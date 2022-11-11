Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln residents honor veterans during walk of recognition
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For the last 24 years, veterans, their families, and those who just want to show their support have participated in the Veteran’s Walk of Recognition. It’s about a three-mile walk from Memorial Stadium to the Veterans Memorial Garden. Participants said its a simple way to remind people of the men and women who fought for our country.
Alex Gordon, seven players elected to Nebraska Baseball Hall of Fame
BEATRICE - The Nebraska Baseball Hall of Fame in Beatrice has seven new members as of Sunday night. One of those members is a World Series Champion, 8-time Gold Glove award winner, Nebraska native, and a former Husker. That’s none other than former Royals outfielder Alex Gordon. “It means...
The value and honor of serving....Veterans Day Observance at BHS
BEATRICE – A retired Army Colonel who later went into teaching at Columbus High School…recalls the day he told his parents he was entering the military. Gerald Meyer says anger was the reaction. But he told a Veterans Day audience at Beatrice High School Friday, it turned out...
NioCorp hosting town hall meetings in Syracuse
TECUMSEH - NioCorp has scheduled town hall meetings and a briefing with Governor-elect Jim Pillen to discuss progress being made on the Elk Creek Critical Minerals Project. Town hall meetings are scheduled at noon and 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Kimmel Ag Expo Center in Syracuse. NioCorp...
Car flips onto hood after northeast Lincoln crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police responded to a crash near 52nd and Garland Streets on Sunday at 10:45 a.m. According to a reporter at the scene, at least two cars seemed to be involved in the crash. One car has flipped over onto its hood. A fire hydrant near the scene has also been damaged.
FCSO reports warrant arrests
SIDNEY - The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reports warrant arrests over the weekend. A sheriff’s office press release says Elizabeth Craft, 28, of Watson, Mo., was arrested on multiple warrants out of Kansas. Deputies made contact with Craft after responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked near Hamburg.
Overnight fire in Omaha neighborhood under investigation
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Fire Department is trying to determine the cause of an overnight house fire. Crews went to a home near 192nd and William Street right before midnight Friday and declared a fire after seeing smoke and flames while arriving at the scene. It’s reported everyone...
WarHorse Omaha casino licensing approved
OMAHA, Neb. -- It was announced Thursday by Ho-Chunk Inc. that WarHorse Gaming was issued a second license for a location in Omaha. The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission issued WarHorse the license on Tuesday, securing a future for WarHorse Omaha. “This is a massive step forward,” said Lance Morgan,...
Alvina E. Harms
A full obituary will be published as soon as it becomes available. Alvina E. Harms, 91 of Syracuse, passed away on Thursday, November 10, 2022, in Lincoln. She was born on September 20, 1931, near Elmwood, to Jacob & Engel (Beneke) Mueller. On April 12, 1950, she married Kenneth Harms at the First Lutheran Church (North Branch).
Home fire near Beatrice Fire Headquarters, fought Saturday
BEATRICE – A southeast Nebraska fire department had a short distance to go, responding to a Saturday afternoon fire. The Beatrice Fire Department was summoned across the street north of the fire station, to 622 Bell Street, at 3:40 p.m. A fire, believed caused by an electrical problem, broke out in the attic of the house. Firefighters observed smoke coming from the roof and through the house….and had the flames extinguished in about twenty minutes. Electric and gas utility crews were summoned to the scene to shut off service.
Middle school hosts veterans breakfast
NEBRASKA CITY – Veterans Day activities started in Nebraska City at sunrise with the veterans breakfast hosted by the Nebraska City Middle School. Students: “It’s an appreciation for all the veterans that have served.”. Due to staffing shortages, the school district canceled classes today, but Middle School...
Two Lincoln men in hospital after early morning accident
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a car accident that put two men in the hospital. LPD said officers were dispatched to the intersection of 70th St. and O St. around 2:15 a.m. Saturday for a reported motor vehicle accident. Officers said a white Ford Escape was...
Huskers celebrate 300th consecutive sellout with sweep of Hawkeyes
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The No. 4 Nebraska volleyball team rolled to a 25-16, 25-17, 25-7 sweep in their 300th consecutive regular-season sellout on Friday night with a crowd of 8,207 on hand at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The Huskers improved to 22-2 (14-1 Big Ten) while Iowa fell to...
Stuff the Cruiser toy drive
FALLS CITY - The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with Southeast Nebraska Community Action for a stuff the cruiser campaign. The sheriff’s office will collect new, unwrapped toys on two Saturdays in the month of December. SENCA will distribute toys to families in need. A cruiser will...
Huskers fall at No. 3 Michigan
Nebraska got a second-quarter field goal to pull within 14-3, but the Huskers were unable to get any closer as No. 3 Michigan battled its way to a 34-3 win over the Huskers at the Big House in Ann Arbor, Mich., on Saturday afternoon. Although Nebraska capped a 12-play, 55-yard...
LPD: One hospitalized after three-vehicle crash at Cotner & O
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating a three-vehicle crash that happened on one of the Capital City’s busiest streets. It happened around 8 p.m. Friday evening at Cotner Blvd. & O Street. LPD says the crash occurred in the intersection and one person was taken to a...
OPD: 'No indication' shooting that killed one and injured seven was random
OMAHA, Neb. -- A shooting in Omaha resulted in seven people injured and one dead early Sunday morning. The Omaha Police Department said officers were dispatched to 33rd St. and Ames Ave. around 4:10 a.m. on Sunday for a reported shooting. Officers said they found two victims at the scene...
OPD officer criminally cited, will face internal affairs review next week
OMAHA, Neb. -- An Omaha Police officer has been criminally cited for an incident earlier this week. According to OPD, after the department consulted with the Omaha City Attorney's office, Officer William Klees was cited for criminal mischief. Klees will be interviewed by the department's internal affairs unit on Monday.
New vote totals find key legislative race taking major turn
There’s been a major change with wide-ranging ramifications for abortion and more, in a key race for the Nebraska Legislature. According to new numbers out of Douglas County, Democrat John Fredrickson now leads Republican Stu Dornan by 69 votes. Fredrickson was trailing Dornan by 122 votes on Election Day.
