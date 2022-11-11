ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

COVID cases are rising in California

COVID infections and hospitalizations have increased in the past week, ahead of the holidays. The state is experiencing a positive test rate of 7.1 per 100,000 individuals. The daily average is just over 2,800 cases. Hospitalizations have also increased. There are more than 1,800 Californians hospitalized with COVID. That includes...
Streetlight Upgrades

The Imperial Irrigation District has launched a Streetlight LED Luminaire Upgrade Replacement Program. According to the IID, this is a three-year program to replace existing IID owned high-pressure sodium vaper streetlights with upgraded energy efficient LED ones. During the pre-phase, IID will identify and replace 1,000 streetlight luminaries in the cities of Brawley, Calexico, El Centro and Imperial. Phase I, scheduled to begin in 2023, will replace 2,000 luminaries and complete all LED upgrades in the Imperial Valley. Phase II will begin in 2024 and replace lighting in the Coachella Valley. According to the IID, these upgrades can save from 55-70 per cent in energy over the high-pressure sodium vapor lights and also reduce maintenance costs.
BRAWLEY, CA
Rachel Mitchell declares victory with 68K lead over Julie Gunnigle in CA race

PHOENIX — Republican Rachel Mitchell is confident she has enough votes to defeat Democrat Julie Gunnigle to continue serving as Maricopa County's top prosecutor. Though the Associated Press has not officially made a call in the county attorney's race, Mitchell announced Monday morning she was declaring victory after gaining a 4-point lead over her opponent.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Arizona’s Largest Master Planned Community, Teravalis, Breaks Ground in West Phoenix

The Howard Hughes Corporation (HHC) has begun construction on the new master planned mixed-use community Teravalis, which encompasses 37,000-acres in the Phoenix West Valley. Previously known as Douglas Ranch, Teravalis is anticipated to become Arizona’s largest master planned community with 100,000 homes, 300,000 residents and 55 million square feet of commercial development.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Vivid Faces Of The Vanished Women And Girls Of CaliforniaThe Charley Project. Some of the most prolific serial killers in history in the United States have used the state of California as their hunting ground. According to a 2022 report from 'the World Population Review, California has 1,777 known serial killer victims and 4.44 victims per 100,000 people, more than any other state. Per the World Population review, the following 10 states have the most serial killer victims:
CALIFORNIA STATE
Woman accused of killing California psychiatrist reaches plea deal

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) — The former model accused of killing a California psychiatrist has reached a plea deal, according to court records. Kelsey Turner pleaded guilty to second degree murder via an Alford plea on Nov. 9, court records show. An Alford plea is when a suspect doesn’t admit to guilt but concedes that there is enough evidence to convict. She will face 10 to 25 years in prison.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ADOT to close these scenic northern Arizona highways for the winter

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It may still be fall, but Arizona is already experiencing winter-like temperatures, prompting the Arizona Department of Transportation to close a few scenic highways around the state as a precaution for heavy snowfall typically seen in these rural areas. Starting on Nov. 18, ADOT plans...
ARIZONA STATE

