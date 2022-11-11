Read full article on original website
COVID cases are rising in California
COVID infections and hospitalizations have increased in the past week, ahead of the holidays. The state is experiencing a positive test rate of 7.1 per 100,000 individuals. The daily average is just over 2,800 cases. Hospitalizations have also increased. There are more than 1,800 Californians hospitalized with COVID. That includes...
KOLD-TV
Arizona facing a “tripledemic” of respiratory illnesses as weather cools
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’s a very bad year, at least so far, for respiratory diseases. It’s still very early, but the fall respiratory disease season is already in full swing. Let’s take a look at the numbers so far for what might be called a...
kxoradio.com
Streetlight Upgrades
The Imperial Irrigation District has launched a Streetlight LED Luminaire Upgrade Replacement Program. According to the IID, this is a three-year program to replace existing IID owned high-pressure sodium vaper streetlights with upgraded energy efficient LED ones. During the pre-phase, IID will identify and replace 1,000 streetlight luminaries in the cities of Brawley, Calexico, El Centro and Imperial. Phase I, scheduled to begin in 2023, will replace 2,000 luminaries and complete all LED upgrades in the Imperial Valley. Phase II will begin in 2024 and replace lighting in the Coachella Valley. According to the IID, these upgrades can save from 55-70 per cent in energy over the high-pressure sodium vapor lights and also reduce maintenance costs.
Deadly listeria outbreak spreads to six state
A deadly listeria outbreak linked to the popular lunch food has spread to six states including California and Maryland.
12news.com
Rachel Mitchell declares victory with 68K lead over Julie Gunnigle in CA race
PHOENIX — Republican Rachel Mitchell is confident she has enough votes to defeat Democrat Julie Gunnigle to continue serving as Maricopa County's top prosecutor. Though the Associated Press has not officially made a call in the county attorney's race, Mitchell announced Monday morning she was declaring victory after gaining a 4-point lead over her opponent.
Dozens of complaints revealed from Arizona DCS on Valley Group Home
The ABC15 Investigators reviewed dozens of pages of government of documents about North Star Independent Living Service.
Holiday events in Southern California
Here's a list of festive holiday events in Southern California, organized by county.
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
Arizona’s Largest Master Planned Community, Teravalis, Breaks Ground in West Phoenix
The Howard Hughes Corporation (HHC) has begun construction on the new master planned mixed-use community Teravalis, which encompasses 37,000-acres in the Phoenix West Valley. Previously known as Douglas Ranch, Teravalis is anticipated to become Arizona’s largest master planned community with 100,000 homes, 300,000 residents and 55 million square feet of commercial development.
Search continues for 4 missing in California storm runoff
Searchers probed a flooded basin Friday in a lengthening search for four people believed to have been swept down a wash during the powerful storm that drenched California early this week.
Chip-making powerhouse eyes second multibillion-dollar expansion in the Valley
A chip-making powerhouse is eyeing a second multibillion-dollar expansion right here in the Valley.
This Is The Most Festive City In California
Thumbtack put together a list of the most festive cities in America.
California man sentenced 9 years for $6 million real estate scam
A California man was sentenced to nine years in prison for his involvement in a $6 million real estate scam. His sister and a co-conspirator will be sentenced in May.
The Vivid Faces Of The Vanished Women And Girls Of California
The Vivid Faces Of The Vanished Women And Girls Of CaliforniaThe Charley Project. Some of the most prolific serial killers in history in the United States have used the state of California as their hunting ground. According to a 2022 report from 'the World Population Review, California has 1,777 known serial killer victims and 4.44 victims per 100,000 people, more than any other state. Per the World Population review, the following 10 states have the most serial killer victims:
This California pastry shop is considered the ‘best’ in the state, according to Yelp
Fans of the bakery say croissants and macarons are must-try items.
These 37 California restaurants just got Michelin recognition
Three dozen restaurants around California have been added to the delicious and prestigious pages of the official Michelin Guide.
CalMatters: Why California’s eco-friendly, tax-the-rich electorate killed Prop. 30
(BCN)– Voting down Proposition 30 might seem a little off-brand for the California electorate. These are the voters, after all, who showed no qualms just a decade ago about hiking income taxes on top earners and also hit up millionaires in 2004 to pay for mental health services. These are the California majorities who, as […]
Missing California girl found dead in wooded area
Authorities say a missing 16-year-old California girl has been found dead in a wooded area less than a mile from the where she was last seen.
kyma.com
Woman accused of killing California psychiatrist reaches plea deal
LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) — The former model accused of killing a California psychiatrist has reached a plea deal, according to court records. Kelsey Turner pleaded guilty to second degree murder via an Alford plea on Nov. 9, court records show. An Alford plea is when a suspect doesn’t admit to guilt but concedes that there is enough evidence to convict. She will face 10 to 25 years in prison.
AZFamily
ADOT to close these scenic northern Arizona highways for the winter
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It may still be fall, but Arizona is already experiencing winter-like temperatures, prompting the Arizona Department of Transportation to close a few scenic highways around the state as a precaution for heavy snowfall typically seen in these rural areas. Starting on Nov. 18, ADOT plans...
Police say child's fentanyl death ‘extremely difficult’ on officers
A California mother has been charged with child endangerment after her 3-year-old son died of a fentanyl overdose earlier this year. KSBY’s Austin Herbaugh reports.Nov. 11, 2022.
