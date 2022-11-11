Q&A with longtime Arizona men’s basketball writer Steve Rivera, author of ‘Lessons From Lute’

Read full article on original website
Season-ending injury to Arizona OT Jordan Morgan puts his immediate future in flux
The Arizona Wildcats have been relatively fortunate on the injury front this season. But they just suffered their first major blow in that area — one that could have long-term ramifications for the program and the player who’s hurt. Starting left tackle Jordan Morgan will miss the remainder...
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona baseball releases 2023 schedule
Arizona’s 2022 season ended in Coral Gables, Fla., where it fell to eventual national champion Ole Miss in the NCAA regional final. Along the way the Wildcats played games in Nebraska and New Mexico as well as throughout the Pac-12 footprint. There will be far less road tripping for...
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona women’s basketball moves up in Associated Press Top 25 after first week
Arizona women’s basketball has started its annual climb up the Associated Press rankings. The Wildcats debuted at No. 19 in the preseason poll. After two wins on their part and some losses by those ahead of them, they moved to No. 18 after the first week. The Wildcats manhandled...
Arizona shows Pure Elation Following upset of No. 9 UCLA in Pac-12 After Dark
It’s a great night to be a Wildcat! Arizona Football came into the UCLA game at the Rose Bowl with a 3-6 record and upset the No. 9 UCLA Bruins 34-28. For the past four or five seasons, Brian Jeffries, Lamont Lovett, Dana Cooper, and their Learfield team have had to announce many Arizona Football losses. Together, that group enjoyed just one win last season.
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona women’s basketball freshmen continue to show potential in win over CSUN
The injury musical chairs continued for Arizona women’s basketball on Sunday evening. Freshman forward Maya Nnaji returned after sitting out one game due to pain in her knees. Her place on the bench was taken by fellow freshman Paris Clark when the Wildcats took on Cal State Northridge. If junior forward Lauren Ware is included, Arizona has been without at least one player in every game this season, including both exhibition games.
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona men’s basketball rises to No. 14 in Associated Press poll
A strong first week on the court, and rough ones for others, has moved Arizona up a few spots in the Associated Press Top 25. The Wildcats (2-0) sit at No. 14 after blowout home wins over Nicholls and Southern, up three places from their preseason ranking. Among those teams...
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona softball signs class of five that is ‘heavy on pitching’ for 2023
Pitching, pitching, and more pitching. That’s the main story of Caitlin Lowe’s first class in her head coaching career. Arizona softball signed a class of five on Wednesday, three of whom are pitchers. “We have a really strong pitching class, that’s for sure,” Lowe said. “Heavy on pitching....
azdesertswarm.com
What Jedd Fisch and Arizona players said after upset road win over No. 9 UCLA
Arizona may have just had its program-changing victory, beating No. 9 UCLA 34-28 on Saturday night at the Rose Bowl. Our full recap can be found here. Below is what coach Jedd Fisch, quarterback Jayden de Laura, running back Michael Wiley, defensive end Jalen Harris and linebacker Jacob Manu said after the massive upset win in Pasadena:
elisportsnetwork.com
Arizona's Jayden de Laura throws a GORGEOUS TD on 4th down
Jayden de Laura helped the Arizona Wildcats scored on a key 4th down play against the UCLA Bruins, thanks to his beautiful TD pass late in the fourth quarter.
University of Arizona removed memorial for Professor Thomas Meixner
Students and staff have been dealing with the grief of losing Professor Thomas Meixner. One student shares how having the memorial removed was hard for him and others in the
KGUN 9
Katie Hobbs is Arizona's new governor
PHOENIX (KGUN) — After nearly a week of waiting for ballots to get counted, AP says Katie Hobbs has earned enough votes to become Arizona's governor for the next four years. In a statewide race that grabbed national headlines both before and since Election Day, many Arizonans have eagerly awaited daily ballot updates since Tues. Nov. 8—particularly from Maricopa and Pima Counties.
fox10phoenix.com
Retired stealth fighter makes its way across Arizona
It was quite a sight on Arizona highways as a stealth fighter jet is slowly making its way across the state. The decommissioned F-117 is making its way from Nevada to the Pima Air and Space Museum in Tucson. The aircraft, nicknamed Dark Angel, flew in the first Gulf War as well over former Yugoslavia in 1999.
travellemming.com
22 Best Day Trips from Tucson (By a Local)
I’m a Tucson local who has spent a lifetime traveling all around my hometown. This guide is a collection of my favorite day trips from Tucson, carefully chosen after years of personal research. These Southern Arizona destinations include outdoor experiences, big-city entertainment, historical sites, and hidden gems. Plus, if...
Two local brothers Take Back Tucson
Two local brothers are on a mission to give back to those who have been in jail, struggling with addiction and experiencing homelessness— something they both are familiar with.
KTAR.com
Maricopa County to release final ‘big drop’ of votes for Arizona elections
PHOENIX — Arizona’s two most populated counties will release the latest updates on election results Monday evening. As officials continued to tally votes almost a week after polls closed, Maricopa County is expected to release its “last big drop” of around 90,000 votes around 6 p.m., Chairman Bill Gates said at a press conference.
Chris Clements gets life sentence for killing Arizona teenager
TUCSON, Ariz. — A man convicted in the first of two murder cases in Tucson involving young girls was sentenced Monday to natural life in prison. Christopher Clements also got a 17-year prison term for kidnapping the teenage victim and it will be served consecutively with the life sentence for first-degree murder.
Juan Ciscomani declared winner of District 6 Congressional seat
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Juan Ciscomani will represent the newly-redrawn Congressional District 6, which covers most of Southeastern Arizona, including the eastern portion of Pima County and much of Tucson's east side. AP has called the race for Ciscomani, a former advisor to Governor Doug Ducey, nearly a week...
Arizona Daily Wildcat
Election officials explain why Arizona races have not been called, including 44,000 ‘late early ballots’
Several Arizona political races have yet to be called and it could take several more days, election officials said during a press conference Thursday, Nov. 9, to explain the holdup and what people can expect in the next few days. Pima County Recorder Gabriella Cázares-Kelly and Elections Director Constance Hargrove...
fox10phoenix.com
2 dead in I-10 crash between Phoenix, Tucson
ELOY, Ariz. - Authorities say two people are dead following a crash along Interstate 10 south of Phoenix. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the crash happened along the eastbound lanes of I-10 at milepost 208 near Eloy. Two commercial trucks and a car were involved in the crash.
Students considering options after Biden's loan debt relief program shuts down
The application for the federal student debt relief program shut down after a federal judge shut down the program.
