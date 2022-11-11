Read full article on original website
Pinkbike.com
Review: Chromag's New Pilot Clipless Pedals
Chromag has long been synonymous with steel hardtails, flat pedals, and colorful handlebars. The addition of a full-suspension kid's bike last year was a surprise to many, and now, in another semi-unexpected twist, the Whistler-based company has added clipless pedals into their product lineup. As it turns out, 60% of...
Pinkbike.com
PNW Components Releases Updated Loam Lever
PNW Components released the original Loam Lever back in 2018, their version of a better mousetrap, or in this case, a more comfortable way to raise and lower a dropper post. Four years later, it's time for version 2.0, which adds more mounting options, a bigger thumb pad, and some extra machining that makes it even nicer than the original.
Pinkbike.com
Tech Tuesday: How to Set Up Your Mountain Bike's Cockpit
When does your new bike really become your bike? Is it the moment you buy it? The moment you get it dirty? The moment it gets its first scratch? Nope. It’s the moment that you’ve finally dialed each of its adjustable touchpoints (handlebars, brake levers, shifters and saddle) to feel like home.
Pinkbike.com
Chromag Announces Pilot and Pilot BA Pedals
At some point, the clippers outnumbered the clipless here at Chromag (See comments for discussion on nomenclature). I'm not exactly sure when that happened, but we're at about a 60/40 split in favour of the clip-ins right now. (We decided on clip-in right?) Seeing as the majority of us here...
Pinkbike.com
Videos: Watch All 5 Deep Summer Photo Challenge Slideshows from Crankworx Rotorua
Rachel is a photographer and mountain bike enthusiast who has been professionally documenting people with her camera for over a decade. While digital still dominates her workflow she has a strong love of shooting film which suits her raw and nostalgic aesthetic. Her images champion the people she is capturing, letting their interactions, emotions and personalities tell the story. Being able to combine her work with her favourite activity is the best of both worlds; she frequently visits Whakarewarewa and it feels like her second home. Trees + people + bikes + cameras = Rachel.
Pinkbike.com
Video: Brendan Fairclough Shreds & Backflips the New Scott Genius ST in 'Brandon's Next Bike'
Who hasn't dreamt of unsuspectingly strolling into a bar and running into their idol? Well, for Brandon it was one of those days when he ran into the @Brendog1, aka Brendan Fairclough. It's new Bike Day for Brendan Fairclough and his Genius ST 900 Tuned. Can it do the backflip?...
Pinkbike.com
Cane Creek Cycling Components Makes Suspension Service Procedures Public
Cane Creek Cycling Components announces their mountain bike suspension service procedures are available to the public. For the first time ever, Cane Creek publishes its service procedures and makes tools available for bike shops and dealers to perform Cane Creek suspension service. Cane Creek has been making mountain bike suspension...
Pinkbike.com
Video: Young Shredders Hit Tweed Valley Trails in 'The Kids are Alright'
What a time to be a mountain bike youth. Ever-increasing access to incredible trails, products designed specifically for younger folk and a supportive community to encourage progression, it’s almost certain that the new generation of youths will enjoy opportunities that previous generations could only dream. Wherever their bike takes them, be it a World Cup racer, Slopestyle master or simply another person enjoying shredding bikes, the future is going to be exciting.
Pinkbike.com
Movies For Your Monday
Fabio Wibmer - Video Game: Grand Theft Auto in real life - bike edition. Enjoy!. Perfect Light: Perfect light... from our Canadian homies Dylan, Sophie, and Zak. These guys kill it always and know how to get you stoked to ride. Much love guys. Enjoy. High Quality, Low Res: Freeride...
Pinkbike.com
Marin Launches New Rift Zone Alloy Range
The Marin Rift Zone is made to party, whatever your jam may be. Your ideal partner for everything from all-day epics, to local shred laps, and everything in-between. Critically acclaimed since their debut over five years ago, they epitomize our Made For Fun mantra above everything else are the heart and soul of Marin’s full suspension lineup.
