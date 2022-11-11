Read full article on original website
Related
wvxu.org
Ohio lawmakers to consider distracted driving bill in House
Ohio lawmakers are expected to hold a committee vote Tuesday on a bill that would prohibit a driver from holding their phone while behind the wheel. The bill would ban the use of an electronic wireless communication device, or EWCD, while driving and make it a primary offense — allowing law enforcement to pull a driver over if they observe the device in the driver’s hand.
wvxu.org
Public defender's office says swatting bill can lead to 'coercive atmosphere'
The state public defender’s office is opposing a bill that would increase penalties for people who call in a fake emergency to law enforcement in hopes of causing a large response from first responders, also known as “swatting.”. The bill, HB462, which received another hearing Tuesday in the...
wvxu.org
Birth workers in Kansas are addressing the state's high rate of infant mortality
Kansas has one of the highest rates of infant mortality in the U.S. And for Black babies, the picture is especially dire. They're over 3 1/2 times more likely to die before their first birthday than white babies. Rose Conlon of member station KMUW and the Kansas News Service reports on what some birth workers are doing to address that.
Comments / 0