The Imperial Irrigation District has launched a Streetlight LED Luminaire Upgrade Replacement Program. According to the IID, this is a three-year program to replace existing IID owned high-pressure sodium vaper streetlights with upgraded energy efficient LED ones. During the pre-phase, IID will identify and replace 1,000 streetlight luminaries in the cities of Brawley, Calexico, El Centro and Imperial. Phase I, scheduled to begin in 2023, will replace 2,000 luminaries and complete all LED upgrades in the Imperial Valley. Phase II will begin in 2024 and replace lighting in the Coachella Valley. According to the IID, these upgrades can save from 55-70 per cent in energy over the high-pressure sodium vapor lights and also reduce maintenance costs.

BRAWLEY, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO