Q&A with longtime Arizona men’s basketball writer Steve Rivera, author of ‘Lessons From Lute’

The injury musical chairs continued for Arizona women’s basketball on Sunday evening. Freshman forward Maya Nnaji returned after sitting out one game due to pain in her knees. Her place on the bench was taken by fellow freshman Paris Clark when the Wildcats took on Cal State Northridge. If junior forward Lauren Ware is included, Arizona has been without at least one player in every game this season, including both exhibition games.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO