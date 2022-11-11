Read full article on original website
Akron Children’s Hospital in Wooster Closed Monday Due to Flooding
Akron Children’s Hospital Pediatrics location in Wooster closed on Monday due to a sprinkler system malfunction, flooding parts of the Friendsville Road facility. The incident reportedly occurred at around 7:30 a.m. on Monday, when a ceiling component fell in a conference room, which also damaged the sprinkler line. The...
Wooster’s Window Wonderland happening this Friday
The city of Wooster will officially kickoff the holiday season this Friday with its annual Window Wonderland celebration. In addition to the lighting of the city’s Christmas tree, there will also be horse-drawn carriage rides, live reindeer and an appearance by Santa. Other activities will include ornament making, live music and open houses, while hot chocolate, coffee, hot cider and Lerch’s Donuts will all be available at Wayne Savings Bank. Hours for this year’s Window Wonderland will be 3 to 9 p.m.
Holmes County Eyeing Share of Grant Funding
Holmes County is seeking to share in a $500 million Appalachian Community Grant. The village of Millersburg’s administrator is teaming up with county and community leaders to work on a joint grant application. If approved, the grant would be broken up into two sections. The first would be a planning grant, which would focus on things like downtown redevelopment and building renovations. The other would be a development grant for things such as infrastructure and health care.
Chippewa Township to update comprehensive plan
Officials in Wayne County’s Chippewa Township along with the Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee, have begun the process of updating Chippewa Township’s Comprehensive Plan. Chippewa’s current comprehensive plan was completed back in 2010, and community officials believe that it’s time to do a refresh and look into new ideas and practices for the township. Residents can also participate in the process by doing a 14-question online survey. Just visit the website chippewatwp.com , as the survey can be found right on their home page.
Berlin’s annual Nativity Parade set for Black Friday
The Village of Berlin is set to once again kickoff the Christmas season on Black Friday. On Friday, November 25th, the village will hold its annual nativity parade, a tradition that is now in its 24th year. The parade will begin that day at 5:45pm at the Berlin Village Gift Barn. Afterward, there will also be a candle lighting ceremony and a public reading of “The Christmas Story”. More information can always be found online.
Portion of State Route 57 in Orrville to close for a few days
State Route 57, between Strawberry Lane and Union Street, in Orrville, will be closed Wednesday this week for railroad crossing repairs. Detour signs will be posted. The road is expected to be opened back up by the weekend.
Ashland woman to stand trial for allegedly blowing up her house
An Ashland woman accused of blowing up her home last spring will stand trial on felony arson charges next month. The trial of 62-year old Shawna Davis is scheduled to begin December 13th in Ashland County Common Pleas Court. Davis’ house exploded May 29th and prosecutors contend she deliberately allowed it to fill up with natural gas beforehand. If convicted, Davis could spend up to three years behind bars.
Baughman Township files lawsuit against East Wayne fire District
Baughman Township has filed a lawsuit against the East Wayne Fire District, alleging the fire district misused public funds, which in turn reduced the amount of money the township received when it withdrew from the fire district back in 2019. The lawsuit, filed in Wayne County Common Pleas Court, is the second filed by Baughman Township concerning the matter. Last month, the township also voted to sue the Wayne County Auditors Office, claiming that it improperly allocated fire district funds.
Holmes County Commissioners approve enterprise zone agreement
Holmes County Commissioners have approved an enterprise zone agreement for a business near Millersburg. Mullet Cabinets is planning to add a 24,000-square-foot addition to its facility on State Route 241, which will create 20 new jobs over the next three years. The 10-year, 50% reduction on real estate taxes will allow the company to move forward with the $1.2 million expansion. Plans are to begin construction as soon as possible.
