Syracuse University basketball hosts the Colgate Raiders at the JMA Wireless Dome for its second game of the 2022-23 season on Tuesday, November 15 (11/15/2022) at 7 p.m. ET. The game is momentous, as it could mark Jim Boeheim’s “official” 1,000th win, a threshold which many local fans feel he already surpassed in 2017, despite having 101 wins stripped from his record. Never the less, fans will want to turn out to cheer on their favorite coach, and we’ve looked through the tickets available online to help you find the cheapest seats.

