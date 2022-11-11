Officials in Wayne County’s Chippewa Township along with the Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee, have begun the process of updating Chippewa Township’s Comprehensive Plan. Chippewa’s current comprehensive plan was completed back in 2010, and community officials believe that it’s time to do a refresh and look into new ideas and practices for the township. Residents can also participate in the process by doing a 14-question online survey. Just visit the website chippewatwp.com , as the survey can be found right on their home page.

WAYNE COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO