communityadvocate.com
New monument honors Westborough’s Revolutionary War militia
WESTBOROUGH – According to family lore, Daniel Nurse fought in the Revolutionary War. However, his name was not part of the Revolutionary War monument at Minuteman Park. Thanks to his descendent, David Nourse, Nurse – along with 118 other Revolutionary War veterans from Westborough – have been honored with their own monument nearby.
communityadvocate.com
Westborough ‘connects’ with Kindness Week
WESTBOROUGH – You can see the kindness in the bags of groceries collected by the Boy Scouts, the handmade cards that will be sent to military personnel overseas, the thank-you notes and the packs of seeds. The fifth annual Kindness Week kicked off on Nov. 12 at the Westborough...
communityadvocate.com
Hudson Cultural Alliance holds virtual sneak peek into Armory
HUDSON – The Hudson Armory has opened its doors for the first time in decades. On Nov. 8, the Hudson Cultural Alliance hosted a live stream sneak peek of the first floor of the Armory. The event included a $50,000 check presentation from Sen. Jamie Eldridge (D-Acton) and state Rep. Kate Hogan (D-Stow).
communityadvocate.com
Sister Joanne Eneguess, MPV, 85, of Northborough
– Sister Joanne Eneguess, MPV, 85 of Northborough, a Religious Venerini Sister and teacher for over 60 years, passed away at Beaumont of Northborough on Thursday, November 10th, 2022. Sister Joanne was born in Marlboro, November 1, 1937, a daughter of the late, Thomas and Jennie (Lawrence) Eneguess. Sister Joanne...
communityadvocate.com
Northborough releases ARPA funds for Community Meals
NORTHBOROUGH – Community Meals has received funding after the Board of Selectmen released American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for the program. The selectmen released $15,000 for the program during their Nov. 7 meeting. Northborough is slated to receive a total of $4.5 million in federal ARPA funds. However,...
communityadvocate.com
Louise Buckley, 87, of Marlborough
– Louise (Mulhall) Buckley, 87, died on November 10, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. She was the daughter of the late Martin and Emma (Chaput) Mulhall. Louise was a longtime Marlborough resident and also Haines City, FL and East Wareham, Ma. She worked as an X-ray technician at Newton-Wellesley...
communityadvocate.com
William F. Lowe, 92, of Berlin
Berlin – Mr. William F. Lowe, 92, of Berlin, passed away on November 9, 2022. He leaves his beloved wife Doris S. Lowe of 57 years. He leaves three sons and two daughters, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, one great-great grandson, many nieces and nephews, and so many friends whom he cherished dearly along the way. Bill was predeceased by one son, William F. Lowe III.
communityadvocate.com
Judith A. Jewett, 80, of Marlborough
– Judith A. (Lombardi) Jewett, 80, of Marlborough passed away Thursday November 10, 2022, with her children at her side. Her husband of 60 years Charles B. Jewett died in 2019. She was born in Brighton, the daughter of the late Peter and Gertrude (Murphy) Lombardi. She was a graduate...
communityadvocate.com
MetroWest Free Medical Program moves to Marlborough
MARLBOROUGH – MetroWest Free Medical Program has announced that it will be changing locations to 246 Maple St., Suite 1, in Marlborough. The program offers free medical care to patients through its adult medicine, women’s health and vision clinics. With 2,000 square feet of medical space, the clinic...
communityadvocate.com
Ann M. Fleming, 87, of Grafton
Grafton – Ann M. (Faucher) Fleming, 87, passed away peacefully at home November 11, 2022. She is survived by her best friend of 70 years and husband of 66, Robert Fleming, Sr., her children Robert Fleming and his wife Karen and Ann Marie Fleming and Paul Ciallella, her grandchildren Kali Sage and Spencer Bellarosa and brother Roger Faucher along with several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her children Mathew Fleming and Corrine Bellarosa and siblings Rita Devitt, Beverly McLeod and her twin Alfred Faucher.
communityadvocate.com
Susan M. Chaney, 62, formerly of Marlborough
– Susan M. Chaney, 62 of Merrimack, NH and formerly of Marlborough died on Monday, November 7, 2022. Susan was born in Newton MA, the daughter of Edward J. and Elizabeth A (Carrigan) Chaney. She graduated from Marlborough High School Class of 1978 and was employed as a Truck Driver...
communityadvocate.com
White Cliffs designated as one of the most endangered historic resources
NORTHBOROUGH – As Northborough seeks proposals for the redevelopment and reuse of White Cliffs, the mansion has been placed on the list of Massachusetts’ most endangered historic resources. The list is compiled and published by Preservation Massachusetts, which is a nonprofit advocacy and education organization that is dedicated...
communityadvocate.com
Consultants for Portuguese Club redevelopment on Hudson Town Meeting warrant
HUDSON – Funding for environmental consulting services to redevelop the Hudson Portuguese Club into municipal and school office space is on the Town Meeting warrant. “It’s a good size building with a lot of land and a ton of parking. I just hope the town supports it. I think it’s a great opportunity,” Select Board Chair Scott Duplisea said. “The investors and some of the people who have been with the club for a long time prefer that the club, the land and the buildings stay with the town.”
communityadvocate.com
Handmade soaps and custom candles lure shoppers into Dancing Orchid Soapworks
MARLBOROUGH – Patricia Murray, owner of Dancing Orchid Soapworks, started her soap and candle store as an online business in 2016. What began as an artisanal hobby at home has grown into a thriving business in the heart of Marlborough. “I wanted to find out what ingredients were in...
communityadvocate.com
Region may see snow tonight
REGION – There may be a little snow in the air come midnight. The National Weather Service is forecasting a chance of snow late Tuesday night into early Wednesday, before it becomes all rain before dawn. Lows overnight will be in the 30s. It will rain for most of...
communityadvocate.com
Portman Industrial withdraws application for Intel redevelopment
HUDSON – Portman Industrial, the developers of the proposed Intel redevelopment, have withdrawn their site plan application, according to Michael Pill, who is an attorney representing abutters. Pill said he received a letter from the special counsel who is representing the town during the Intel redevelopment process, Mark Babrowski....
