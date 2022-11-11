ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse basketball vs. Colgate tickets: Cheapest seats for Tuesday’s game at the Dome

Syracuse University basketball hosts the Colgate Raiders at the JMA Wireless Dome for its second game of the 2022-23 season on Tuesday, November 15 (11/15/2022) at 7 p.m. ET. The game is momentous, as it could mark Jim Boeheim’s “official” 1,000th win, a threshold which many local fans feel he already surpassed in 2017, despite having 101 wins stripped from his record. Never the less, fans will want to turn out to cheer on their favorite coach, and we’ve looked through the tickets available online to help you find the cheapest seats.
First AP Top 25 men’s basketball poll of 2022-23 regular season. Where are the ACC teams?

Syracuse, N.Y. -- After a week of games, AP voters turned in their second Top 25 ballot either Sunday night or this morning. This early in the year, it’s almost impossible to judge teams. Some have played one game. Some have played three games. Just one preseason Top 25 team of consequence played a game of any real significance and it was staged on an aircraft carrier. (Remember those games?)
Syracuse freshman wide receiver entering transfer portal in December

Syracuse, N.Y. — The first announcement of a player departing the Syracuse football program at the end of the 2022 season came Tuesday. True freshman wide receiver Dom Foster shared via Twitter that he will be entering the transfer portal in December. Foster was suspended from the team ahead of Week 1 for undisclosed reasons. It is unknown whether he was ever officially reinstated by the Orange.
Jim Boeheim reaches another career milestone. How Syracuse celebrates it is still thorny

Syracuse, N.Y. — When Jim Boeheim won his 900th college basketball game, all of them as head coach of the Syracuse Orange, the school and its fans celebrated. It happened on Dec. 18, 2012 with a win over Detroit. SU center Baye Moussa Keita held up a sign that said, simply, “900.” Boeheim’s family and his team clustered on the court post-game and watched a video from the floor of the Carrier Dome.
Tipoff time changed for Syracuse basketball game vs. Northeastern on Saturday

Syracuse, N.Y. ― The start time for Syracuse University’s men’s basketball game against Northeastern scheduled for this Saturday at the JMA Wireless has been changed. Syracuse and Northeastern will tip off at 4 p.m., according to SU’s athletic communications department. The game was originally scheduled for a 2 p.m. start. The game will still be televised on ACC Network Extra.
ACC basketball power rankings: Big shake-ups after just one week

Syracuse, N.Y. ― Normally, the ACC power rankings don’t change much in the first week of the season. Teams play a couple “buy’' games against teams from smaller conferences. Unless, a team happens to be in a made-for-TV game on an aircraft carrier, the first week of the season is basically filled with glorified exhibition games.
Former Syracuse basketball player Donte Greene arrested for attempted robbery at gas station in Indiana

Syracuse, N.Y. ― Former Syracuse and NBA basketball player Donte Greene was arrested last week at a gas station in Goshen, Indiana, according to published reports. Greene, who played at Syracuse in the 2007-08 season before leaving for the NBA, is charged with attempted robbery in relation to an incident at a Phillips 66 gas station, the South Bend (Ind.) Tribune reported. The incident took place on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Syracuse women’s basketball box score vs. Binghamton

Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 92-59 victory against Binghamton on Monday night in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_Binghamton_women_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL. Felisha Legette-Jack...
