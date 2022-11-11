ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio lawmakers to consider distracted driving bill in House

Ohio lawmakers are expected to hold a committee vote Tuesday on a bill that would prohibit a driver from holding their phone while behind the wheel. The bill would ban the use of an electronic wireless communication device, or EWCD, while driving and make it a primary offense — allowing law enforcement to pull a driver over if they observe the device in the driver’s hand.
Birth workers in Kansas are addressing the state's high rate of infant mortality

Kansas has one of the highest rates of infant mortality in the U.S. And for Black babies, the picture is especially dire. They're over 3 1/2 times more likely to die before their first birthday than white babies. Rose Conlon of member station KMUW and the Kansas News Service reports on what some birth workers are doing to address that.
