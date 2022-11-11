ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Q&A with longtime Arizona men’s basketball writer Steve Rivera, author of ‘Lessons From Lute’

By Brian J. Pedersen
azdesertswarm.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
azdesertswarm.com

Arizona baseball releases 2023 schedule

Arizona’s 2022 season ended in Coral Gables, Fla., where it fell to eventual national champion Ole Miss in the NCAA regional final. Along the way the Wildcats played games in Nebraska and New Mexico as well as throughout the Pac-12 footprint. There will be far less road tripping for...
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Arizona women’s basketball freshmen continue to show potential in win over CSUN

The injury musical chairs continued for Arizona women’s basketball on Sunday evening. Freshman forward Maya Nnaji returned after sitting out one game due to pain in her knees. Her place on the bench was taken by fellow freshman Paris Clark when the Wildcats took on Cal State Northridge. If junior forward Lauren Ware is included, Arizona has been without at least one player in every game this season, including both exhibition games.
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Arizona men’s basketball rises to No. 14 in Associated Press poll

A strong first week on the court, and rough ones for others, has moved Arizona up a few spots in the Associated Press Top 25. The Wildcats (2-0) sit at No. 14 after blowout home wins over Nicholls and Southern, up three places from their preseason ranking. Among those teams...
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Arizona softball signs class of five that is ‘heavy on pitching’ for 2023

Pitching, pitching, and more pitching. That’s the main story of Caitlin Lowe’s first class in her head coaching career. Arizona softball signed a class of five on Wednesday, three of whom are pitchers. “We have a really strong pitching class, that’s for sure,” Lowe said. “Heavy on pitching....
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

What Jedd Fisch and Arizona players said after upset road win over No. 9 UCLA

Arizona may have just had its program-changing victory, beating No. 9 UCLA 34-28 on Saturday night at the Rose Bowl. Our full recap can be found here. Below is what coach Jedd Fisch, quarterback Jayden de Laura, running back Michael Wiley, defensive end Jalen Harris and linebacker Jacob Manu said after the massive upset win in Pasadena:
LOS ANGELES, CA
KGUN 9

Katie Hobbs is Arizona's new governor

PHOENIX (KGUN) — After nearly a week of waiting for ballots to get counted, AP says Katie Hobbs has earned enough votes to become Arizona's governor for the next four years. In a statewide race that grabbed national headlines both before and since Election Day, many Arizonans have eagerly awaited daily ballot updates since Tues. Nov. 8—particularly from Maricopa and Pima Counties.
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Retired stealth fighter makes its way across Arizona

It was quite a sight on Arizona highways as a stealth fighter jet is slowly making its way across the state. The decommissioned F-117 is making its way from Nevada to the Pima Air and Space Museum in Tucson. The aircraft, nicknamed Dark Angel, flew in the first Gulf War as well over former Yugoslavia in 1999.
ARIZONA STATE
travellemming.com

22 Best Day Trips from Tucson (By a Local)

I’m a Tucson local who has spent a lifetime traveling all around my hometown. This guide is a collection of my favorite day trips from Tucson, carefully chosen after years of personal research. These Southern Arizona destinations include outdoor experiences, big-city entertainment, historical sites, and hidden gems. Plus, if...
TUCSON, AZ
12 News

Chris Clements gets life sentence for killing Arizona teenager

TUCSON, Ariz. — A man convicted in the first of two murder cases in Tucson involving young girls was sentenced Monday to natural life in prison. Christopher Clements also got a 17-year prison term for kidnapping the teenage victim and it will be served consecutively with the life sentence for first-degree murder.
TUCSON, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

2 dead in I-10 crash between Phoenix, Tucson

ELOY, Ariz. - Authorities say two people are dead following a crash along Interstate 10 south of Phoenix. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the crash happened along the eastbound lanes of I-10 at milepost 208 near Eloy. Two commercial trucks and a car were involved in the crash.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy