness Demetrius Witherspoon, who lives near the marina in the 5800 block of France Road, told Fox 8 the fire broke out shortly before 5:30 a.m. and was threatening several yachts moored at the marina.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

