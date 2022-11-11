Read full article on original website
Related
Syracuse rounds out regular season at Boston College with third consecutive night game
Syracuse, N.Y. — Orange fans will want to make sure they pack their winter coats, hats and gloves for what’s sure to be a chilly regular-season finale two weekends from now. Syracuse football will face Boston College on the road at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 26, the ACC...
The ACC bowl pool is nearly full, with Syracuse among a cluster of 6-win teams (bowl projections)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The ACC bowl pool is filling up, with up to 10 teams eligible for selection and Miami (Fla.) the lone school that can still qualify for the postseason (sorry, Georgia Tech, but you’re not beating North Carolina and Georgia to make it). Pittsburgh joined the...
How to watch Syracuse basketball vs. Colgate: Time, TV channel, free live stream
Syracuse University basketball hosts the Colgate Raiders at the JMA Wireless Dome for its second game of the 2022-23 season on Tuesday, November 15 (11/15/2022) at 7 p.m. ET. Syracuse vs. Colgate will air on YES Network, which can be streamed exclusively on DirecTV Stream. Syracuse is off to a...
Syracuse basketball vs. Colgate tickets: Cheapest seats for Tuesday’s game at the Dome
Syracuse University basketball hosts the Colgate Raiders at the JMA Wireless Dome for its second game of the 2022-23 season on Tuesday, November 15 (11/15/2022) at 7 p.m. ET. The game is momentous, as it could mark Jim Boeheim’s “official” 1,000th win, a threshold which many local fans feel he already surpassed in 2017, despite having 101 wins stripped from his record. Never the less, fans will want to turn out to cheer on their favorite coach, and we’ve looked through the tickets available online to help you find the cheapest seats.
First AP Top 25 men’s basketball poll of 2022-23 regular season. Where are the ACC teams?
Syracuse, N.Y. -- After a week of games, AP voters turned in their second Top 25 ballot either Sunday night or this morning. This early in the year, it’s almost impossible to judge teams. Some have played one game. Some have played three games. Just one preseason Top 25 team of consequence played a game of any real significance and it was staged on an aircraft carrier. (Remember those games?)
Syracuse freshman wide receiver entering transfer portal in December
Syracuse, N.Y. — The first announcement of a player departing the Syracuse football program at the end of the 2022 season came Tuesday. True freshman wide receiver Dom Foster shared via Twitter that he will be entering the transfer portal in December. Foster was suspended from the team ahead of Week 1 for undisclosed reasons. It is unknown whether he was ever officially reinstated by the Orange.
Syracuse football no-shows on Senior Night vs. Florida State (Axe’s best? and worst)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse University football team stumbled to its fourth-straight loss at the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday night, playing inept in all three phases of the game in a 38-3 defeat at the hands of the Florida State Seminoles. Here’s a look at the best (?)...
Another big game for Jarveon Howard (how Syracuse football transfers fared)
Former Syracuse running back Jarveon Howard went over 100 yards for the fifth time this season, leading Alcorn State to a 17-14 win over Bethune-Cookman in a Southwestern Athletic Conference game on Saturday. Howard rushed 32 times for 129 yards and a touchdown for the Braves, though he did lose...
Jim Boeheim reaches another career milestone. How Syracuse celebrates it is still thorny
Syracuse, N.Y. — When Jim Boeheim won his 900th college basketball game, all of them as head coach of the Syracuse Orange, the school and its fans celebrated. It happened on Dec. 18, 2012 with a win over Detroit. SU center Baye Moussa Keita held up a sign that said, simply, “900.” Boeheim’s family and his team clustered on the court post-game and watched a video from the floor of the Carrier Dome.
Tipoff time changed for Syracuse basketball game vs. Northeastern on Saturday
Syracuse, N.Y. ― The start time for Syracuse University’s men’s basketball game against Northeastern scheduled for this Saturday at the JMA Wireless has been changed. Syracuse and Northeastern will tip off at 4 p.m., according to SU’s athletic communications department. The game was originally scheduled for a 2 p.m. start. The game will still be televised on ACC Network Extra.
Revisiting our high school football predictions: How did we do?
Syracuse, N.Y. — All season, we enlisted the help of area media professionals who cover high school sports to participate in a weekly football poll. Along with the poll, we asked our voters to predict each of the six championship games. Here’s how the voters did with predicting the...
ACC basketball power rankings: Big shake-ups after just one week
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Normally, the ACC power rankings don’t change much in the first week of the season. Teams play a couple “buy’' games against teams from smaller conferences. Unless, a team happens to be in a made-for-TV game on an aircraft carrier, the first week of the season is basically filled with glorified exhibition games.
Garrett Shrader says his health has improved ‘exponentially’ after three weeks dealing with injury
Syracuse, N.Y. — Garrett Shrader told reporters Tuesday he’s the “best (he’s) been in the past couple weeks” in terms of health heading into Saturday’s road game at Wake Forest. The Syracuse football quarterback made his first appearance on the field in SU’s loss...
Florida State embarrasses Syracuse, 38-3, giving Dino Babers another clunker of a loss (final score, recap)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse football team takes on the No. 23 Florida State Seminoles at 8 p.m. Saturday in the JMA Wireless Dome. The game will air on ACC Network. See in-game team and individual stats here. Note: Refresh this page throughout Syracuse’s game vs. Florida State to...
Former Syracuse basketball player Donte Greene arrested for attempted robbery at gas station in Indiana
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Former Syracuse and NBA basketball player Donte Greene was arrested last week at a gas station in Goshen, Indiana, according to published reports. Greene, who played at Syracuse in the 2007-08 season before leaving for the NBA, is charged with attempted robbery in relation to an incident at a Phillips 66 gas station, the South Bend (Ind.) Tribune reported. The incident took place on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Syracuse has unraveled, rekindling the question about Dino Babers’ future (what they’re saying)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football is 6-4 after a 38-3 loss to No. 23 Florida State on Saturday night in the JMA Wireless Dome. Another embarrassing mid-November outing — this one at home — brings into focus Syracuse’s place among college football’s worst collapses. Syracuse’s...
Dino Babers on 3 Virginia football players killed in shooting: ‘It has affected our building’
Syracuse, N.Y. — Dino Babers opened his weekly press conference Monday addressing the shooting that killed three Virginia football players late Sunday night. The Syracuse football head coach has two assistant coaches on his staff that coached at Virginia, and the Cavaliers played the Orange earlier in the season in the JMA Wireless Dome.
Ready for hockey and beer popsicles? Syracuse Pond Hockey Classic returns in January
The Syracuse Pond Hockey Classic will return to frozen Hiawatha Lake for the third time in January. Hopefully this time around it won’t be so darn cold. The one-day outdoor hockey tournament will take place on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, with 16 teams competing on six rinks. Round robin...
Syracuse meets Colgate one year after historic upset: What to know about Tuesday’s rematch
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Syracuse went nearly 60 years without losing to Colgate. Then came last year’s meeting between the two Upstate schools. Colgate stunned the Orange, 100-85, for its first win over Syracuse since 1962.
Syracuse women’s basketball box score vs. Binghamton
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 92-59 victory against Binghamton on Monday night in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_Binghamton_women_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL. Felisha Legette-Jack...
