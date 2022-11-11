ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Hunter scores 26, No. 11 Texas dominates No. 2 Gonzaga 93-74

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Tyrese Hunter scored 26 points and a led a 3-point shooting spree for No. 11 Texas that carried the Longhorns to a 93-74 win over No. 2 Gonzaga on Wednesday night. Hunter, last season’s Big 12 freshman of the year at Iowa State, was 9-of-14 shooting and made five of Texas’ 13 3-pointers. He made three from long range in the opening minutes of the second half as the Longhorns seized control. Texas (3-0) shut down Gonzaga All-American forward Drew Timme for long stretches and rendered him mostly ineffective when the game was still close. Two of his first four shots were airballs against switching double-team defenses. Marcus Carr added 16 points for the Longhorns. Timme led Gonzaga (2-1) with 18 points.
Yardbarker

Commanders' Taylor Heinicke bought lineman Air Jordans to celebrate win over Eagles

At the start of the 2022 season, Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke started a tradition of buying Air Jordans in the opponents' colors after a victory. Following Monday night's win over the previously undefeated Philadelphia Eagles, Heinicke purchased a pair of "Green Metallic" Jordan 4s, as is customary. However, according to ESPN's John Keim, he took things a step further after such a big victory.
